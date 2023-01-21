ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

41nbc.com

UPDATE: 3 arrested in connection with Warner Robins homicide

UPDATE (1/24): Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Michael Cooper. According to WRPD, 21-year-old Shadarrius Hogan of Macon was arrested on January 18 and is being charged with murder and aggravated assault. 22-year-old Tionne Beasley of Macon was arrested January 21s and is being charged...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus police investigate shooting at Gentian Boulevard

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting from last night. CPD posted about the shooting on its Twitter page at 9:48 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. One person was injured in the shooting at the 3500 block of Gentian Boulevard, police say. The extent of their injury is not […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police identify human remains found behind Georgia Dunkin’ store

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Investigators say human remains found behind a Georgia Dunkin’ store are that of a man who was reported missing in 2019. The remains were found behind the store along Veterans Parkway in Columbus and were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, WTVM-TV reported. The office then sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.
COLUMBUS, GA
41nbc.com

BCSO searches for vehicle in connection to fatal shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify persons of interest as well as find a vehicle connected to a fatal shooting that happened Friday night just after 11 p.m. BCSO says the incident took place in the 300 block of Thoroughbred Lane,...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Two men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on multiple drug charges. On Monday, January 23, members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation - along with the FBI, DEA, and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office - that led to the seizure of over 11 pounds of marijuana and a firearm.
COLUMBUS, GA
13WMAZ

4 men wanted in south Bibb County family's shooting

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has new details about a triple shooting that left one man dead and two family members injured. They say they do not believe the family was targeted. Monday morning, the sheriff's office released a picture of a car they describe as 'dark in color.' They're looking for the four men who drove the car. Deputies say they are 'persons of interest.'
BIBB COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Isaiah Gilyard trial underway

ALBANY, Ga-In the spring of 2022, the Albany Police Department were on the lookout for 35 year-old Isaiah Thomas Gilyard. Gilyard was wanted after allegedly committing aggravated assault, robbing someone of their Gucci bag and committing criminal trespass. According to the official indictment issued in June of 2022, Gilyard is...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

20-year-old Georgia man fatally struck by train in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A 20-year-old Fortson, Georgia, man was fatally struck by a train earlier this morning, according to the Russell County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City, Alabama. The coroner’s office says Ahmad Brooks, 20, was pronounced dead […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WALB 10

6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Bullet strikes Cedar Avenue home as homeowner watches football game

Albany police are investigating following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police arrived to a home in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was sitting in the living room watching football when he heard something hit the house. When the victim got up, he told officers he checked the living room area and looked out the front door to see if there was anyone outside. While closing the door, the victim reports that he noticed a bullet hole in the guest bedroom wall west of the residence. Police also observed this bullet hole.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Former Dawson mayor recovering after being shot during armed robbery

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson Business Owner Robert Albritten was shot during an armed robbery on Monday morning, according to Dawson and Terrell County officials. Albritten, the former mayor of Dawson, was robbed and shot at Albritten Funeral Services in the 300 block of Cedar Hill Ave SE in Dawson around 11:30 a.m.
DAWSON, GA
southgatv.com

Three shootings in 24 hours: Americus Police Chief speaks out

AMERICUS, GA- The Americus Police Department is investigating a series of shootings which occurred within 24 hours. Americus Police Chief, Mark Scott, spoke with South Georgia Television news regarding the incidents, stating:. “They don’t appear to be related” Scott says. “They’re all involving what appears to be teenagers. All three...
AMERICUS, GA

