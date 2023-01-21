ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Traffic Snarled By Fatal I-95 Wreck In Palm Beach County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was killed Tuesday morning while apparently walking on I-95 in Palm Beach County. The crash, in the area of Lantana Road, was first reported around 10 a.m. We are publishing the narrative provided by Florida Highway […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Car wedged under 18-wheeler on I-95 in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and becoming wedged under the back of it. On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
DANIA BEACH, FL
Best of South Florida

Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84

Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Traffic alert in Broward: Flamingo Road closes after crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Monday morning crash caused authorities to close Broward County’s Flamingo Road near Washington Street. This turned University Drive and Hiatus Road into alternate routes in Pembroke Pines. For more traffic delays, visit the live radar on this page. This is a developing story.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Runway 84 opens today: Owners dish in Q&A about the renovated Fort Lauderdale restaurant | VIDEO & PHOTOS

Now known simply as Runway 84, the storied Fort Lauderdale hotspot is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a major makeover to the tune of $4 million dollars. Diners returning on Tuesday, Jan. 24, will see a reborn restaurant, the result of an 8-month renovation, inside and out. Look for sumptuous “gangster booth” banquettes with sound systems embedded underneath, expanded patio service, a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES GLADES AT TURNPIKE

UPDATE: TWO KILLED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:52 p.m. — PBSO now says both Daniel Polo and Elizabeth Polo were killed in the crash. They are both from West Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Spandau of Hearth Stone Avenue in Boynton Beach was driving eastbound on Glades Road […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished

MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill

Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

African Sulcata tortoise in Broward finds new home

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Tutti, a 10-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, has found a forever home at Camp Lingua in Broward County. Local 10 News anchor Eric Yutzy and his family have watched Tutti, also known as Tutti Frutti, grow for about a year in their backyard in Pembroke Pines.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

