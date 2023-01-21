ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

South Korean exports fall 2.7% in Jan 1-20 period

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of January fell 2.7% from a year earlier, but the pace of drop was slower than that recorded in December, customs data showed on Saturday.

In December, South Korean exports fell 9.0% on-year during the first 20 days and declined 9.6% for the full month, as global demand cooled after a wave of aggressive policy tightening to contain inflation.

For the first 20 days of January, exports to China fell 24.4%, whereas shipments to the United States rose 18.1%, the Korea Customs Service data showed.

Imports over Jan. 1-20 rose by 9.3% on-year, bringing South Korea's trade deficit to $10.26 billion over the period.

For December, the trade deficit was $4.69 billion.

South Korea's government expects overseas sales in 2023 to fall 4.5%, after a 6.1% gain in 2022, but the trade ministry has vowed to do all it can to achieve growth in exports.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Nigeria opens 'game changer' billion-dollar deep seaport

LAGOS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria opened a billion-dollar Chinese-built deep seaport in Lagos on Monday, which is expected to ease congestion at the country's ports and help it become an African hub for transshipment, handling cargoes in transit for other destinations.
Reuters

Germany starts deploying Patriot air defence units to Poland

GNOIEN, Germany Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany on Monday dispatched the first two out of three Patriot air defence units that will be sent to the Polish town of Zamosc close to the Ukrainian border where they will be deployed to prevent stray missile strikes.
Reuters

Top container shippers Maersk, MSC to end alliance from 2025

COPENHAGEN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Denmark's Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) and Swiss-based MSC, the world's largest container shipping companies, said on Wednesday they had agreed to end a vessel sharing alliance in January 2025, allowing them to pursue individual strategies.
Reuters

Tokyo bourse proposes 2025 end of grace period for listing rules

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it had proposed ending a grace period in March 2025 for companies listed on the top "prime" section that fall short of listing rules, addressing criticism that its reform has been too lax.
Reuters

Explainer-Why has Ukraine sought Leopard 2 battle tanks?

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Germany has agreed to send its Leopard 2 tank to Ukraine and allowed other countries using the German-built tank to re-export them, responding to months of pleading from Kyiv for extra firepower to break through Russian defensive lines.
Reuters

Bank of Canada says growth to stall through the middle of 2023

OTTAWA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday said growth would stall through the middle of this year and predicted that while inflation would come down faster than previously forecast, it would not return to the bank's 2% target until next year.
WHIO Dayton

Wall Street weakens on worries about corporate profits

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is weakening Wednesday on worries about corporate profits following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 0.9% lower in midday trading after losing nearly double that earlier in the morning. It's on pace for a second step down after reaching its highest level in seven weeks on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 199 points, or 0.6%, at 33,534, as of 12:08 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.2% lower.
Reuters

Italy's Lottomatica eyes IPO as Q4 core profit rises at least 7%

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica said it was considering a potential public listing among strategic options to support growth, as it reported a rise of at least 7% in pro-forma fourth quarter core profit excluding the acquisition of Betflag.
Reuters

Reuters

683K+
Followers
375K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy