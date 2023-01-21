12 of Kate Hudson's best see-through fashion moments

Kate Hudson at the Critics Choice Awards on January 15, 2023. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kate Hudson has been wearing the "naked" trend since the late 1990s.

Her sheer outfits over the years have included mesh tops, maternity crop tops, and daring skirts.

Many of her bold outfits have been crafted from lace, but she also seems to be a fan of mesh.

Kate Hudson at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 10, 1998. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Kate Hudson wore one of her first see-through outfits at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

She covered a black bralette with a mesh top that hugged her body and tucked the latter into a high-waisted pencil skirt.

Hudson also wore patent-leather sandals and her hair in loose curls.

Kate Hudson at the American Comedy Awards on February 6, 2000. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Then in 2000, she wore a glamorous halter gown with subtle sheer details to the American Comedy Awards.

The top of her blush-colored dress wrapped around her neck like a choker, while its bodice featured a deep, V-shaped plunge.

The latter piece was also semi-sheer, as it was made from a thin fabric and decorated with strips of lace.

Kate Hudson at the Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2003. J. Vespa/Getty Images

Hudson put a sheer twist on maternity fashion in 2003 at the Venice Film Festival.

She wore a gray, two-piece outfit that was embellished with silver sequins.

Her bralette top was covered with a sheer, cropped overlay, and her knee-length skirt had a matching top layer that was see-through and reached the floor.

Kate Hudson at "The Skeleton Key" premiere on August 2, 2005. L. Cohen/Steve Granitz/Getty Images

For the 2005 premiere of "The Skeleton Key," Hudson walked the red carpet in a slinky gown that was almost entirely sheer.

Her black Versace gown had a plunging neckline, black rhinestones from top to bottom, and swaths of sheer fabric that showed her skin.

It was also backless.

Kate Hudson at the British Fashion Awards on November 28, 2011. Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

After taking a break from sheer fashion, Hudson returned with a semi-sheer dress in 2011.

Stella McCartney designed the black dress Hudson wore. It was asymmetrical with a single strap up top and a netted panel on one side of its bodice.

Kate Hudson at the Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2012. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Versace dressed Hudson in sheer fashion once again for the 2012 Venice Film Festival.

Her form-fitting dress was crafted from a tan fabric that matched her skin tone, creating a "naked" illusion.

It was also covered in thin slits held together with gold thread, adding more sheer detailing to the look.

Kate Hudson at the Saint-Tropez Gala on July 22, 2015. Le Segretain/Hekimian/Getty Images

In 2015, Hudson attended the annual Saint-Tropez Gala in a black Julien Macdonald gown with cutouts and lace details.

The dress had a lace bodice with sequined straps, waist cutouts, and a floor-length skirt that sparkled up top and was sheer at the bottom.

Kate Hudson at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2016. Michael Tran/Getty Images

Always a fan of lace, Hudson wore the sheer fabric again at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.

Alexander McQueen designed her strapless dress. It had a corset bodice decorated with crystal broaches and a floor-length skirt that revealed her black underwear.

Kate Hudson at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 21, 2018. John Shearer/Getty Images

Some of Hudson's sheer outfits have been more whimsical than daring.

At the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Hudson hit the red carpet in a pink gown printed with black hearts from Valentino. The long-sleeved dress had a ruffled neckline, a tiered skirt, and a black bow around the waist.

A sheer element was added up top in the form of black lace covering her décolletage and neck.

Kate Hudson at the Venice International Film Festival on September 5, 2021. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hudson's see-through outfits have become a staple at the Venice Film Festival, so it was only fitting that she wore a vibrant, semi-sheer look in 2021.

For a screening of "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon," Hudson donned a Valentino dress with a high neckline made from lace. The gown also had sheer balloon sleeves and a mesh bodice, the latter of which had strategically-placed lace covering Hudson's chest.

Its tulle skirt, on the other hand, was opaque and reached the floor.

Kate Hudson at a Valentino fashion show in Rome, Italy, on July 8, 2022. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

She's also found ways to pair sheer tops with traditional trousers.

At a Valentino runway show in 2022, for example, she wore black pants, a matching bralette, and a see-through blouse on top.

To complete the look, Hudson added long black gloves that reached her elbows.

Kate Hudson at the Critics Choice Awards on January 15, 2023. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most recently, Hudson walked the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a sparkling gown with sheer sections.

Her Oscar de la Renta dress had a halter bodice that was semi-sheer in front and deeply cut on the side, revealing part of her chest.

The gown also had a tan, tulle skirt, which was sheer and contrasted with its shimmering top.