With the current cold weather you might want to consider joining the Lakewood YMCA, which offers a warm environment to offset the cold weather we are experiencing. Another reason to join is that when it comes to exercise for seniors, the YMCA’s chair class makes for a wonderful option in that chairs are versatile and stable. What’s more, anyone, at any level of exercise, can do these easy workouts and reap the benefits of better balance, muscles and stronger joints.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO