‘Structural issues’ force partial closure of Broward courthouse

The new county courthouse in downtown Fort-Lauderdale in 2018. Engineers on Friday were reviewing “potential structural issues” that could pose a danger to workers. Carline Jean / SunSentinel/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Dozens of employees were barred from their workspaces on the upper floors of the Broward Courthouse Friday to give engineers time to review “potential structural issues” that could pose a danger, and the problem is not likely to be fixed before Monday.

“Our consultants who designed the courthouse building recommended the closure of the Courthouse West Tower’s top four floors, the 18th through the 21st floors (where the issues are confined to) and in an abundance of caution, Broward County restricted access to these floors,” said Broward Public Works Director Trevor Fisher.

Fisher did not go into detail about the cause of the concern, but said the “structural issues” were “observed on beams on the roof. The extent and significance is what is being evaluated by the consultants.”

“They had discovered a crack on the 21st or 22nd floor, on or near a beam,” said Broward Chief Administrative Judge Jack Tuter. “We’re not sure how serious the issue is, but we’re taking precautions and we’ve been assured that whatever this issue is, it does not go further than the 18th floor.”

No courtrooms are directly affected — the 18th floor is home to the Broward Clerk of Courts’ executive offices, and while Court Administration and support services are on the 19th and 20th. The remaining floors are occupied by county maintenance workers.

The west tower opened with much fanfare in 2017 at a cost of $167 million, but it was not without its flaws. Water leaks in the early months forced courtroom closures and mold mitigation procedures. Officials at the time said the problems were typical of new buildings.

The current problem, evidently, is not.

“Inspection of the building’s structure will continue through the weekend, and it is unknown at this time how long these floors will be closed,” Fisher said. “The rest of the courthouse building is not impacted and is expected to remain operational.”

In a separate email to county officials, including Tuter and Broward Clerk of Courts Brenda Forman, Fisher said the weekend inspection should help “determine [the] severity and develop a plan of corrective action.”

Tuter remained confident that the building is safe, but officials are preparing the county’s the “CO-OP” or “continuity of operations” plan in case the situation worsens. The contingency plan assures government business continues to run after natural disasters and other emergencies.

Workers on the upper floors were given a limited opportunity Friday to retrieve laptops and other items they would need to work from home or other courthouse locations. Tuter said they would be notified over the weekend if they will be allowed back into their offices or required to continue working remotely.

Many courthouse employees remained unaware of the situation until the courthouse gossip website JAABlog posted about it on Friday afternoon.

