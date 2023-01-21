ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22. According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

26-year-old woman dies in traffic accident

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A Birmingham woman was killed in a traffic accident that occurred at 2nd Avenue North and 9th Street North in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, Jasmine Shardia Moore, 26, was in an accident that occurred at 1:38 a.m., […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Father and teen son charged in deadly shooting in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday about arrests in Thursday's fatal shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. Officials identified the juvenile suspect as Kaison Ryan Mahaffey, 16, who is being charged as an adult. He is the son of the other suspect Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested for stealing vehicle in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly stole a vehicle Tuesday. According to HPD, officers arrived to Walmart on reports of a stolen vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Officers then approached a man inside Walmart who ran from the store and into a parking lot where other officers […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Oxford woman last seen near Holiday Inn located

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Oxford Police have found Megan Carlisle. ORIGINAL: The Oxford Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 25-year-old woman. According to OPD, Megan Carlisle was last seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford. She has not contacted her family in several days and could possibly be […]
OXFORD, AL
wbrc.com

Crime Stoppers of Metro Ala. seeing increase in anonymous tips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said they saw a big response in anonymous tips over the weekend about different shootings in Jefferson County. Organizers said they are happy to see these tips coming in. Executive Director Bob Copus said they have actually been seeing...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
GOODWATER, AL

