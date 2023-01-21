ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are all of the contestants from season 15 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

By Libby Torres
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mIKO_0kM6liq300
The remaining contestants on season 15, episode 3 of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

MTV/Viacom

  • Season 15 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" premiered in early January, and featured 16 new drag queens.
  • This season's queens include Selena EsTitties, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, and Sasha Colby.
  • Keep reading for the full list of queens this season, and who's still in the running for the crown.
Princess Poppy — ELIMINATED
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4zKF_0kM6liq300
Princess Poppy poses in a pink gown, gloves, and heels against a pink sports car for her "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 headshot.

MTV/Viacom

In week 2, Princess Poppy was eliminated after losing to Amethyst in a lip-sync (Amethyst's second consecutive lip-sync of the season).

Irene Dubois — ELIMINATED
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUirA_0kM6liq300
Irene Dubois poses for her "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 headshot in a pink bodysuit and pink wig.

MTV/Viacom

Irene was the first queen of season 15 to be eliminated, after losing in a lip-sync to Amethyst during the first week.

Amethyst
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i91vC_0kM6liq300
Amethyst poses for her season 15 "RuPaul's Drag Race" headshot in a pink bra, over the knee boots, and blonde wig.

MTV/Viacom

Anetra
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TSD4_0kM6liq300
Anetra poses for her "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 headshot in a yellow, black and white two-piece outfit and matching boots.

MTV/Viacom

Aura Mayari
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmvCc_0kM6liq300
Aura Mayari poses for her "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 headshot in a pink, purple and red outfit and blonde hair.

MTV/Viacom

Jax
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37O7pw_0kM6liq300
Jax poses for her season 15 "RuPaul's Drag Race" headshot in a yellow, pink and black bodysuit with matching heeled boots.

MTV/Viacom

Loosey LaDuca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48BvjN_0kM6liq300
Loosey LaDuca poses for her "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 headshot in a pink corset gown with matching legwarmers and heels.

MTV/Viacom

Luxx Noir London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiYeu_0kM6liq300
Luxx Noir London poses on the runway in a gold gown and heels in this still from episode 3.

MTV/Viacom

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUB8N_0kM6liq300
Malaysia Babydoll Foxx walks the runway in episode 3 in a silver gown with silvery hair and gloves.

MTV/Viacom

Marcia Marcia Marcia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbFtN_0kM6liq300
Marcia Marcia Marcia poses for her "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 headshot in a black mockneck, yellow bustier, gloves, and miniskirt, and matching yellow boots.

MTV/Viacom

Mistress Isabelle Brooks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AgXxb_0kM6liq300
Mistress Isabelle Brooks poses on the runway in a gold metallic dress with chain details, and a gold chain prop in this still from episode 3.

MTV/Viacom

Robin Fierce
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gssbm_0kM6liq300
Robin Fierce poses on the runway in a gold gown with a gold spear and heeled boots in this still from episode 3.

MTV/Viacom

Salina EsTitties
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zhoyy_0kM6liq300
Salina EsTitties poses for her season 15 "RuPaul's Drag Race" headshot in a patterned two-piece, sneaker boots, and hoop earrings.

MTV/Viacom

Sasha Colby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PfZEb_0kM6liq300
Sasha Colby poses on the runway in a silver bodysuit, silver wings and headdress, and silver heels in this still from episode 3.

MTV/Viacom

Spice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYa7T_0kM6liq300
Spice poses on the runway in blue tights, silver heels, a purple mini skirt, and blue hair in this still from episode 3.

MTV/Viacom

Sugar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gToKp_0kM6liq300
Sugar walks the runway in a metallic miniskirt, boots, and cropped pink jacket in this still from episode 3.

MTV/Viacom

