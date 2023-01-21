ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Thug Caught Red Handed In A Court Room Transaction

By BridgetEE
 4 days ago
30 year old, Jeffery Lamar Williams AKA Young Thug has been thugin it out behind bars since being arrested at his Atlanta Buckhead home on RICO charges and taken into custody where he is currently being held in Fulton County Jail, the 56-count indictment that is using social media posts and song lyrics from the rapper as evidence of his alleged crimes and after appearing in court he still remains in jail.

As the the battle continues over whether song lyrics should be aloud as evidence brews on Young Thug has made matters worse. Young Thug got caught red handed in a hand to hand drug transaction, not in the jail but in the court room…allegedly.

Who does that!? According to TMZ, Young Thug does.

Courtroom surveillance footage captured the moment Wednesday in Fulton County Court … Kahlieff Adams walks over to Thug and clearly hands him an object. Aside from the cameras, at least 2 bailiffs were just a couple feet away, saw the whole transaction, and immediately nabbed Adams.

The report goes on to say that upon further investigation the hand off was a baggie of perc, and not we are not talking about his record ‘Perc’ either.

According to Keith Adams, one of Young Thug’s attorneys:

“His side is the truth. The reality is Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom on yesterday.”

Pop me a Perc, Pour up some purp, Roll up some purp

Take a look at the video below

