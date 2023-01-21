ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha's newest skyscraper will officially begin construction this week. According to Mutual of Omaha, the company will break ground on it's new 44-story headquarters on the east side of 14th Street between Douglas and Farnam streets this Wednesday, January 25 at 2 p.m. The 677-foot...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Photo Gallery: Ice coated trees in Omaha

A combination of overnight fog and below freezing temperatures left Omaha looking like a scene from Forzen this morning. Mist from the fog froze on tree branches throughout the city. Enjoy these beautiful photos of the ice-covered trees.
OMAHA, NE
Ash Jurberg

Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location

Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'I have no control': Ashland mobile home park to be cleared by summer

ASHLAND, Neb. — Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland said they all received eviction notices. One resident said he feels a 'prejudice against poor people.' Only a few years ago, families at El Rancho put up a fight against the local school district. They won, getting to stay put on the property. One couple said that is why they've since spent $10,000 on improvements to their mobile home, which they now have to move, or move out of, by summer.
ASHLAND, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead

The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 11 hours ago. School choice was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Goodwill hunting -- for a criminal

A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Culxr House aims to attract business to north Omaha. Updated: 9 hours ago. An organization hopes to attract business to north Omaha. Millions of dollars...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Average fuel prices are going back up again in both Omaha and Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Local gas prices are ticking back up again and that's going to make traveling a little more expensive for you if you drive frequently. The latest data from AAA show a ten-cent increase in regular unleaded over the past week in Omaha. The average price for fuel is now $3.20 a gallon.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Emergency Department expansion project at Methodist Hospital now complete

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Methodist Hospital's multi-million dollar Emergency Department expansion is now complete, and officials say it's almost ready to start serving patients. An official opening date is set for early next month. A spokesperson tells us the finished product is more than three years in the making. Construction...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

DCHD: Massive improvement in COVID-19 data compared to this time last year

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Douglas County Health Department is out with a new COVID-19 update. It shows massive improvement compared to this time last year. According to a spokesperson, 133 new cases have been confirmed since the last report issued Thursday. That's more than four times less than a one-day total tallied up on January 23, 2022.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in Lincoln shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 40-year-old man was injured in a Lincoln shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Old Farm Road around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reported gunshots. Officers said they found a 20-year-old woman,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For five years one restaurant has opened its doors to its customers welcoming them with its infamous burritos and savory walking tacos. However, in the next couple of days, they have no choice but to fold their business. “The cost of doing business per day is...
OMAHA, NE

