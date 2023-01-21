Here are all of the contestants from season 15 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

The remaining contestants on season 15, episode 3 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." MTV/Viacom

Season 15 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" premiered in early January, and featured 16 new drag queens.

This season's queens include Selena EsTitties, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, and Sasha Colby.

Keep reading for the full list of queens this season, and who's still in the running for the crown.

Princess Poppy poses in a pink gown, gloves, and heels against a pink sports car for her "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 headshot. MTV/Viacom

Princess Poppy — ELIMINATED

In week 2, Princess Poppy was eliminated after losing to Amethyst in a lip-sync (Amethyst's second consecutive lip-sync of the season).

Irene Dubois poses for her "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 headshot in a pink bodysuit and pink wig. MTV/Viacom

Irene Dubois — ELIMINATED

Irene was the first queen of season 15 to be eliminated, after losing in a lip-sync to Amethyst during the first week.

Amethyst poses for her season 15 "RuPaul's Drag Race" headshot in a pink bra, over the knee boots, and blonde wig. MTV/Viacom

Anetra poses for her "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 headshot in a yellow, black and white two-piece outfit and matching boots. MTV/Viacom

Aura Mayari poses for her "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 headshot in a pink, purple and red outfit and blonde hair. MTV/Viacom

Jax poses for her season 15 "RuPaul's Drag Race" headshot in a yellow, pink and black bodysuit with matching heeled boots. MTV/Viacom

Loosey LaDuca poses for her "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 headshot in a pink corset gown with matching legwarmers and heels. MTV/Viacom

Luxx Noir London poses on the runway in a gold gown and heels in this still from episode 3. MTV/Viacom

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx walks the runway in episode 3 in a silver gown with silvery hair and gloves. MTV/Viacom

Marcia Marcia Marcia poses for her "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 headshot in a black mockneck, yellow bustier, gloves, and miniskirt, and matching yellow boots. MTV/Viacom

Mistress Isabelle Brooks poses on the runway in a gold metallic dress with chain details, and a gold chain prop in this still from episode 3. MTV/Viacom

Robin Fierce poses on the runway in a gold gown with a gold spear and heeled boots in this still from episode 3. MTV/Viacom

Salina EsTitties poses for her season 15 "RuPaul's Drag Race" headshot in a patterned two-piece, sneaker boots, and hoop earrings. MTV/Viacom

Sasha Colby poses on the runway in a silver bodysuit, silver wings and headdress, and silver heels in this still from episode 3. MTV/Viacom

Spice poses on the runway in blue tights, silver heels, a purple mini skirt, and blue hair in this still from episode 3. MTV/Viacom

Sugar walks the runway in a metallic miniskirt, boots, and cropped pink jacket in this still from episode 3. MTV/Viacom