ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Two dead following domestic murder-suicide in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police is investigating a “domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide” after finding two people dead on Tuesday. Authorities received a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. with reports of an unresponsive man with blood on his head inside a vehicle. Officers arrived at 607 Riverside Drive and confirmed that the man in the reported call was dead with a gunshot wound.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Search for suspects underway after 2 robberies, armed carjacking in Seattle's Beacon Hill

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for the people responsible for robbing two men at gunpoint in Beacon Hill Monday night. A 51-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the 2500 block of South Orcas Street around 7:30 p.m. Police said two men approached the 51-year-old with a gun and stole his iPhone, wallet and vehicle keys. The men then drove off in the man’s vehicle, described by police as “a white Acura sport utility vehicle.”
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Homicide investigation underway after man shot in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot and killed in Tacoma early Sunday. According to the Tacoma Police Department, a 911 call reporting a shooting on the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue came in at 1:44 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

2 men shot in Tacoma high school parking lot Sunday night

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men are being treated for injuries after they were shot in the parking lot of Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma Sunday night. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), two men with gunshot wounds showed up at St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The men told Lakewood police they were in the parking lot of Mount Tahoma High School when they were confronted by two people and shot.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Relatives identify Thurston County house fire victims

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County family is picking up the pieces a day after their relatives reportedly died in a house fire. Investigators are still looking into what sparked the blaze officials say killed a husband, wife and three of their children. It’s an incredibly heartbreaking time...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Community mourns family killed in Thurston County house fire

TUMWATER, Wash. — Reality is setting in for the family who lost their loved ones in a Thurston County house fire over the weekend. Destiny Cox, her husband Steven, and three of their children, ages 10, 12 and 13, died as a result of the house fire, according to relatives. Family members are grappling with the loss while also thinking of the Tumwater community that Destiny and her husband were so involved with.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy