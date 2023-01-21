Here are all of the contestants from season 15 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
- Season 15 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" premiered in early January, and featured 16 new drag queens.
- This season's queens include Selena EsTitties, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, and Sasha Colby.
- Keep reading for the full list of queens this season, and who's still in the running for the crown.
In week 2, Princess Poppy was eliminated after losing to Amethyst in a lip-sync (Amethyst's second consecutive lip-sync of the season).Irene Dubois — ELIMINATED
Irene was the first queen of season 15 to be eliminated, after losing in a lip-sync to Amethyst during the first week.Amethyst Anetra Aura Mayari Jax Loosey LaDuca Luxx Noir London Malaysia Babydoll Foxx Marcia Marcia Marcia Mistress Isabelle Brooks Robin Fierce Salina EsTitties Sasha Colby Spice Sugar Read the original article on Insider
Comments / 1