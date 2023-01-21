Kith Teams Up With Venus et Fleur on an Everlasting Floral Arrangement for Valentine’s Day

Ronnie Fieg’s Kith is partnering with floral company Venus et Fleur once again to release a limited-edition collection just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The two luxury brands are creating a reimagined Le Douze arrangement which contains a dozen Eternity roses that embody the Kith ’s extensive color palette. The roses are colored in warm tones like forest green, cream, brownish gray and a burnt tangerine tone.

The roses are also available in the holiday’s infamous colors: red and light pink. The collection will swap out the floral company’s usual paper box with a co-branded cylindrical porcelain vase.

Each piece comes in white, sandrift and stadium color vases with a dozen roses that correlate to each arrangement. The vases will have both Kith and Venus et Fleu’s logos branded into them and the custom packaging will also feature a monogram co-branding pattern.

Venus et Fleur is famous for their Eternity roses that are treated to last over a year. Customers will be able to purchase the limited-time set starting on Monday at 11 a.m. EST at all of Kith’s U.S. flagship stores. They will also be available on the clothing brand’s website. Arrangements will be delivered between Feb. 6 and 13, ensuring its delivery by Valentine’s Day.

The two brands also collaborated on a limited-edition collection around the same time last year. The exclusive capsule included a Venus et Fleur’s Le Petit arrangement with a focus on cooler tones with various tones like blue, gray and white filling the majority of each arrangement. The collection sold out in a short amount of time.

Ronnie Fieg was recognized for his work in the industry and his unique collaborations this past November when he was honored as the Retailer of the Year at the 2022 FN Achievement Awards. In the past year, he has worked with many brands like New Balance, Vans and Asics.