‘We’ll never hear his side’: College student shot by Uber driver in Hollywood dies after months in ICU

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

The last time April McGlashan talked to her son, she told him to be careful.

“He was like, OK mommy,” she said. “He never woke up.”

Miles McGlashan, a 19-year-old criminology student at Barry University, died Thursday — 71 days after he was shot by an Uber driver who dropped him off near his grandparents’ home in Hollywood.

Attorney David Kubiliun, who is representing McGlashan’s family, said there are still many unknowns about what happened on Nov. 9. What is known is that McGlashan got out of the Uber driver’s car near his grandparents’ house, some sort of confrontation with the driver ensued and McGlashan was shot in the right side of his back, Kubiliun said, the bullet exiting through the front of his chest. What happened in the Uber prior to the shooting isn’t clear.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Emerald Oaks Drive and North Park Road in Hollywood, according to a redacted incident report. The Uber driver’s name is redacted in the report.

Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for Hollywood Police, said an autopsy will be completed in the coming days to determine McGlashan’s cause of death, and homicide detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation and will present their findings to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

Hollywood Police released a three-page incident report to Kubiliun, which is heavily redacted. Kubiliun said he has attempted to get information from the police department about what happened and what the Uber driver has claimed in the last two-and-a-half months without success.

Kubiliun said, to his knowledge, the Uber driver said he was in fear for his life and was acting in self-defense. McGlashan’s friends and family said he was a mild-mannered man who wasn’t known to fight.

The redacted report said officers took photos of the driver who had a “bump on the left side of the head.” The report said a swab was taken from behind his left ear “where he advised he was punched.”

April McGlashan knew something wasn’t right when her son didn’t come home by midnight, his curfew, or call her to say he would be sleeping at his grandparents’ house or a friend’s house. She checked the location of his phone and saw it was at the Hollywood Police Department, she said.

“I’m calling at least six, seven, 10 times, ‘My son’s phone is there, tell me what happened.’ No one had an answer,” she said.

The next morning, she filed a missing person report with Plantation Police Department, she said, where she lives. Within an hour, she learned her son was in an intensive care unit and had been shot.

Her son spent the last months of his life at Memorial Regional Hospital. Doctors wanted to remove his right lung, one of the several organs injured, but he would not have survived it, April McGlashan said.

“He just couldn’t fight anymore,” she said.

McGlashan volunteered to do community service with his church, liked meditating and was close with his family, his mother said.

“He was a cool kid. He was a special child. I’m not saying that because I’m his mom. He really was a wonderful person. Any person he spoke to, any person that he was with, he always touched them,” she said.

Carlous Burch Jr., a 19-year-old Florida Atlantic University student, and McGlashan were lifelong friends. He was the kind of friend who brought Burch Jr. out of his shell and made him feel confident.

“He was kind-hearted. He always knew how to pick people up ... He was there for me when I felt like nobody else was, when I wasn’t there for myself,” Burch Jr. said.

One of the last times the two were together, Burch Jr. said his friend turned to him and said he was proud of him.

“That meant a lot, hearing that from him,” he said.

Before Thursday, a Hollywood officer working the case told Kubiliun he wanted to speak to McGlashan and hear his side of the story. Now, only one side can be heard.

“Miles, since the shooting, has been pretty much on life support and unfortunately we’re never going to hear from him again,” Kubiliun said. “We’ll never hear his side.”

Susanne Brown, 53, lives in Hollywood near where the shooting happened. She drove by the police scene that night and saw the Uber driver, unaware her son’s close friend was injured there not long before.

Her son and McGlashan attended Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood together, and McGlashan spent many days after school at Brown’s home.

“He was probably one of the sweetest, warmest, most gentle kids you could ever imagine ... He was the one child who every time he entered my house, he came over, he gave me a hug. He always was sure to greet me. He was very considerate and very respectful, and he just never raised his voice, never,” Brown said.

Brown said people donated over $20,000 to an online fundraiser within a month, intended to help cover his medical expenses. The money will now help cover funeral expenses.

Uber’s policy prohibits drivers, delivery partners, riders and their guests from carrying guns while using the platform, to the extent the law allows, according to the company’s policy last updated in 2020.

An Uber representative said in an email Friday that some states have broad laws and clauses that prohibit companies from restricting guns, including Florida. When state laws override Uber’s gun policy, which is the case in Florida, their community guidelines still apply. The company has communicated with law enforcement about the investigation, the email said.

