ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Obituary: Wilder, Barbara Lou

Barbara Lou Wilder, 77, of Beverly, OH, passed away on January 21, 2023, at Ohio State University Hospital. She was born on December 15, 1945, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late James Luther and Pauline Louise Weaver Carney. Barbara enjoyed cross-stitching, crafts, and going fishing. Barbara is survived...
BEVERLY, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Hendershot, Marilyn Kathryn

Marilyn Kathryn Hendershot, 90, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Rockland Ridge in Belpre, OH. She was born on July 1, 1932, in Germantown, OH, to the late Benjamin Cresswell and Dora Clara (Pabst) Hendershot. Marilyn was a 1949 graduate of Salem Liberty School and...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Farson, Charles Earl

Charles Earl Farson, 77, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on January 21, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born on January 5, 1946, in Wood County, WV, and was the son of the late Charles F. and Edna Farson. A gathering of friends and family...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Seevers, Jeromy Michael

Jeromy Michael Seevers, 47, of Newport, OH, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was born on June 30, 1975, in Marietta, OH, to Rose Mary Pabst Conley and Roger Lee Seevers. Jeromy graduated from Marietta High School in 1994. He...
NEWPORT, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Dunbar, Shirley Mae McCartney

Shirley Mae McCartney Dunbar, 68, of Parkersburg, WV, died January 19, 2023, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital following a 2-month battle with pneumonia. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her dogs, Prancer and Bella, along with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandsons. She also enjoyed listening to her church services from Faith Family Christian, Rockhill, SC, where she attended and sang in the choir. Shirley was looking forward to meeting her new great-grandson from Brookelynn and Kaleb.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Turner, Daniel Robert

Daniel Robert Turner, 87, of Barlow, Ohio, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 5, 1935, in Swift, Ohio, to Arthur Fremont and Anna Agnes Hayes Turner. Dan was a 1953 graduate of Waterford High School. He served...
BARLOW, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Parsons, Beatrice Ann George

Beatrice Ann George Parsons, 87, of Mineral Wells, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 27, 1935, in Belleville, WV, a daughter of the late L. Doral George and Dortha (Tennant) George, and was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Kerns, Paul Eugene

Paul Eugene Kerns, 92, of Washington, WV, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, in Belpre, OH. He was born on April 18, 1930, in Sandyville, WV. A son of the late Wade Hampton Kerns and Faust Josphine Casto Kerns. Paul was a 1947 graduate of Ripley High School and served...
WASHINGTON, WV
WTAP

Members of the community hold day of COVID remembrance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A day of remembrance was held for those in our community that has been lost during the COVID pandemic. “So many people just vanished without having any sort of a service or anyone knowing. So I felt that we needed to speak for those that left so that was the reason for the day of remembrance,” said Organizer, Glenn Newman.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Six promoted in Wood County Sheriffs Office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several deputies in the Wood County Sheriffs Department received promotions on Thursday, Jan. 19. Six officers were promoted, to ranks ranging from sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said that for six promotions to occur on one day is somewhat unusual, especially with two of the promotions being for the rank of Captain, the highest civil service rank in the office.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Kelly’s Closet sees an increase due to the impacts of inflation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet is a free shopping experience for children who are fostered or in kinship care. The demand for Kelly’s closet has increased tremendously over the past year. “Kelly’s closet has definitely seen an increase of people asking to use our services,” said Owner,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Single-vehicle crash claims life of Newport man

MARIETTA — The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on County Road 20 (Sandhill Road) between Jett Hill and Kennon Lane, Marietta Township, in Washington County. The crash occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release from...
NEWPORT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy