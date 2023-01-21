The state’s new concealed weapon law took effect on New Year’s Day. It allows gun owners to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. The Alabama Sheriff’s Association opposed the idea. The group says the measure could allow people to have a gun without registering it. The Giffords Law Center says Texas passed a similar law and there was an increase of people being arrested for illegally possessing a gun. Allison Anderman is a senior counsel at the Center. She says what Texas is going through should send a message to Alabama…

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO