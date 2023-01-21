ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Two men arrested after 9-year-old, father shot at motel

Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a 9-year-old girl and her father at a Birmingham motel. 21-year-old Jonathan Ellington, and 22-year-old Honijah Fletcher, both of Birmingham, Alabama face attempted murder charges, while Fletcher is also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Teen injured in shooting in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A teenager was injured in a shooting in west Birmingham late Sunday night. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a 'ShotSpotter' notification at the Third Avenue Package Store located at 1501 3rd Avenue W. There was also a 911 call made reporting a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
wvtm13.com

Father and teen son charged in deadly shooting in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday about arrests in Thursday's fatal shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. Officials identified the juvenile suspect as Kaison Ryan Mahaffey, 16, who is being charged as an adult. He is the son of the other suspect Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

12-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Center Point

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Center Point early Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot just after midnight. When they arrived on scene, they found the boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested for stealing vehicle in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly stole a vehicle Tuesday. According to HPD, officers arrived to Walmart on reports of a stolen vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Officers then approached a man inside Walmart who ran from the store and into a parking lot where other officers […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS 42

Oxford woman last seen near Holiday Inn located

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Oxford Police have found Megan Carlisle. ORIGINAL: The Oxford Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 25-year-old woman. According to OPD, Megan Carlisle was last seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford. She has not contacted her family in several days and could possibly be […]
OXFORD, AL
wbrc.com

Major crash blocking several lanes on I-459 NB past Hwy 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is building up on I-459 N this morning after a crash shut down several lanes. It happened just past the HWY 280 exit just before 7 a.m. Officials are on the scene. No word yet on any injuries. Please use caution in this area. Get...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

