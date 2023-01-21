ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Countdown: Abortion in spotlight ahead of Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we're joined by a White House official who discusses the issue of abortion ahead of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

A half century after the historic decision, "March for Life" supporters took to the streets of our nation's capital with a very different attitude.

Rather than a demonstration, it was a celebration of the dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and the return of "abortion policymaking to the people," following last year's Supreme court decision.

Of course, there's a whole lot of folks who have now taken up the mantle of demonstration in favor of a national return to a woman's right to choose, which includes the current White House.

Eyewitness News' Kristin Thorne had a discussion ahead of the 50th anniversary with White House Deputy Press Secretary Emilie Simons.

Here are the other headlines from Friday's show:

Upper West Side death investigation

A homicide investigation is underway after a 74-year-old woman was found dead in her Upper West Side home with her hands and feet bound. They found Maria Hernandez unconscious with her hands and feet tied up, beneath a pile of laundry.

Sex cult mastermind sentenced

Larry Ray, who sexually, psychologically and emotionally manipulated his daughter's classmates at Sarah Lawrence College, was sentenced Friday to six decades in prison by a federal judge in Manhattan who called Ray's conduct "sadism, pure and simple."

Westchester plane crash

The wreckage of a small plane that crashed after going missing in Westchester County remained tangled in a heavily wooded area Friday. The bodies of the two men inside the plane were located nearby.

Santos addresses claim he scammed vet out of funds for dying dog

Congressman George Santos responded exclusively to Eyewitness News Reporter Chantee Lans. He sent photos of text messages which he says proves he did not scam a military vet over his dying dog.

7 Sports+

We have wall to wall coverage of the New York Giants' big game Saturday night in Philadelphia versus the Eagles. It's win or go home for two of football's biggest rivals. Giants' coach Brian Daboll says there's nothing left to do but take the field.

