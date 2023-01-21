ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Community Impact Austin

P.F. Chang's to open in spring 2023 in New Braunfels

The Asian restaurant P.F. Chang's is coming soon to New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 24, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we preview the Vaquero Cook-off, Briscoe Western Art Museum, Black Lab Brewing, and Lil Wonders Studio. Buckle up, San Antonio! Rusty Badillo from RB Custom Buckles shows off the winning Grand Champion buckle from last year's Vaquero Cook-off. Feb. 4, 2023, enjoy a fun competition and festive day full of food and entertainment.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Rolling Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

Rolling Oaks Mall offers a great location, ample parking, and security in all areas of the mall. In addition, this site is highly visited by the wide range of stores where you can find everything you need, from home accessories, fashion clothes and more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox38corpuschristi.com

San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Next step in $2.5B expansion for San Antonio International Airport to take place in February

SAN ANTONIO – $2.5 billion. That is the projected price for the new expansion for the San Antonio International Airport, but it wont happen overnight. That's what Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the city of San Antonio said, when he talked about the various reasons for the project, along with the timetable and big plans for Stinson Municipal Airport.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

The Westin is offering a romantic dining experience for Valentine's Day

SAN ANTONIO – The Westin's Zocca Cuisine d'Italia restaurant is offering a Valentine-themed three-course dinner. Zocca Cuisine d'Italia is providing guests with an evening filled with Italian cuisine and romantically themed libations on Feb. 14 at 420 W Market St.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

