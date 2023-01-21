Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
Two dead following domestic murder-suicide in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police is investigating a “domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide” after finding two people dead on Tuesday. Authorities received a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. with reports of an unresponsive man with blood on his head inside a vehicle. Officers arrived at 607 Riverside Drive and confirmed that the man in the reported call was dead with a gunshot wound.
KOMO News
Suspect arrested after shooting two officers in hours-long standoff in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 37-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a Puyallup apartment was arrested by law enforcement on Tuesday evening. Residents in a Puyallup neighborhood were asked to shelter in place due to a person barricading themselves in a home nearby and firing shots, according to police. The...
KOMO News
Search for suspects underway after 2 robberies, armed carjacking in Seattle's Beacon Hill
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for the people responsible for robbing two men at gunpoint in Beacon Hill Monday night. A 51-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the 2500 block of South Orcas Street around 7:30 p.m. Police said two men approached the 51-year-old with a gun and stole his iPhone, wallet and vehicle keys. The men then drove off in the man’s vehicle, described by police as “a white Acura sport utility vehicle.”
Death of teenager found along SR 509 near Burien ruled a homicide
BURIEN, Wash. — The death of a teenager whose body was found along State Route 509 near Burien in October has been ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of sixteen-year-old Keyeleas Brewer was discovered at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7,...
KOMO News
Pedestrian dies after being hit by Seattle police officer responding to call
SEATTLE — A 23-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a marked Seattle Police Department (SPD) patrol vehicle in the city’s South Lake Union neighborhood Monday night. The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street around 8 p.m. Monday. The...
KOMO News
Homicide investigation underway after man shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot and killed in Tacoma early Sunday. According to the Tacoma Police Department, a 911 call reporting a shooting on the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue came in at 1:44 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
KOMO News
Fatal Thurston County house fire that killed family of 5 was not arson, officials say
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County officials were able to determine that the fatal Thurston County house fire that killed a family of five on Saturday was not intentionally set. On Jan. 21, West Thurston Regional Fire Authority answered a call for a residential fire at the 8800 block...
KOMO News
Re-trial for accused getaway driver in 2009 Lakewood police murders gets underway
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen started Monday after a judge declared a mistrial in his previous re-trial due to a hung jury. Allen is the accused getaway driver for Maurice Clemmons, the man who murdered four Lakewood police officers in 2009. In November,...
Death of 16-year-old girl found along SR 509 in Seattle ruled a homicide
SEATTLE — The death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead along State Route 509 last October in Seattle has been ruled a homicide. Keyaleas Brewer died from asphyxiation due to strangulation, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office. Brewer's body was found on the morning of...
Candlelight vigil held for toddler who disappeared from Tacoma bowling alley 24 years ago
The family of a missing toddler who disappeared 24 years ago from a Tacoma bowling alley held a candlelight vigil Monday night at the Tacoma Police Headquarters in the hopes that new information will surface. Teekah Lewis was 2 years old when she vanished from New Frontier Lanes bowling alley...
Update: Renton police found the 3 missing children who may have been with homeless mother
RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department has found the three children who were missing since January 22. They were found safe and are now with a family member, according to Renton police. “Thank you to everyone who kept these three young ones in your heart - and for...
Puyallup police arrest 2 teens with guns at South Hill Mall
Puyallup police arrested two teenagers with guns at the South Hill Mall on Sunday afternoon, the department announced. According to police, officers were called to the mall around 2:10 p.m. for reports of two males wearing full masks carrying a shotgun in the parking lot of the mall’s movie theater.
KOMO News
2 men shot in Tacoma high school parking lot Sunday night
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men are being treated for injuries after they were shot in the parking lot of Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma Sunday night. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), two men with gunshot wounds showed up at St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The men told Lakewood police they were in the parking lot of Mount Tahoma High School when they were confronted by two people and shot.
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
KOMO News
Accused violent offender still awaiting competency restoration several months later
KING COUNTY, Wash. — After more than seven months, there is still no bed for a dangerous repeat offender, and it’s costing the state $250 a day and county and counting. Alexander Jay is facing multiple violent charges for pushing a woman down the stairs, stabbing another woman ten times at a bus stop, and beating a man to death.
Washington Family, Including 3 Kids, Killed In Devastating House Fire
One of the couple's children, a 14-year-old boy, wasn't home when the house fire happened.
KOMO News
Relatives identify Thurston County house fire victims
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County family is picking up the pieces a day after their relatives reportedly died in a house fire. Investigators are still looking into what sparked the blaze officials say killed a husband, wife and three of their children. It’s an incredibly heartbreaking time...
KOMO News
Community mourns family killed in Thurston County house fire
TUMWATER, Wash. — Reality is setting in for the family who lost their loved ones in a Thurston County house fire over the weekend. Destiny Cox, her husband Steven, and three of their children, ages 10, 12 and 13, died as a result of the house fire, according to relatives. Family members are grappling with the loss while also thinking of the Tumwater community that Destiny and her husband were so involved with.
Man arrested for drive-by shooting after firing shots while chasing stolen truck in South Seattle
Seattle police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he allegedly fired several shots from his car while chasing a driver in his stolen truck around South Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, the man saw his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mount Baker neighborhood around 4:45 p.m. while he was driving his Toyota Camry.
Chronicle
Theft Suspect Has Stolen More Than $30,000 in Merchandise, Thurston County Police Say
A theft suspect, who was not identified, has been arrested on suspicion of 11 counts of first-degree theft, ending a streak of crimes that started in July 2022, according to Olympia police. Police announced the arrest on Jan. 19. Since July, the suspect allegedly stole more than $30,000 in merchandise...
Comments / 0