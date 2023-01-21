Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha's newest skyscraper will officially begin construction this week. According to Mutual of Omaha, the company will break ground on it's new 44-story headquarters on the east side of 14th Street between Douglas and Farnam streets this Wednesday, January 25 at 2 p.m. The 677-foot...
fox42kptm.com
Tickets go on sale Friday for Brooks and Dunn Reboot 2023 Tour at CHI Health Center
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Tickets for Brooks and Dunn Reboot 2023 that is headed for Omaha's CHI Health Center go on sale on Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m., according to a press release from the tour. Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is...
fox42kptm.com
Photo Gallery: Ice coated trees in Omaha
A combination of overnight fog and below freezing temperatures left Omaha looking like a scene from Forzen this morning. Mist from the fog froze on tree branches throughout the city. Enjoy these beautiful photos of the ice-covered trees.
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.
KETV.com
'I have no control': Ashland mobile home park to be cleared by summer
ASHLAND, Neb. — Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland said they all received eviction notices. One resident said he feels a 'prejudice against poor people.' Only a few years ago, families at El Rancho put up a fight against the local school district. They won, getting to stay put on the property. One couple said that is why they've since spent $10,000 on improvements to their mobile home, which they now have to move, or move out of, by summer.
WOWT
BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead
The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 11 hours ago. School choice was...
WOWT
Goodwill hunting -- for a criminal
A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Culxr House aims to attract business to north Omaha. Updated: 9 hours ago. An organization hopes to attract business to north Omaha. Millions of dollars...
fox42kptm.com
Average fuel prices are going back up again in both Omaha and Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Local gas prices are ticking back up again and that's going to make traveling a little more expensive for you if you drive frequently. The latest data from AAA show a ten-cent increase in regular unleaded over the past week in Omaha. The average price for fuel is now $3.20 a gallon.
fox42kptm.com
Yocal Omaha held event to promote a local business owner battling cancer
(Omaha, Neb.) — Monday night Yocal Omaha held an event at Deviled Egg Co. They typically hold an event at a locally owned business to help promote the location but this one was special. “Natural selection, and then I also got wind of what she was dealing with on...
fox42kptm.com
Emergency Department expansion project at Methodist Hospital now complete
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Methodist Hospital's multi-million dollar Emergency Department expansion is now complete, and officials say it's almost ready to start serving patients. An official opening date is set for early next month. A spokesperson tells us the finished product is more than three years in the making. Construction...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
fox42kptm.com
Comedy, art, and trivia among the fun, free things to do the week of January 23
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Tiny Tot Winter Party and Storytime, open mic night, Anime trivia, The Neverending Story, and Kaneko among the free, fun things to do the week of January 23. The Tiny Tot Winter Party and Storytime will take place at the A.V. Sorensen Branch, 4808 Cass...
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
fox42kptm.com
DCHD: Massive improvement in COVID-19 data compared to this time last year
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Douglas County Health Department is out with a new COVID-19 update. It shows massive improvement compared to this time last year. According to a spokesperson, 133 new cases have been confirmed since the last report issued Thursday. That's more than four times less than a one-day total tallied up on January 23, 2022.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Lincoln shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 40-year-old man was injured in a Lincoln shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Old Farm Road around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reported gunshots. Officers said they found a 20-year-old woman,...
North Platte Telegraph
Sisters hold firm that first Reuben was made by their father — at Lincoln's Cornhusker Hotel
Revenge, it's been said, is best served cold. The same is true with the Reuben sandwich, says Sandy Cox. "That's the way it was meant to be served — cold," said Cox, who arrives at that opinion on pretty good authority. Her father, she insists, is also the father...
fox42kptm.com
Porch pirate thefts are happening in the metro, how to avoid being a victim
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A few weeks ago, Fox 42 News reported on a Benson resident who caught his porch pirate on camera stealing his package. On Tuesday, Omaha police shared what how likely it is to get your stolen package back. It’s something that’s happening more...
WOWT
6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes impact the Tuesday morning commute.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the metro had to deal with major issues on several major routes Tuesday morning. A crash on westbound Dodge just east of the 132nd happened shortly after 7 AM. This crash resulted in lanes being blocked near the median and traffic in both directions...
WOWT
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For five years one restaurant has opened its doors to its customers welcoming them with its infamous burritos and savory walking tacos. However, in the next couple of days, they have no choice but to fold their business. “The cost of doing business per day is...
