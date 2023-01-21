TACOMA, Wash. — Two men are being treated for injuries after they were shot in the parking lot of Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma Sunday night. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), two men with gunshot wounds showed up at St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The men told Lakewood police they were in the parking lot of Mount Tahoma High School when they were confronted by two people and shot.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO