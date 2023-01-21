Read full article on original website
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio this Friday! Find out how to get one.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Renters in San Antonio Hit Hard: Rental Prices Skyrocket Higher Than Any Other City in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Get Your Hands on Delicious Girl Scout Cookies Starting tomorrow in San Antonio!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
P.F. Chang's to open in spring 2023 in New Braunfels
The Asian restaurant P.F. Chang's is coming soon to New Braunfels. (Courtesy P.F. Chang’s) Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in July 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She covers education, local government, transportation, business and real estate development in the New Braunfels community. Prior to CI, Sierra served as the Managing Editor of San Marcos Corridor News and spent time as a Senior Reporter for the University Star. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading and traveling.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 24, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we preview the Vaquero Cook-off, Briscoe Western Art Museum, Black Lab Brewing, and Lil Wonders Studio. Buckle up, San Antonio! Rusty Badillo from RB Custom Buckles shows off the winning Grand Champion buckle from last year’s Vaquero Cook-off. Feb. 4, 2023, enjoy a fun competition and festive day full of food and entertainment.
tourcounsel.com
Rolling Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
Rolling Oaks Mall offers a great location, ample parking, and security in all areas of the mall. In addition, this site is highly visited by the wide range of stores where you can find everything you need, from home accessories, fashion clothes and more. Notable stores where you can go...
KSAT 12
Happy Space: How to find quality items for your home at estate sales
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a New Year, and many are considering refreshing their home. But if you don’t have a big budget or a budget at all for a home renovation, you can find unique items for your space at a discounted price at estate sales. In...
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio this Friday! Find out how to get one.
There was good news this week for breakfast taco lovers in San Antonio when Smoke BBQ+ Skybar announced they would give away free breakfast tacos and sandwiches on Friday, January 27.
KSAT 12
Repairs underway to fix sinkhole in shopping center parking lot on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Shoppers were met with a vehicle in a sinkhole at a shopping center on the far West Side. Police responded to the scene near Loop 1604 and Highway 151 on Tuesday afternoon. A water main break —in the middle of one of the main entrances of...
San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant Las Palapas plans location near Alamo Ranch
It'll be less than a mile from Harlan High School.
KSAT 12
Look inside 120-year-old San Antonio home on National Historic Registry
SAN ANTONIO – A nearly 120-year-old home on the National Historic Registry is for sale in San Antonio. The $1.5 million home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and is located at 501 W French Place in midtown, not far from the St. Mary’s Strip.
KSAT 12
Pony caught taking late-night stroll in West Side neighborhood, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A pony was taken in by Animal Care Services, but not before stirring up trouble and treating himself to a night on the town on the West Side. Ginuwine, the pony, was found galloping around a neighborhood off of Benrus Drive earlier this week, according to ACS.
KSAT 12
Community members working to help women living in condemned home damaged by fire
SAN ANTONIO – The community is coming together to support a woman and her four cats and other former tenants whose homes were deemed unlivable after a fire last week on the city’s North Side. Mary Lou Sandoval has been living in an apartment deemed not livable for...
Girl Scout Cookies will be available in San Antonio starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
Customers can place orders for this year's limited edition cookie, the Raspberry Rally, in addition to buying annual favorites.
texasstandard.org
This San Antonio teen went from taking tests to shaping his school district’s future in just a year
This time last year, Michael Valdez was a senior at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy on San Antonio’s West Side. In June, he crossed the stage to accept his diploma. By November, he was sworn in to his first elected office, becoming one of the seven trustees tasked with leading the district from which he had just graduated.
KSAT 12
Local artist shines light on strength, power of African American women in new exhibit
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio artist is shining light on the strength and power of African American women in new exhibit called, “Essence and Style: The Afro-Centric Woman.”. “‘Essence and Style’ is about an appreciation and celebration of black women, African-American women,” said Wardell Picquet, artist....
Neighbors banged on door to alert family to house fire, Windcrest residents say
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors in Windcrest rushed to alert a family to flames that were beginning to spread through their home amid rainy weather Tuesday morning. The residents escaped, but a family dog did pass away in the blaze. The fire started around 8:15 a.m. along the 600 block...
San Antonio kicks off the Lunar New Year with an insanely massive block party
Let the year of the rabbit officially commence, San Antonio.
KSAT 12
‘He’s a whole jerk.’ Shelter looking for forever home for cheeky French bulldog named Ralphie.
NIAGARA, N.Y. – Meet Ralphie, a smiley French bulldog who is looking for a forever home. The catch? The animal shelter where he currently resides says “he’s a whole jerk- not even half.”. Niagara SPCA officials wrote an adoption post last week for the 26-pound pup that...
fox38corpuschristi.com
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom San Antonio home on the Northwest Side
The listing says the home has had 'a lot of love.'
KSAT 12
Next step in $2.5B expansion for San Antonio International Airport to take place in February
SAN ANTONIO – $2.5 billion. That is the projected price for the new expansion for the San Antonio International Airport, but it wont happen overnight. That’s what Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the city of San Antonio said, when he talked about the various reasons for the project, along with the timetable and big plans for Stinson Municipal Airport.
KSAT 12
The Westin is offering a romantic dining experience for Valentine’s Day
SAN ANTONIO – The Westin’s Zocca Cuisine d’Italia restaurant is offering a Valentine-themed three-course dinner. Zocca Cuisine d’Italia is providing guests with an evening filled with Italian cuisine and romantically themed libations on Feb. 14 at 420 W Market St. The limited-edition dinner menu features peach...
