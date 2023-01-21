Opinion: Lunar New Year festivals are meaningful to many people in San Diego

Dang is the volunteer coordinator for the San Diego Chinese New Year Fair hosted by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of San Diego. He is also a graduate student in linguistics at San Diego State University and lives in Clairemont.

For many people around the world, including San Diego, Jan. 1 isn’t the only new year that is celebrated annually. The Lunar New Year, often called Chinese New Year, is an Asian holiday celebrated by many cultures, including Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and Japanese. Because so many people celebrate this holiday, wishing someone a “Happy Lunar New Year” is most welcomed.

It is important to note that the first day of the Lunar New Year does change every year, and it typically falls from late January to mid-February. The timing of the Lunar New Year is based on the traditional Chinese lunar calendar, which calculates the beginning of each month on the timing of the new moon. This year, we’re celebrating Lunar New Year’s Day on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The cultures that celebrate the Lunar New Year often attribute zodiac animals to each year, meaning that everyone born this year after Jan. 22 will be a specific animal. The Chinese Lunar Calendar has 12 animals, with this coming year being the Year of the Rabbit. Some of these cultures use the same animals as the Chinese calendar; however, there are some differences! For example, the Vietnamese Lunar Calendar will celebrate this year as the Year of the Cat. Whether it is the Year of the Rabbit or the Year of the Cat, the animal represents the characteristics of the people born under this zodiac sign. In general, people can use the internet to find out their zodiac animal based on their birth date. Anyone born in January or February will need to be especially careful in checking which lunar year they were born, since the Lunar New Year doesn’t coincide with the Western dating system.

The 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac



2023: Rabbit



2024: Dragon



2025: Snake



2026: Horse



2027: Goat



2028: Monkey



2029: Rooster



2030: Dog



2031: Pig



2032: Rat



2033: Ox



2034: Tiger



Note: The Vietnamese zodiac has two different animals. It marks the Year of the Cat in 2023 and the Year of the Buffalo in 2033.

As a San Diego native, I used to only celebrate this holiday at home with my family. We sometimes would spend weekends at events that were mostly attended by people in our community, like New Year lion dances. As an adult, I was encouraged to participate in community service by volunteering at one of the many Lunar New Year festivals in San Diego to help grow its reach to younger generations. It is so meaningful to me that I am part of a community organization that seeks to share and educate people about our cultures. Over the years, festivals are being more widely attended by many people of all ages and backgrounds. In addition to volunteering, I have been taking great joy in educating friends and community members to new cultural practices.

Here in San Diego, there are many Lunar New Year celebrations that are available over several weeks. This holiday has been celebrated here since the late 1880s, when the first population of Chinese immigrants arrived in Downtown San Diego. Since then, festivities have diversified and expanded to multiple areas of the county. Many Asian American community groups and nonprofit organizations have produced festivals honoring Lunar New Year for decades, welcoming all to join the celebration of an important cultural holiday. This is an incredible example of the diversity of San Diego. In Asia, this holiday is often celebrated for almost an entire month. It has become no different here in San Diego and, beginning with this weekend, Lunar New Year events and festivities will be going on until February for over three weeks of celebrations.

These festivals are meaningful and important to many people here in San Diego. There is truly something for everyone at these festivals including traditional lion dances, delicious cultural food, martial arts and more. Each event is unique; however, all have the same enthusiasm and excitement for the new year. Join us for these next three weeks all the way from Mira Mesa to City Heights to Downtown, and all throughout San Diego County. Happy Lunar New Year!

Free events and activities

Chinese New Year Festival. Lion dances, ethnic food, cultural performances, crafts, calligraphy and more. Jan. 21-Jan. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. International Cottages, 2191 Pan American Rd. W., Balboa Park. chinesenewyearfair.com

San Diego Lunar New Year Festival. Cultural performances, live music, arts and crafts, lion dances, firecrackers, costume contests and kids’ activities.. Jan. 20, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Jan. 21, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Jan. 22, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park, 4455 Wightman St., City Heights. lunarnewyearfestival.org

Crafting Culture: Traditions of the Chinese Lunar New Year. Presented by the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum. Learn the tale of how the Chinese zodiac came to be! We will also discuss the Chinese tradition of having a New Year’s Eve dinner, placing a couplet at the door, using firecrackers, and saying auspicious phrases during the Chinese New Year period. Jan. 28, 1 p.m.-2:30 pm. College-Rolando Library, 6600 Montezuma Rd., College Area. sandiego.librarymarket.com/event/crafting-culture-traditions-chinese-lunar-new-year

Lunar New Year AXIS Event. A family-friendly event to celebrate the start of the new year with lion dances, music performances, cultural dance performances, hip hop, and fashion show and martial arts demonstrations. Jan. 23, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. The Old Globe’s Copley Plaza, Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org/edp-pages/2023/axis-event-lunar-new-year/

San Diego Chinese New Year Fair. Presented by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association. Celebrate the Lunar New Year in the Gaslamp Quarter. Feb. 4, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Third Avenue and J Street, Downtown San Diego. sdcny.org

Korean American Heritage Celebration. Crafts, dance and more to celebrate the new year. Jan. 28, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., Downtown San Diego. sandiego.librarymarket.com/event/korean-american-heritage-celebration

Tet Festival. Dance, art contest, Taiko drums, art and historical Vietnamese installations, and carnival rides. Jan. 27, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Jan. 28, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Jan. 29, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mira Mesa Community Park, 8575 New Salem St., Mira Mesa. sdtet.com

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .