Boise, ID

Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State

Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?

IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
Celebrities Who Own Property in Idaho

Celebrities love Idaho, some so much that they decided they had to own a home here. Some use their Idaho properties as a vacation house while others have it as a main residence. See 23 celebrities who own a home in Idaho. Keep scrolling to see other celebrities that maybe don't own in the state but that come visit enough that you are you likely to run into them in Idaho.
2023 Stimulus Checks Totaling $500 Million Are On The Way To Idaho

Last year, we told you about the 14 states that were approved for inflation relief checks thanks to a bill signed by Governor Brad Little in February of 2022. That bill provided a fluffy $350 million in tax rebates for residents of Idaho according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Here we are in 2023 and more checks are on the way...
Raul Labrador: “Caldwell Policy Appears To Violate Idaho Law”

The era of Raul Labrador's stewardship has begun in Idaho with another significant announcement. A few weeks ago, the attorney general announced that he would move to dismiss the trespassing charge against Meridian mom Sara Brady. As we've covered here, the Caldwell School District is currently embroiled in a controversy over implementing a 'woke' agenda upon students, parents, and teachers.
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
8 Things Idahoans Do in the Magic Valley that Feel Offensive but Aren’t

There are things we all do in life that are offensive and will hurt someone's feelings. It can be not agreeing with their religious beliefs, flipping someone a certain finger, calling somebody a certain name, or laughing at the wrong time. While it is impossible to please everyone, these acts are viewed as offensive by most people. There are some acts that we do that feel like we are offending someone, but in reality, it is all in our head, or only a select few will find it offensive. Here are some everyday acts that the people of Idaho do that feel offensive to the one doing it, but aren't to anyone else.
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks

Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
If You Hate The Trails Of Idaho, Don’t Bother Reading This

Look, it's 2023 and it's time to get something straight - don't be a jerk. This isn't me telling you that you are a jerk nor am I even saying to make a nEw YeAr ReSoLuTiOn around the idea of not being a jerk. I am simply requesting on behalf of all the people of the Treasure Valley, if you're going to call this place home... don't be a jerk!
