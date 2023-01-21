ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Rosendale says Montana Freedom Caucus will be ‘tip of the spear’ in pushing conservative agenda

By Blair Miller
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkfCY_0kM6iKfg00

Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale of Montana speaks at the Montana Freedom Caucus kickoff event on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan)

Montanans will see benefits from laws made by the newly created Montana Freedom Caucus “for the next several decades,” Republican Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale promised a group of supporters at the state Capitol on Thursday evening.

Rosendale, himself a member of the House Freedom Caucus, headlined the kickoff event for the caucus of right-wing lawmakers who announced they had formed the group earlier this month.

There are 14 public members of the caucus and others who did not want to publicly be identified, said committee chair Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton.

Dozens of supporters packed the old Supreme Court chambers at the state Capitol, applauding speeches from Manzella and Rosendale, who is fresh off his fight to block Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from becoming House Speaker until he and some Freedom Caucus holdouts gained rules concessions.

Rosendale told the group the Montana Freedom Caucus would be “the tip of the spear” in pushing an ultra-conservative agenda, but they needed backing from supporters in order for it to be fully realized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eC4n9_0kM6iKfg00

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, speaks with a person attending the Montana Freedom Caucus kickoff event on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan)

He said he expected the group would be a unified and organized voice of the people in protecting their free speech and religious and health freedoms from government interference.

“Because folks, the radical left is trying to destroy your families. They’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying to brainwash our children,” Rosendale told the crowd. “And it’s really those three things that you can encapsulate that we are all fighting.”

Rosendale and Manzella said the Montana Freedom Caucus is now one of 12 in states nationwide, and they expect more to form in time.

Rosendale said the state groups will share information with one another and would receive support from the House Freedom Caucus, though he told reporters after the event when asked about providing financial support: “I haven’t even given that a thought whatsoever.”

Manzella said Rosendale had called her to ask if she was interested in leading the caucus. She said the House Freedom Caucus put potential members through a “stringent” vetting process – looking into their past voting records and backgrounds.

“Because they do not want to be embarrassed by any skeletons that we might have in our closet or people who might claim to be conservative but really aren’t,” she said.

Manzella said 80% of the caucus’ members must agree to take up an issue before drafting legislation. Republicans have a supermajority in the Montana Legislature, and the Freedom Caucus represents the facet that is pushing for the most conservative measures.

Manzella listed priorities for the caucus as election integrity (the four Republicans on the select committee on election security are members of the caucus), parental rights, working to give more than $2 billion in surplus money back to taxpayers, blocking foreign land ownership in Montana, promoting school choice, and judiciary reform .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWZeH_0kM6iKfg00

Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, applauds the members of the Montana Freedom Caucus at an event on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan)

“How many people know that we have problems with our judges?” she asked. “We pass conservative laws, and they deem them unconstitutional.”

Manzella said the caucus wanted to be engaged with its supporters in letting them know what’s going on behind the “smoke and mirrors” at the Capitol.

Sen. Barry Usher, R-Billings, said the caucus was taking pledges but had yet to decide if it would set up as a political action committee to raise money or as something else. Darin Gaub, the chair of the Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee, will serve as the caucus’ state director.

Rosendale, a former state lawmaker now in his second term in Congress, said Washington, D.C., was “a world away” from Montana during his speech to the crowd. He detailed his fight to gain concessions during the Speaker fight, saying it was about “redistributing power across all of Congress so everyone had an equal voice.”

He told reporters afterward the concessions he received were changes in the rules package that passed the Monday after the fight ended, with nearly all Republicans voting in favor.

“Which was the single-subject legislation, the ability to propose amendments on the floor as long as they were germane to the subject matter, to make sure we had a true 72 hours to consider legislation,” he said. “So, all of those things, we were granted.”

Manzella compared Rosendale’s fight alongside a few other House Freedom Caucus members to George Washington leading the Continental Army across the Delaware River to the Battle of Trenton, in what is recognized as a major turn in the Revolutionary War.

“When I think about what Matt did, it’s nothing short of saving our country,” she said. “He … turned the rules around, turned the caucus around and said, ‘We will not be silenced.’”

Rosendale told the supporters and caucus members they needed to have a plan, be able to adjust those plans on the fly, stay involved, and stay bold. He said the caucus needed to stay together, and the public needed to stay with them.

“And then, you will have an incredible, incredible impact for this state that people are going to, again, enjoy for many decades,” he said. “I can promise you that.”

The post Rosendale says Montana Freedom Caucus will be ‘tip of the spear’ in pushing conservative agenda appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 72

lemmad55
4d ago

Montana Republicans complain about their legislation being overruled for being unconstitutional. You here that folks? Republicans are complaining about their Fascist laws not conforming to the Constitution. Protect our Constitution and send these pushers of extreme far right practices packing.

Reply(28)
44
Norsk
4d ago

So this group of Lilly white old men are representative of the citizens of Montana. I’m thinking they represent a small white far right minority.

Reply(6)
41
Robert Smith
3d ago

what we are witnessing is the collapse of a political party who has desperately grasped onto fascism and authoritian agenda just like Germany did in 1939

Reply(2)
12
Related
Daily Montanan

Heart Butte Superintendent permitted teachers with positive drug tests to continue employment

Heart Butte School District Superintendent Mike Tatsey acknowledged he allowed staff in the district to remain employed despite positive drug tests. However, in a November interview, Tatsey said those who tested positive went to treatment and came back “completely fine.” “We want to help people like that,” Tatsey said. “We want them to go get […] The post Heart Butte Superintendent permitted teachers with positive drug tests to continue employment appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HEART BUTTE, MT
Daily Montanan

Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee

Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’

If your spouse cheats on you and you get a divorce, your pocketbook will suffer. With House Bill 204, Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, wants you to be able to recover financially. “This bill does one thing,” Phalen said. “It gives adulterated victims of divorce a means of recouping losses caused by the adultery.” Phalen, who […] The post Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RadarOnline

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
The Independent

Idaho Republican legislator apologises for comparing women’s reproductive care to milking cows

A Republican legislator from Idaho has apologised for comparing women’s health care to milking cows.First-term Republican state representative Jack Nelsen issued the apology on Thursday, 12 January after he made the “inappropriate” remark during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Nelsen, who was elected representative of Idaho’s District 26 in November 2022, said his experience working with cattle has given him “some definite opinions” about “the women’s health thing” in his first-ever committee meeting.“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows,...
IDAHO STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy