Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Wednesday afternoon will see significant snowfall, followed by Thursday's rain.Sherif SaadBoston, MA
Our 7 Favorite Must-Try Burgers in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Bucks get potentially devastating news with Bobby Portis injury
Obviously, everybody's situation is a bit different, but for comparison's sake, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is also currently out with an MCL sprain and hasn't played since Jan. 8. Durant was re-evaluated earlier this week and it was reported that while he's been making progress in his recovery, he will be out at least another two weeks.
NBA
Backslides And Goodbyes On The Brief Case, Episode 19
Greetings from North Portland. After a rough week on and off the court, here's hoping starting a new week with another edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen/subscribe to below, helps turn the tide... Topics on this edition include... • The Trail Blazers falling back into old habits...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 24, 2023
New Orleans (26-21) launches a three-game homestand Tuesday at 7 p.m., facing Western Conference-leading Denver (33-14). Tickets are available here. Read Monday’s injury report, featuring a player upgrade. Read more on Brandon Ingram’s status. Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast with radio studio host Gus Kattengell. Watch a...
NBA
LeBron James, Jrue Holiday named NBA Players of the Week
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA Players of the Week from Week 14. Check out their performances from the past week of action. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar forward helped the Lakers to 3-1 tally in Week...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/24/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 24, 2023. Brandon Ingram doubtful, Naji Marshall questionable for Denver game. Brandon Ingram, who last played in a game Nov. 25, is listed as doubtful to play in Tuesday’s 7...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
NBA
Khris Middleon, Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to return for Bucks on Monday
The Bucks will be one step closer to full strength Monday, when stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are listed as probable to return to the lineup in Detroit (7 ET, League Pass). Middleton has missed 18 games while dealing with a sore knee and hasn’t played since Dec. 15....
NBA
Jonathan Isaac Shines in Return; Magic Knock Off Celtics For Third Time This Season
Jonathan Isaac made his highly anticipated return after a two-and-a-half-year absence and in his nearly 10 minutes of action scored 10 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out one assist and collected two steals, as the Orlando Magic beat the Boston Celtics for the third time this season with Monday night’s 113-98 victory at Amway Center.
NBA
Zion Williamson medical update
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring injury. The re-evaluation showed that Williamson’s hamstring is healing as expected and he is making good progress with his recovery. Williamson will continue his rehabilitation process, which includes strengthening his hamstring and gradually progressing to more movement. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Taking the Next Step with Dave DuFour
Dave DuFour of The Athletic joins the podcast to discuss Evan Mobley's 38-point outburst against the Bucks, how he's developed thus far in his sophomore season, how the team can balance his development with a desire to win now and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Heat 100, Pelicans 96
Heat (26-22), Pelicans (26-21) New Orleans and Miami weren’t wearing retro uniforms Sunday, but they played the kind of game more suited to a previous era of the NBA, a grudge match featuring hard-nosed defense and low point totals. After an odd final 20 seconds of regulation, the Heat came away with a come-from-behind victory. New Orleans held a lead on the scoreboard much of the afternoon, but Miami gained momentum and didn't take its first edge until late in the third quarter. Trailing by two points with 15 seconds left, the Pelicans were called for a five-second inbound violation, giving the Heat the ball back. However, New Orleans rookie Dyson Daniels forced a held ball on Miami’s ensuing inbound pass, leading to a jump ball won by Daniels against Jimmy Butler. The five-second violation was NOLA’s 25th turnover, a very costly factor in the loss.
NBA
Three-Point Differential The Deciding Factor In Hornets’ Loss To Utah
Rozier Leads Team in Scoring for 3rd Straight Game, But Charlotte Goes Ice Cold from Deep. Road games in Utah have been an annual challenge for the Charlotte Hornets and their latest outing in Salt Lake City was a whole harder thanks to an all-around rough shooting performance in Monday night’s 120-102 loss to the hometown Jazz.
NBA
Recap: Wizards down Mavericks in 127-126 thriller behind Kuzma's 30 points
Prior to Tuesday night's game in Dallas, the Wizards had won two consecutive games and were starting to play high-quality team basketball, having led for 96 straight minutes. Kicking off a five-game road trip, how they performed against the Mavericks would set the tone for the next stretch of games. Thankfully, Washington played impassioned basketball and came away with a nail-biting 127-126 win behind Kyle Kuzma's 30-point effort and some defensive heroics from Delon Wright.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Magic
With the seven-game skid now behind them, the Indiana Pacers can build on some positive momentum when they take on the Orlando Magic Wednesday at Amway Center. Two of the top rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft will square off, as the Magic’s Paolo Banchero is poised to play against the Pacers after missing the previous two meetings due to injury.
NBA
Grizzlies center Steven Adams out 3-5 weeks with sprained knee ligament
MEMPHIS (AP) — Grizzlies center Steven Adams will miss three to five weeks because of a sprained ligament in his right knee. Memphis announced the update Tuesday night. The Grizzlies, second in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record, visit Golden State on Wednesday night trying to snap their first three-game skid of the season.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Jan. 24
There will be seven games played across the NBA on Tuesday, one of which features the Lakers taking on the Clippers. The Lakers made a move Monday to bolster their chances of making a playoff run, acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards. There will also be some teams playing the second game of a back-to-back set, including the Bulls, Celtics and Hornets. Let’s dig into the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Special Ticket Deals Announced for Playoff Push
MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Jan. 23, 2023) – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced The Hunt Is On with special ticket deals for the final 15 home games of the 2022-23 regular season. Fans are invited to pack Target Center with newly released lower-level tickets available for $27 or $50 and upper-level tickets for $10 on sale now at www.timberwolves.com/hunt or by phone at 612-673-1234.
NBA
NBA and Meta announce multiyear partnership extension
NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Meta today announced a multiyear partnership extension that will feature a new virtual reality experience for fans through Meta Horizon Worlds via Meta Quest, the official VR headset of the NBA and WNBA. The NBA Arena in Meta Horizon Worlds experience will feature live NBA League Pass games in virtual reality throughout the season. The partnership extension will also include the launch of NBA-licensed apparel in the Meta Avatars Store and authenticated NBA League Pass access in Xtadium, a VR sports hub app that offers shared watching experiences in high-definition.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.24.2023
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 111, Atlanta 100. (Bulls 22-24, 13-10 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 pts. Hawks: Young: 21pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 17. Atlanta: Capela: 12. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 7. Hawks: Young: 13. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Hawks committed 19 turnovers leading...
Comments / 0