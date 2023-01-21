ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana leaders look at future of drug treatment courts

By Jonathon Ambarian
KTVH
KTVH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJYUQ_0kM6iFG300

This legislative session, lawmakers are considering whether to make an investment to keep eight drug treatment courts around the state going in the coming years.

Montana has set up 36 drug courts in district, county and municipal courts – most with an initial investment of federal grant money. Now, some of those grants are expiring, so the Legislature will have to decide if they want to direct state funds to extend those courts’ operations.

A picture of what treatment courts can accomplish was visible in Helena Tuesday. In a packed courtroom, a crowd of family, friends and more gathered to celebrate two people graduating from the 1 st Judicial District’s Adult Treatment Court.

“It feels amazing,” said Jennifer Munger, one of the graduates. “I feel proud of myself and very accomplished, and I don't feel like I need to use anymore.”

Munger started the program in 2020, after multiple criminal charges. She said it was a hard road at first, but it really changed her perspective.

“Every time I would go into an institution, they would teach me on how to be sober inside there, but I would never have the tools to come home and stay on the streets and not call my first drug dealer or go back to my relapse behaviors,” she said. “Treatment Court shows me that I can live life without the use of drugs or alcohol. I have a family today – I have two kids, I have a fiancé – and I'm not a toxic person anymore, which is the most beautiful part about my life.”

The program began in 2011, under the supervision of District Court Judge James Reynolds. Judge Chris Abbott took over in 2020, when he was appointed to replace Reynolds after his retirement.

Abbott said graduations like Tuesday’s are particularly meaningful.

“It's one of the most affirming things that I do,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzYJI_0kM6iFG300 Jonathon Ambarian
Sarah Steiger (right) graduated from the 1st Judicial District's Adult Treatment Court, in a Helena ceremony presided over by Judge Chris Abbott, Jan. 17, 2023.

Abbott said, at any given time, they typically have 20 to 25 people in the adult treatment court. It takes participants about 18 months to complete the program.

“What's nice about this program is it gives us an opportunity to see them every week,” Abbott said. “We give them encouragement for the things they're doing that improve their associations – things like getting a job, going to school, getting their driver's license back. We spend a lot of time trying to build up and empower people and show them the things that they can do. But we're also watching them every week, and so when people do need a correction, we're able to give that to them right away.”

The 1 st District Adult Treatment Court is already running primarily on state funding, but many other local programs haven’t made that transition yet. Administrators said federal grants typically pay for the first three years of treatment court operations, before leaders have to find another funding source.

Gov. Greg Gianforte has praised the work of the treatment courts. His budget proposal calls for $1.25 million to continue funding adult drug courts in Missoula County, Hill County, Lincoln County, Ravalli County and Park and Sweet Grass Counties, a veterans’ treatment court in Missoula County and pre-plea and Indian Child Welfare Act treatment courts in Yellowstone County.

“These drug treatment courts are a proven successful model,” he said during a news conference last week. “They provide Montanans struggling with addiction with hope and opportunity as they get clean, sober and healthy. With these investments, together we’ll add vibrancy to our communities, making them an even better place for Montana families to raise their children.”

Also in the audience at Tuesday’s graduation were several lawmakers from the budget subcommittee that focuses on public safety spending.

“It was really, I think, very impactful for us to see these two graduates at the end of their experience with the treatment court,” said Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, the subcommittee chair.

Mercer said it’s important for lawmakers to weigh the costs of the program against the success it has in keeping people from reoffending.

“There does appear to be a pretty good outcome for many of the folks that go through the program,” he said. “It's been my experience in these last two legislative sessions, the legislature has been impressed with the findings presented by the court.”

The Montana Supreme Court’s Office of the Court Administrator put together a report on drug courts this year. It says about 1,600 people entered Montana drug courts between November 2018 and October 2022. 572 – about 60% – graduated during that period.

The report says about 80% of people admitted to adult drug courts from 2016 to 2018 didn’t have another offense in the three years after starting the program. For those who successfully graduated, that number was 90%.

