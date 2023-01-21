Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22. According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.
Alabama 6-year-old beaten to death was brother of infant killed in 2019
A young boy who died in east Alabama last week was fatally beaten, according to court records. Jessie Taylor McCormack, 6, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. His father, 29-year-old Joshua D. Clark is charged with capital murder. New-released court records state Jessie was “beaten by a...
Shooting outside west Birmingham store leaves teen boy wounded
A late-night shooting outside a Birmingham business left a teen boy shot. Shot Spotter alerted Birmingham police at 11:29 p.m. Sunday to shots fired at 1501 Third Avenue West, which is the Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot, said Sgt....
81-year-old Trussville man indicted in wife’s strangulation/suffocation death
An 81-year-old man has been indicted in the 2022 slaying of his wife at their Trussville home. John B. Harris is charged with murder in the death of 82-year-old Jo Ann Henry Harris. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Harris in December, and the indictment was made public Tuesday. According...
26-year-old woman dies in traffic accident
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A Birmingham woman was killed in a traffic accident that occurred at 2nd Avenue North and 9th Street North in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, Jasmine Shardia Moore, 26, was in an accident that occurred at 1:38 a.m., […]
wvtm13.com
Father and teen son charged in deadly shooting in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday about arrests in Thursday's fatal shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. Officials identified the juvenile suspect as Kaison Ryan Mahaffey, 16, who is being charged as an adult. He is the son of the other suspect Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora.
Alabama school system raising money for headstones for 6-year-old, 18-month-old brothers killed in alleged abuse cases
The alleged beating death of an Alabama first grader, just several years after the similar slaying of his younger brother, has shaken his community and his school system. Jessie Taylor McCormack, a 6-year-old first grader at Alexandria Elementary School in Calhoun County, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
Arrests made in Birmingham shooting of 9-year-old girl
The Birmingham Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting Friday night that injured a man and a 9-year-old girl.
wbrc.com
71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
Man arrested for stealing vehicle in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly stole a vehicle Tuesday. According to HPD, officers arrived to Walmart on reports of a stolen vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Officers then approached a man inside Walmart who ran from the store and into a parking lot where other officers […]
wbrc.com
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Tuscaloosa bar owners concerned about safety following fatal shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some bar owners of the strip near the University of Alabama campus are concerned after gunfire erupted recently and as a result a 23-year-old woman who shot and killed. World of Beer General Manager Will Turner says more should be done on the Strip to make sure everyone stays safe. […]
75-year-old woman charged in stabbing death of husband in Pleasant Grove
A 75-year-old Jefferson County woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her husband. Pleasant Grove police and fire medics responded at 3:17 a.m. Monday to the couple’s home in the 400 block of 13th Place North. They arrived to find Rudolphus Wynn suffering from sharp force injures.
Authorities ID 12-year-old boy who died in weekend Jefferson County shooting
A young boy who died in a weekend shooting in eastern Jefferson County has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Anterrius Hill. He was 12 and lived in Center Point. Anterrius was a seventh grader at Erwin Middle School. “Our students and staff...
Oxford woman last seen near Holiday Inn located
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Oxford Police have found Megan Carlisle. ORIGINAL: The Oxford Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 25-year-old woman. According to OPD, Megan Carlisle was last seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford. She has not contacted her family in several days and could possibly be […]
wbrc.com
Crime Stoppers of Metro Ala. seeing increase in anonymous tips
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said they saw a big response in anonymous tips over the weekend about different shootings in Jefferson County. Organizers said they are happy to see these tips coming in. Executive Director Bob Copus said they have actually been seeing...
wbrc.com
JeffCo Sheriff’s Department urging parents to safely secure guns away from children
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are urging parents to double check all of their weapons for safety. This comes after a the death of a 12-year-old boy earlier this week from a gunshot wound. Deputy Chief David Agee said they are asking all gun owners to...
wvtm13.com
Fatal shooting at Birmingham apartment complex ruled justifiable
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A deadly shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex has been ruled as justifiable. Jayvonne Banks was shot and killed on Jan. 11 at the Adona Apartments on Aspen Run. When police arrived, they found a man with a gun, and they saw a firearm near Banks,...
Coroner: 34 people have died from suspected drug overdoses so far in 2023 in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With January coming to a close, there have already been nearly three dozen deaths across Jefferson County that have been suspected to have been caused by drugs, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. On Monday, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates released a new report about deaths his office has investigated that […]
31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
Comments / 8