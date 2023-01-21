Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
Scott Sander, Host of WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
Scott Sander is one of the most respected & genuine of all Hoosier journalists, and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss his career, his most memorable stories, who has the best hair in Indy, and what time in the morning he has to wake up to host WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
Playground honoring IPS first grader now complete
INDIANAPOLIS — A project in memory of an Indianapolis Public Schools student is now complete. "Hannah's Memorial Playground" was built in honor of first grader Hannah Crutchfield, who was killed in a crosswalk crash outside George Julian School 57, as she walked home from school in September 2021. Since...
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’
Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences …. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. City of Indianapolis to adapt gun violence strategy …. City of...
Residents call for help following lack of hot water at Lugar Towers
Residents at Lugar Towers are begging for help after nearly a month of boiling water to bathe, cook and more.
Winter storm blog: INDOT plows deployed across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is expecting a major winter storm that could drop more than a half a foot of snow in spots. At times, the snowfall will be heavy with 1"-2" per hour. As weather moves into your area, we'd love to see your photos. Submit them through...
Where you can find the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Indy area this week
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a dream come true for anyone who ever wished they were an Oscar Mayer wiener. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the Indianapolis area with relish on Thursday, January 26 to Sunday, January 29. The 27-foot-long mobile hot dog has four scheduled appearances during the mini tour. “Hotdoggers” Sizzlin’ Shelby […]
Black Acre Brewing closing in February
INDIANAPOLIS — Irvington brewery Black Acre Brewing Co. announced it will close up shop in February. After 11 years in business, the brewery will celebrate its final day in business on Feb. 4. In a note on the brewery's Facebook page, the brewery said it was "truly grateful" for...
Dr. Conor Hogan on brain hacks as secret key to weight loss
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some complex functional circuits in the brain could be the ticket to losing weight. They involve tailoring behavior to target specific brain circuitry. If this sounds a bit too complicated, no worries. Dr. Conor Hogan breaks it down on Monday’s “All Indiana.”. Hogan is...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?
Carl Cook is an American businessman and billionaire from Indiana, who is the CEO of Cook Group, a privately held medical device company. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for conservation.
The Dinosaur Train is making a stop in Indianapolis, IN
If your kiddos are interested in dinosaurs, they'll like this new exhibit making a stop at The Children's Museum.
Carmel BZA narrowly approves exception for group home in Woodland Springs
The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 23 narrowly approved a special exception to allow a group home on Horseshoe Lane in the Woodland Springs neighborhood. The home, which is undergoing interior renovations but no significant exterior changes, will house eight seniors with disabilities. Two caretakers will be on-site during the day, and one will be on duty overnight, but they will not live on-site.
Dozens 'Bop to the Top' at OneAmerica Tower to raise money for Riley Children's Foundation
INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of people climbed 36 flights of stairs at the OneAmerica Tower Saturday to help raise money for the Riley Children's Foundation. The 40th annual Bop to the Top was held Saturday morning. Since the event's inception, organizers estimate the event has raised nearly $1 million for the foundation.
Weekends Only to liquidate stock and close all stores, including 2 Indy-area locations
INDIANAPOLIS – Time is running out for fans of Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress. The retailer is closing its stores and liquidating its entire stock. The company has two Indianapolis-area locations: one at 8315 Center Run Dr. in Castleton and another at 8850 S. Emerson Ave. in Greenwood. The furniture store is known for its […]
Are We Dating the Same Guy? Indiana Facebook Group Aims to Out Cheaters
With the advent of technology and the internet, the dating landscape has changed dramatically in recent years. One of the biggest advantages of dating in the modern world is the accessibility it provides. With just a few swipes or clicks, you can connect with hundreds of potential partners. However, this can also lead to disappointment and mistrust when the person you meet in real life doesn’t match the narrative or image they presented online.
How many people are experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis? Annual count happens Monday
An annual count of people experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis happens Monday. The Point-In-Time Count is conducted by the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention, or CHIP, to assess how many people are without a home on a single night in January. Volunteers will start surveying people on Jan. 23 to...
Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of an Indianapolis surgeon calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. The surgeon responded by calling himself a "scapegoat" for the hospital. Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis …. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks...
