seventeen.com
A Complete Timeline of Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart’s Relationship
Things appear to be getting serious with Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers DJ Drew Taggart. In early January, reports surfaced romantically linking the rumored couple together. However, Sel shot down social media chatter in a now-deleted Instagram Story, where she wrote, "I like being alone too much." Despite her attempts to dispel rumors about dating Drew, pictures quickly surfaced of the duo holding hands and enjoying several date nights together. At the same time, insiders came forward about the couple "making out." Selena has publicly denied dating or being in a relationship with Drew, but their recent outings continue to fuel speculation that they could be more than just friends. As things still unfold, here's everything we know about Selena and Drew's rumored relationship timeline.
seventeen.com
Miley Cyrus’ Sister Brandi Cyrus Addresses the Alleged Liam Hemsworth Connections in “Flowers”
ICYMI, Miley Cyrus’ break-up bop “Flowers” is one of the biggest songs in the world right now, due in part to the many fan theories that have surfaced about the track’s potential connection to the artist’s ex, Liam Hemsworth. Now, Miley’s older sis, Brandi Cyrus, has entered the chat.
‘Shrinking’ Creator Admits He Was ‘Prepared’ For Harrison Ford To Turn Down His Role (Exclusive)
Movie legend Harrison Ford, 80, is popping up on the small screen again in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series, Shrinking. Harrison stars as Dr. Paul Rhodes, who takes issue with the borderline unethical therapy tactics used by his mentee Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel). At the show’s New York City red carpet premiere on January 24, creator Bill Lawrence, 54, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how he bravely asked Harrison to star in the show, expecting that the Star Wars alum would respectfully decline the offer.
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner's Reaction to Irina Shayk Wearing Her Lion Head Dress Is Going Viral
The internet is still recovering from Kylie Jenner showing up at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show with a giant lion's head attached to her dress. But the best part of this instantly iconic moment? When Kylie was sitting in the front row and Irina Shayk wandered down the runway in pretty much her exact same outfit. Which was presumably planned, but Kylie's face told another story, and Twitter can't deal:
Why Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Chose ‘Aire’ As Baby’s Name After Changing It From ‘Wolf’ (EXCLUSIVE)
It only took 11 months for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to reveal their son’s name, but at least fans now know the reasons behind the unique moniker! A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the makeup mogul and the rapper decided on Aire (after first announcing the name was ‘Wolf’) to mesh well with their daughter’s name and for its powerful meaning in a Semitic language.
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Wore a Schiaparelli Dress With a Huge Faux Lion Head on the Front
I think it's safe to say that I didn't expect to write this news story today, but here we are. Fashion month is officially underway, meaning we're in for a few weeks of eye-catching celebrity style, and Kylie Jenner is already making headlines with her wardrobe choices. This morning, the Kardashian stepped out at Paris Fashion Week wearing a dress with a massive lion head hanging off the front. Yep, it's pretty hard to miss. And, before I go any further, she points out that the head is actually totally fake, created with manmade materials.
seventeen.com
Millie Bobby Brown Looks So Different on Set of Her New Movie 'The Electric State'
Millie Bobby Brown has a new Netflix movie coming out in January 2024, and she's currently busy filming it in Atlanta, Georgia. Millie was photographed on set of the film last week and looked pretty much unrecognizable in an oversized shirt, baggy overalls, a sweater wrapped around her waist, and curly blonde hair.
seventeen.com
Hailey Bieber Channels “Gossip Girl” in a Pleated Mini Skirt and School Girl Loafers
Hailey Bieber, self-proclaimed "nepo baby" (ICYMI, Hailey wore it proudly on an ironic and iconic T-shirt) and queen of the naked dress, likes to switch up her style depending on which coast she’s on. The model tends to incorporate more whimsical and colorful pieces into her wardrobe out in California, but shows love to clean tailoring, menswear, blazers, and all-black looks when she’s in New York City.
seventeen.com
Hailey Bieber Went Out in a Smiley Hoodie and No Pants Alongside Justin in His ‘Magical Mushroom’ Hoodie
Hailey Bieber took advantage of Los Angeles' warm winter weather yesterday, going out in just a lime green Drew House smiley-face hoodie and no pants. She wore sunglasses and had her hair up in a bun. Joining her was her very casually dressed husband Justin. He layered more, wearing a “magical mushroom” gray hoodie with a purple beanie and tan wide-leg pants. They hugged while in public:
