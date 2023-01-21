ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Red Cross shelter opens for community members displaced by storms

By Jillian Butler
KSBY News
 4 days ago
An American Red Cross shelter is open in Morro Bay today for community members who have been displaced due to the recent storms.

The shelter is located at the Morro Bay community center on Kennedy Way and will close Tuesday morning.

Pets are also welcome at this shelter.

"Any resident and their pet who has been displaced can go there to take shelter," said San Luis Obispo County emergency services coordinator Rachel Dion. "That facility will be open until Tuesday the 24.

"We've been told by FEMA that's kind of when all the housing assistance will kick in for those folks who applied, who need temporary housing assistance," Dion said.

