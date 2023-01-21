School of Science and Technology marks 100-day milestone with a parade

There was plenty of pride on display Friday morning at the School of Science and Technology off of Saratoga Boulevard.

Students from the elementary school, along with teachers and staff, celebrated their first 100 days of school.

They all took part in a parade marking the school's first 100 days of classes.

Everyone in the parade dressed up as a 100-year-old person to add a little touch to the event.

The kids really enjoyed the costumed parade.

"We're just celebrating, we celebrate 100 days of school. We're celebrating 100 days of school because it's awesome," the students said. "We're celebrating 100 days of stuff and we're doing lots of fun things."

The school's principal said the best part of this event is that all of the students are now 100 days smarter than they were on day one.