“The rate of re-offense or falling back into the system or relapse among people with addictions is very high, no matter what type of program you're talking about, just because addiction is a lifelong struggle,” said Abbott. “It's very hard once you've fallen into that to escape it. But I think a lot of the evidence out there is that treatment courts are empirically shown to be one of the most successful methods of keeping people in sustained recovery, and I think we've seen that in Montana.”

Munger says she hopes other people across Montana will continue to have the option that she had.

“I have overdosed many times, I have lost my family, I have lost myself,” she said. “Treatment Court helped me find myself in my own time, in my own way. Treatment Court, like I said, has saved my absolute life. And I just wish that everyone can find the recovery that I got in Treatment Court.”

Comments / 12

Guest
3d ago

Everyone deserves a second chance at life. Not everybody comes from nice homes. Sometimes they just need help on how to live a normal life. Some do choose it and we can’t change everyone. I think we should at least try to help who we can.

Reply
4
Related
orangeandbluepress.com

$500 Checks for Montana Residents – Speaker of The House Regier Proposes

Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier Tuesday, Announced what’s going on in the Montana Legislature and Regier also emphasized that there will be tax relief for Montanans. Montana Legislature Proposal In Montana. Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier said this week in Montana Legislature talk,...
MONTANA STATE
theelectricgf.com

Governor’s property tax package seen by lawmakers

HELENA – One week before Gov. Greg Gianforte was scheduled to give his State of the State address to the Montana Legislature, a panel of lawmakers tabled and then revived one of the flagship bills in his tax package, which would spend a quarter of the state’s nearly $2 billion surplus on property tax relief for homeowners.
MONTANA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Montana bill aims to end medical aid-in-dying options

(Big Sky Connection) A bill in the Montana Legislature would roll back access to medical aid-in-dying options at the end of someone's life - access that has been guaranteed in Montana for more than a decade. LC 1043 would prohibit consent as a defense for physicians who assist a person...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

How 2022 Gun Sales in Montana Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
MONTANA STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes

Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
RIVERTON, WY
NBCMontana

Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star

HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

No New Trial For Admitted Pedophile, Wyoming Supreme Court Rules

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Gillette man spending life in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy will not be given a new trial despite his argument that the jury convicted him merely for being a pedophile, and not for committing an actual act of sexual abuse.
WYOMING STATE
Montana Free Press

The Session: Relationships in the Capitol

The life cycle of legislation is just getting started. The mechanics of public power are sorting and sifting policy, and much of that work starts with the building of relationships. Montana Public Radio’s Corin Cates-Carney speaks with Eric Dietrich of Montana Free Press and MTPR’s Ellis Juhlin. EPISODE...
MONTANA STATE
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
publicnewsservice.org

Native Americans Moving Off the Rez Face Discrimination in MT

Native Americans in Montana face a slew of challenges to finding housing off reservations - including discrimination. A tight housing market in the state and across the country presents its own problems for finding an affordable place to live. But Les Left Hand, program director for All Nation Youth Partner...
MONTANA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$1,200 Child Tax Credit Could Be Given to Parents in Montana

Millions of American families across the country are still expecting a child tax credit this year, lawmakers in Montana propose to send a $1,200 child tax credit to every parent. $1,200 Child Tax Credit. Child Tax Credit has been a big help to millions of American families during the wake...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history

HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
HELENA, MT
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Idaho?

Frank VanderSloot is an American businessman and billionaire from Idaho, who is the founder and CEO of Melaleuca, a wellness company that produces and sells a wide range of health and wellness products. He is also known for his philanthropy and his political activism, particularly in support of conservative causes.
IDAHO STATE
The Center Square

Montana 'won’t undermine' taxpayer returns with ESG investments, governor says

(The Center Square) – Montana will no longer allow state funds to go towards environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. Joining the Montana Board of Investments in his announcement, Gov. Greg Gianforte said recently his administration is committed to getting returns on $26 billion in investments of the state’s financial assets, but it "will not advance a political agenda."
MONTANA STATE
KTVH

KTVH

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy