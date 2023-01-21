ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Eagles fans prepare for Saturday's playoff game

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyZyJ_0kM6iH1V00

Food, friends, fun, football: the four pillars of a Saturday night done right.

People across the Delaware Valley spent Friday prepping for tomorrow's playoff game.

When you're rooting on your team, you might as well look fresh doing it. That's where Salvatore Giannoni comes in.

Giannoni is a true artist, buzzing, shaving and shaping haircuts into the Eagles logo.

"I have people coming from Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey to get Eagles logos from me," said Giannoni.

Giannoni owns his own chain of Sal's Barbershops and his attention to detail is drawing attention.

"I just learned how to draw with the clippers. It's a little more difficult cause you're learning to cut out negative space," he said.

Superior beverage has been operating for 70-plus years. It's a family-run business in Phoenixville.

"If the Birds do well, do you do well? Does that translate?" "Absolutely," said Tom Mirabile.

The same goes for TD Alfredo's Pizzeria down the road.

"About 700 pizzas and a lot of it has to do with the Eagles tomorrow," said Greg Feiner.

"We're top dogs baby, top dogs ya'll. Fly eagles fly!"

Home chefs, like Gladys Rowane, also spent time preparing to whip up something special.

"Buffalo chicken dip. I'm making queso dip, I'm frying some wings, hot wings."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Sirianni calls out Philadelphia radio host after playoff win

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had a message for some detractors after Saturday’s convincing playoff win over the New York Giants. Sirianni had a message for critics of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, specifically calling out Angelo Cataldi, the morning show host on 94.1 WIP and frequent Gannon critic. Nick Sirianni had the 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 for Jonathan... The post Nick Sirianni calls out Philadelphia radio host after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
133K+
Followers
18K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy