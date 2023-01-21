ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Housewives Of Miami Season 5 Mid-Season Trailer Has Dropped

By Kay
 4 days ago
“Inject it straight into my veins” as the kids like to say! This season of Real Housewives of Miami is proving to be my favorite franchise right now. It’s giving me all the drama I need , while still offering up some fun moments. Please see Adriana de Moura’s music video if you need an example.

But if you thought the first half of the season was good, buckle up for the second half. People recently shared the mid-season trailer and it’s chock full of drama! The preview shows one group shake up being between Alexia Echevarria , Marysol Patton and Adriana .

The three friends might have started the series all those years ago, but it looks like only Alexia and Marysol have remained as tight as ever . And they are joining forces to put Adriana in her place. Alexia and Marysol had recently started spreading rumors that Adriana was dating a married man. A claim that Adriana seemingly debunked after calling said man on camera and asking him point blank if he was married. While on speaker, he asserted that he was not married, a tidbit that Adriana took back to her supposed friends.

So it might be that Adriana is out for a little bit of revenge. The trailer shows her reveal that Marysol’s ex-boyfriend once told her, “I was never in love with Marysol.” Is this another seeing- Kanye-West’s penis-in-the-bathroom moment for Adriana? Either way, both Marysol and Alexia aren’t going to take it lying down.

Marysol tells Adriana , “I’m not going to accept this apology because you f—ed yourself.” Alexia later adds, “You’re a fake bitch. You deserve all of what you have because you’re a bad person.” Marysol goes on to call Adriana an “ass—-.”  Adriana tries to tell her old friends, “You don’t know what I felt, bitch!” Whatever that means?

Not to be outdone, Larsa Pippen and Dr. Nicole Martin continue their disdain for each other. Larsa has made numerous passive aggressive (and aggressive) remarks regarding Nicole’s previous marriage. This is the same Larsa who claimed that Nicole slept with everyone at the hospital she works at. So it’s suffice to say, the two aren’t on good terms.

Things seem to come to a head in the trailer with Nicole exclaiming that Larsa is an “arsonist,” referring to how she has burned their relationship. The anesthesiologist added, “I could lose my f—ing job for that dumbass accusation. Being a young Latina and pretty, do you know how many prejudices, stereotypes and judgments you have to overcome?” she added.

Is this why Nicole sends Larsa a mirror that says, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fake one of all?” Shady? Yes. Fitting? Also yes.

The teaser also includes Julia Lemigova (snooze), Lisa Hochstein (give me more divorce drama !), Guerdy Abraira (less scenes with your husband, please) and friend of Kiki Barth (more, more, MORE!).

I was already hooked on this season, but the trailer sealed the deal. Bless you, Peacock!

Checck out the trailer below.

TELL US – DID YOU WATCH THE TRAILER? ARE YOU ENJOYING RHOM? WHO ARE YOUR FAVORITES AND WHO DO YOU LIKE THE LEAST?

[Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

