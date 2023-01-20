ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Decision Made On Florida Signee Whose NIL Deal Fell Apart

By Jason Hall
700WLW
700WLW
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pFjX_0kM6iNJr00
Photo: Getty Images

Five-star quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada has been released from his national letter of intent by the University of Florida days after a crucial $13 million name, image and likeness endorsement deal fell apart, ESPN reports.

Rashada, who signed with the Gators in December, had requested his release on Wednesday (January 18) after failing to enroll early at the University of Florida for the spring semester last week.

Earlier this week, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Associated Press that Rashada's future at UF was contingent on a four-year, $13 million NIL deal he signed with the Gator Collective, an independent fundraising arm that pays student-athletes endorsement money in all sports. The group, however, terminated its binding agreement with Rashada, which has led to the quarterback's absence and uncertain future in Gainesville.

Rashada's representatives would've reportedly been able file a lawsuit against the Gator Collective and possibly the UF athletic department in relation to the failed deal had his release not been granted, according to the AP .

Rashada was rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports and a consensus four-star prospect by On3.com , ranking as the No. 7 quarterback, No. 6 player from the state of California and No. 64 overall prospect for the 2023 national recruiting cycle. ﻿ ﻿

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle

The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.  “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.  The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday

No. 3 Purdue held on against Maryland at home on Sunday afternoon, winning by three points. Terrapins fans were not happy with the officials, though.  Maryland appeared to be on the wrong end of a couple of questionable calls on Sunday afternoon, ultimately falling on the road. That's pretty ...
DAYTON, OH
The Spun

Look: Nick Bosa Has 4-Word Message For The Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers advanced to their second straight NFC Championship game on Sunday night. They played the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs for the second season in a row and beat them 19-12. It was a low-scoring affair but the 49ers were able to make enough plays in the fourth quarter to grind ...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Florida Gators Recruiting: Visitors List for Jan. 21 Junior Day

The Gators' presence on the trail in the 2023 class has dwindled to zero following the commitment of offensive tackle Caden Jones — the final uncommitted target — during the All-American Bowl. As a result, the attention has shifted drastically toward the transfer portal, which is also slowing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

High-profile recruits turning out for second Florida State Junior Day

It didn’t take long for several highly coveted recruits to begin showing up Saturday morning for the Florida State football staff’s second Junior Day of 2023. All within minutes of each other, the Seminoles’ coaches welcomed in four-star WR TJ Abrams of Fort Myers, four-star RB and FSU commit Kameron Davis of Albany, Ga., four-star OL Jason Zandamela of Clearwater, and four-star DL Omar White of Valdosta, Ga.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Old Comment On Brock Purdy Going Viral

Brock Purdy is an hour away from making the biggest start of his career thus far. As the seventh-round rookie quarterback prepares to lead the San Francisco 49ers up against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round, an old quote from Nick Saban about Purdy is going viral. It originated in a ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

NCAA Releases Its New College Basketball Top 25

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. Monday afternoon, NCAA writer Andy Katz released his latest college hoops Top 25 poll. Purdue, which is 19-1 on the season, 8-1 in the Big Ten, comes in at No. 1 in the rankings. The Boilermakers are coming off a close ...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
700WLW

700WLW

Cincinnati, OH
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

 https://700wlw.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy