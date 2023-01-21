ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Malinda Trass
3d ago

If the evil monster that killed this beautiful, amazing, young girl had been in jail, he could not have killed her. I understand that not all situations are the same but over crowding should not be a reason to let evil out. Someone is going to sleep on the floor, if that's what it takes but it's better than someone else saying goodbye too soon.

Charles Schenher
3d ago

first off it's hard to believe anything from ABC or CBS CNN MSNBC are the mainstream media they'll take the truth and stretch it twist it stomp on it and then try to shove it down your neck they didn't need this law what they should do after the first felony conviction there shouldn't be any bond whatsoever for anyone people that commit felonies have no business in society and there's no such thing as rehabilitation it's Justice

wvtm13.com

Alabamians reacts to parole denying 90% of eligible inmates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eric Williamson’s brother, Shaid, is serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter. “We need and encourage him the best I can, but it gets hard,” Williamson said. News the state's parole board did not grant parole to 90% of eligible prisoners last year concerns Williamson....
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

New Gun Laws Leading to Cash Flow Problems

Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey issues religious liberty executive order

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed Executive Order 733, “Promoting and Defending Religious Liberty Through Implementation of the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment.” The executive order aims to “further strengthen protections for religious liberty in Alabama.”. “Religious freedom is the cornerstone of the American way of life,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: Time to call BS on the ‘Bible Belt’

This is an opinion column. I had this Bible Belt thing all wrong. I used to think it was just a swath of Southern land where churches outnumbered liquor stores, where people read that Book and sought, in public or on their better days, at least, to live like the protagonist of its last chapters.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Alabama’s new concealed gun law continues to draw criticism.

The state’s new concealed weapon law took effect on New Year’s Day. It allows gun owners to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. The Alabama Sheriff’s Association opposed the idea. The group says the measure could allow people to have a gun without registering it. The Giffords Law Center says Texas passed a similar law and there was an increase of people being arrested for illegally possessing a gun. Allison Anderman is a senior counsel at the Center. She says what Texas is going through should send a message to Alabama…
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama state auditor weighs in on elimination of state motor pool, plans to eliminate other government waste

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October. “They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a drain on the state finances,” State Auditor […]
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Alabama event aims to prevent stigmatizing the addicted

A multi-day conference seeking to reduce the stigma around substance abuse disorders takes place across Alabama this week. Today’s Stop Judging: Start Healing’s summit stop is in Mobile. The event is an effort of a group known as VitAL*. The initiative aims to help friends, family and medical professionals speak more effectively about people with mental illnesses and substance use disorders. Dr. Ellen Robertson is the Project Director for VitAL. She says particular language can harm those suffering from substance use disorders.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking

An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
DOTHAN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Mental health crisis center opens in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday marked the opening of a new mental health crisis center in Birmingham, one of six such centers in the state intended to address a dire service shortage. The centers provide care to a person experiencing a mental health or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

If you want to start a fight in Bama, just say ‘gun control’

If so, let me tell you how: Just mention “gun culture” or “gun control” in my state. In Alabama, we’re nuts on the subject of guns. Last year, our Legislature enacted a bill that allows “permitless carry,” also known as “concealed carry.” The law went into effect on Jan. 1 of this year, meaning that if you’re at least 19 years old, you can carry a concealed firearm without a permit or related background check.
ALABAMA STATE

