12 of Kate Hudson's best see-through fashion moments
- Kate Hudson has been wearing the "naked" trend since the late 1990s.
- Her sheer outfits over the years have included mesh tops, maternity crop tops, and daring skirts.
- Many of her bold outfits have been crafted from lace, but she also seems to be a fan of mesh.
She covered a black bralette with a mesh top that hugged her body and tucked the latter into a high-waisted pencil skirt.
Hudson also wore patent-leather sandals and her hair in loose curls.Then in 2000, she wore a glamorous halter gown with subtle sheer details to the American Comedy Awards.
The top of her blush-colored dress wrapped around her neck like a choker, while its bodice featured a deep, V-shaped plunge.
The latter piece was also semi-sheer, as it was made from a thin fabric and decorated with strips of lace.Hudson put a sheer twist on maternity fashion in 2003 at the Venice Film Festival.
She wore a gray, two-piece outfit that was embellished with silver sequins.
Her bralette top was covered with a sheer, cropped overlay, and her knee-length skirt had a matching top layer that was see-through and reached the floor.For the 2005 premiere of "The Skeleton Key," Hudson walked the red carpet in a slinky gown that was almost entirely sheer.
Her black Versace gown had a plunging neckline, black rhinestones from top to bottom, and swaths of sheer fabric that showed her skin.
It was also backless.After taking a break from sheer fashion, Hudson returned with a semi-sheer dress in 2011.
Stella McCartney designed the black dress Hudson wore. It was asymmetrical with a single strap up top and a netted panel on one side of its bodice.Versace dressed Hudson in sheer fashion once again for the 2012 Venice Film Festival.
Her form-fitting dress was crafted from a tan fabric that matched her skin tone, creating a "naked" illusion.
It was also covered in thin slits held together with gold thread, adding more sheer detailing to the look.In 2015, Hudson attended the annual Saint-Tropez Gala in a black Julien Macdonald gown with cutouts and lace details.
The dress had a lace bodice with sequined straps, waist cutouts, and a floor-length skirt that sparkled up top and was sheer at the bottom.Always a fan of lace, Hudson wore the sheer fabric again at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.
Alexander McQueen designed her strapless dress. It had a corset bodice decorated with crystal broaches and a floor-length skirt that revealed her black underwear.Some of Hudson's sheer outfits have been more whimsical than daring.
At the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Hudson hit the red carpet in a pink gown printed with black hearts from Valentino. The long-sleeved dress had a ruffled neckline, a tiered skirt, and a black bow around the waist.
A sheer element was added up top in the form of black lace covering her décolletage and neck.Hudson's see-through outfits have become a staple at the Venice Film Festival, so it was only fitting that she wore a vibrant, semi-sheer look in 2021.
For a screening of "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon," Hudson donned a Valentino dress with a high neckline made from lace. The gown also had sheer balloon sleeves and a mesh bodice, the latter of which had strategically-placed lace covering Hudson's chest.
Its tulle skirt, on the other hand, was opaque and reached the floor.She's also found ways to pair sheer tops with traditional trousers.
At a Valentino runway show in 2022, for example, she wore black pants, a matching bralette, and a see-through blouse on top.
To complete the look, Hudson added long black gloves that reached her elbows.Most recently, Hudson walked the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a sparkling gown with sheer sections.
Her Oscar de la Renta dress had a halter bodice that was semi-sheer in front and deeply cut on the side, revealing part of her chest.
The gown also had a tan, tulle skirt, which was sheer and contrasted with its shimmering top.Read the original article on Insider
