Things appear to be getting serious with Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers DJ Drew Taggart. In early January, reports surfaced romantically linking the rumored couple together. However, Sel shot down social media chatter in a now-deleted Instagram Story, where she wrote, "I like being alone too much." Despite her attempts to dispel rumors about dating Drew, pictures quickly surfaced of the duo holding hands and enjoying several date nights together. At the same time, insiders came forward about the couple "making out." Selena has publicly denied dating or being in a relationship with Drew, but their recent outings continue to fuel speculation that they could be more than just friends. As things still unfold, here's everything we know about Selena and Drew's rumored relationship timeline.

