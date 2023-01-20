Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Wilder, Barbara Lou
Barbara Lou Wilder, 77, of Beverly, OH, passed away on January 21, 2023, at Ohio State University Hospital. She was born on December 15, 1945, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late James Luther and Pauline Louise Weaver Carney. Barbara enjoyed cross-stitching, crafts, and going fishing. Barbara is survived...
WTAP
Obituary: Hendershot, Marilyn Kathryn
Marilyn Kathryn Hendershot, 90, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Rockland Ridge in Belpre, OH. She was born on July 1, 1932, in Germantown, OH, to the late Benjamin Cresswell and Dora Clara (Pabst) Hendershot. Marilyn was a 1949 graduate of Salem Liberty School and...
WTAP
Obituary: Farson, Charles Earl
Charles Earl Farson, 77, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on January 21, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born on January 5, 1946, in Wood County, WV, and was the son of the late Charles F. and Edna Farson. A gathering of friends and family...
WTAP
Obituary: Seevers, Jeromy Michael
Jeromy Michael Seevers, 47, of Newport, OH, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was born on June 30, 1975, in Marietta, OH, to Rose Mary Pabst Conley and Roger Lee Seevers. Jeromy graduated from Marietta High School in 1994. He...
WTAP
Obituary: Dunbar, Shirley Mae McCartney
Shirley Mae McCartney Dunbar, 68, of Parkersburg, WV, died January 19, 2023, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital following a 2-month battle with pneumonia. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her dogs, Prancer and Bella, along with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandsons. She also enjoyed listening to her church services from Faith Family Christian, Rockhill, SC, where she attended and sang in the choir. Shirley was looking forward to meeting her new great-grandson from Brookelynn and Kaleb.
WTAP
Obituary: Turner, Daniel Robert
Daniel Robert Turner, 87, of Barlow, Ohio, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 5, 1935, in Swift, Ohio, to Arthur Fremont and Anna Agnes Hayes Turner. Dan was a 1953 graduate of Waterford High School. He served...
WTAP
Obituary: Parsons, Beatrice Ann George
Beatrice Ann George Parsons, 87, of Mineral Wells, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 27, 1935, in Belleville, WV, a daughter of the late L. Doral George and Dortha (Tennant) George, and was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
WTAP
Obituary: Kerns, Paul Eugene
Paul Eugene Kerns, 92, of Washington, WV, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, in Belpre, OH. He was born on April 18, 1930, in Sandyville, WV. A son of the late Wade Hampton Kerns and Faust Josphine Casto Kerns. Paul was a 1947 graduate of Ripley High School and served...
WTAP
Members of the community hold day of COVID remembrance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A day of remembrance was held for those in our community that has been lost during the COVID pandemic. “So many people just vanished without having any sort of a service or anyone knowing. So I felt that we needed to speak for those that left so that was the reason for the day of remembrance,” said Organizer, Glenn Newman.
WTAP
Upcoming fundraiser will increase the reward offered for the Judy Petty case
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Safe Haven, a team of investigators who run a podcast, will hold a fundraising event to increase the money they can offer for the reward for the Judy Petty case. By next month, it will be 15 years since Judy Petty disappeared. Her family has been...
WTAP
Six promoted in Wood County Sheriffs Office
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several deputies in the Wood County Sheriffs Department received promotions on Thursday, Jan. 19. Six officers were promoted, to ranks ranging from sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said that for six promotions to occur on one day is somewhat unusual, especially with two of the promotions being for the rank of Captain, the highest civil service rank in the office.
Judy Petty: The Cold Case Team to Host a Meet-and-Greet in WV
In February 2008, someone killed Judy Petty near Parkersburg, W.Va. Her father found her remains, burnt beyond recognition, in the cellar of an outbuilding on her family’s farm. Sadly, her killer has never been brought to justice. To help her family, members of the University’s volunteer cold case team...
WTAP
Parkersburg’s Guild Builders finish second weekend of “Disney Descendants: The Musical”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild of Parkersburg’s youth program Guild Builders just wrapped up its second weekend of shows for “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical.”. Since October of 2022, the junior company of the Guild Builders program have been running lines, learning music and perfecting choreography...
WTAP
Two vehicle crash occurs at the intersection of 30th Street and Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 30th street and Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday morning. The call for the crash came in at 10:18 a.m. The two cars wrecked into each other in front of the Dollar General. There are no major...
WTAP
Kelly’s Closet sees an increase due to the impacts of inflation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet is a free shopping experience for children who are fostered or in kinship care. The demand for Kelly’s closet has increased tremendously over the past year. “Kelly’s closet has definitely seen an increase of people asking to use our services,” said Owner,...
WTAP
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
West Virginia woman charged for throwing remote at wife
Authorities said a Wood County, West Virginia, woman faces domestic charges after she threw a remote at her wife during an argument.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Newport man
MARIETTA — The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on County Road 20 (Sandhill Road) between Jett Hill and Kennon Lane, Marietta Township, in Washington County. The crash occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release from...
WHIZ
An Escape Room in Cambridge Gives Participants a Challenging and Thrilling Experience
CAMBRIDGE, OH – An escape room in Cambridge has been providing many with a brain workout and a smile. The Escape Zone provides two themed rooms and has more in the works for later in 2023. This is an immersive experience as you’re confined in a themed room with the goal being to escape by solving puzzles and brain-busting challenges.
West Virginia woman arrested after stabbing 3-month-old baby to death
LEWIS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, a woman is behind bars after stabbing her 3-month-old infant to death. Deputies arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz on Friday in connection to her three-year-old infant’s death that occurred back in December.
