FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Broward officials continue work to get to bottom of courthouse issues after partial closure
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County officials continued efforts Monday to identify the source of the possible structural problem that led officials to close the top floors of the county’s courthouse Friday. The building is a little more than five years old. Broward County Public Works Director Trevor...
New photos show cracks at Broward courthouse that spurred partial closure
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As officials work to get to the bottom of possible structural issues that led them to shut down the very top floors of the Broward County Courthouse Friday, new photos released Tuesday show the extent of the cracks that prompted concern among staff members. Those...
Henry E. Kinney Tunnel closes until Friday; drivers advised to seek alternate routes
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale tunnel that leads to the city’s downtown area is closed for construction until Friday. The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel, located on Federal Highway between Southeast Second and Seventh Street, is shut down. All traffic is being detoured to alternate routes. Drivers...
Flood Mitigation Project Begins April 2023 in Coral Springs
After escaping the 2022 hurricane season unscathed, Coral Springs Improvement District (CSID) is not taking any chances in the future. CSID will undertake a multi-phased project to clear canal rights of way of large trees to reduce the flooding risk posed by hurricanes and severe weather. The canal rights of...
Traffic Snarled By Fatal I-95 Wreck In Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was killed Tuesday morning while apparently walking on I-95 in Palm Beach County. The crash, in the area of Lantana Road, was first reported around 10 a.m. We are publishing the narrative provided by Florida Highway […]
Car wedged under 18-wheeler on I-95 in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and becoming wedged under the back of it. On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84
Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
Traffic alert in Broward: Flamingo Road closes after crash
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Monday morning crash caused authorities to close Broward County’s Flamingo Road near Washington Street. This turned University Drive and Hiatus Road into alternate routes in Pembroke Pines. For more traffic delays, visit the live radar on this page. This is a developing story.
Historic plaques dismantled at Coral Gables garden amid preservation fight
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Amid a fight over whether a beloved garden in Coral Gables qualifies as a historic landmark, advocates for preserving the garden were upset to see historic plaques removed from the premises. But the developer who now owns the property is promising to put them back.
Runway 84 opens today: Owners dish in Q&A about the renovated Fort Lauderdale restaurant | VIDEO & PHOTOS
Now known simply as Runway 84, the storied Fort Lauderdale hotspot is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a major makeover to the tune of $4 million dollars. Diners returning on Tuesday, Jan. 24, will see a reborn restaurant, the result of an 8-month renovation, inside and out. Look for sumptuous “gangster booth” banquettes with sound systems embedded underneath, expanded patio service, a ...
CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES GLADES AT TURNPIKE
UPDATE: TWO KILLED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:52 p.m. — PBSO now says both Daniel Polo and Elizabeth Polo were killed in the crash. They are both from West Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Spandau of Hearth Stone Avenue in Boynton Beach was driving eastbound on Glades Road […]
Threat from passenger prompts evacuation of Palm Beach International Airport concourse
WEST PALM BEACH — A threat from a passenger led Palm Beach International Airport to evacuate travelers and airport workers from one of its terminals Tuesday evening, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. PBSO and the FBI investigated the threat in Concourse C, one of the airport's two...
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
This Florida City Is The No. 1 Place To Find A 'New' Apartment In 2023 & It's Close To Miami
The rental market in South Florida has been one of the most challenging in the last year, and now one city in the area is being looked at as the No. 1 place to find a new apartment for 2023. RentCafe analyzed Yardi Matrix apartment data that looked at 178...
3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill
Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
5 children, 5 adults hospitalized after crash on Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sawgrass Expressway has reopened in Coral Springs hours after a violent crash sent five adults and five children to the hospital. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes near Coral Ridge Drive, at around 1 p.m., Sunday.
Woman Sues Walgreens Over Palm Beach County Shopping Cart Incident
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman claims she was critically injured in a shopping cart incident at a Palm Beach County Walgreens. She is now suing the Florida-based company. Nancy Fulk, who lives in St. Lucie County, says she was shopping at […]
Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
Police on chase: Man fled from Miami International Mall to SR-836, Turnpike, south Dade
DORAL, Fla. – A 37-year-old man who was arrested on Monday after a police chase that involved Florida Highway Patrol troopers and police officers with the Doral and Miami-Dade police departments appeared in court on Tuesday. Justin Donald was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Tuesday afternoon accused...
African Sulcata tortoise in Broward finds new home
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Tutti, a 10-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, has found a forever home at Camp Lingua in Broward County. Local 10 News anchor Eric Yutzy and his family have watched Tutti, also known as Tutti Frutti, grow for about a year in their backyard in Pembroke Pines.
