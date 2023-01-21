ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Blaine Stewart, son of former coach, named WVU assistant

By WV Daily News
 4 days ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Blaine Stewart has been named tight ends coach at West Virginia.

Coach Neal Brown announced Stewart’s hiring Friday.

Stewart is the son of the late Bill Stewart, who was head coach of the Mountaineers from 2008-10.

“Blaine Stewart is no stranger to West Virginia University football. His father was a part of this program for 11 years, including three as the head coach, and Blaine grew up around Mountaineer football. I am happy to welcome him home,” Brown said.

Stewart spent four seasons on Mike Tomlin’s staff with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including the past two as an assistant wide receivers coach. He played wide receiver for three seasons at James Madison before finishing his college career at Division II Charleston.

“I am so thankful to Coach Neal Brown for the opportunity to return home to a program that means so much to me and my family,” Stewart said. “West Virginia will always hold such a special place in my heart.”

The post Blaine Stewart, son of former coach, named WVU assistant appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

