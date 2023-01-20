Read full article on original website
Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State
Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?
IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans
IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans. According to a press release from PODER, the...
Celebrities Who Own Property in Idaho
Celebrities love Idaho, some so much that they decided they had to own a home here. Some use their Idaho properties as a vacation house while others have it as a main residence. See 23 celebrities who own a home in Idaho. Keep scrolling to see other celebrities that maybe don't own in the state but that come visit enough that you are you likely to run into them in Idaho.
Acting Idahoan Is Biggest Mistake People Who Move To Idaho Make
Moving to a new state can be one of the scariest experiences a person endures. Overtly attempting to fit in is not only painfully obvious, but it's also many people's downfall. As 2023 proceeds on, I have no doubt that more and more out-of-staters will be looking to take advantage...
There Are Currently 5 Gangs That Are Trying To Take Over Idaho
While Idaho is as a whole is relatively a safe place (and for the most part, always has been), there are still violent crimes taking place in the Gem State. We all know about the horrific quadruple murder at the University of Idaho and of course, the sick and sadistic Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
Magical Rock Spire Canyon Road Near Boise ID Ends At Scenic Oasis
If I told you that just a few miles southwest of Boise, Idaho, there's a roadway surrounded by towering spires of rock that cuts through the desert landscape and leads to an incredibly beautiful oasis, would you believe me? How about you go see for yourself?. If natural, scenic beauty...
2023 Stimulus Checks Totaling $500 Million Are On The Way To Idaho
Last year, we told you about the 14 states that were approved for inflation relief checks thanks to a bill signed by Governor Brad Little in February of 2022. That bill provided a fluffy $350 million in tax rebates for residents of Idaho according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Here we are in 2023 and more checks are on the way...
Raul Labrador: “Caldwell Policy Appears To Violate Idaho Law”
The era of Raul Labrador's stewardship has begun in Idaho with another significant announcement. A few weeks ago, the attorney general announced that he would move to dismiss the trespassing charge against Meridian mom Sara Brady. As we've covered here, the Caldwell School District is currently embroiled in a controversy over implementing a 'woke' agenda upon students, parents, and teachers.
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Idaho Is Dumber Than Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Mississippi?
Who (or what?) does the internet think it is, telling us Idahoans that we're stupid?. Whatever it (or he? she?) is, the world wide web has staked its claim: Idaho is the dumbest state in the country. According to Safehome.org, Idaho is the least-educated state in America when it comes...
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
8 Things Idahoans Do in the Magic Valley that Feel Offensive but Aren’t
There are things we all do in life that are offensive and will hurt someone's feelings. It can be not agreeing with their religious beliefs, flipping someone a certain finger, calling somebody a certain name, or laughing at the wrong time. While it is impossible to please everyone, these acts are viewed as offensive by most people. There are some acts that we do that feel like we are offending someone, but in reality, it is all in our head, or only a select few will find it offensive. Here are some everyday acts that the people of Idaho do that feel offensive to the one doing it, but aren't to anyone else.
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho
Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
If You Hate The Trails Of Idaho, Don’t Bother Reading This
Look, it's 2023 and it's time to get something straight - don't be a jerk. This isn't me telling you that you are a jerk nor am I even saying to make a nEw YeAr ReSoLuTiOn around the idea of not being a jerk. I am simply requesting on behalf of all the people of the Treasure Valley, if you're going to call this place home... don't be a jerk!
