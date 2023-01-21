ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Snow chances Tuesday, Wednesday

Denver's weather will stay cold and snowy for most of the next week. There are two waves of snow that will move through this weekend, keeping temperatures below 40 degrees. Denver's weather will stay cold and snowy for most of the next week. There are two waves of snow that will move through this weekend, keeping temperatures below 40 degrees.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Chilly temperatures on the way

Cold, dry conditions are coming later this week. Cold, dry conditions are coming later this week. A Denver police officer's body camera showed her typing something on her phone before she crashed into a pedestrian in the middle of a crosswalk. Rob Low reports. Eviction notice served after rental assistance...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Cloudy with light flurries

We start off the workweek with light flurries in Denver and light snow in the foothills. Travis Michels forecasts. We start off the workweek with light flurries in Denver and light snow in the foothills. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Late flurries possible Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold and...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Aggressive coyotes out during mating season

Pet owners are being warned to take extra precautions to protect pets from coyotes. Courtney Fromm reports. Pet owners are being warned to take extra precautions to protect pets from coyotes. Courtney Fromm reports. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday as...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Deadliest year on Colorado roads since 1981

According to the Colorado State Patrol, data shows there were 745 deaths on Colorado roads last year. According to the Colorado State Patrol, data shows there were 745 deaths on Colorado roads last year. What is Colorado spending to bus migrants away?. FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS

Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Downtown Denver still recovering from pandemic

Researchers say remote work has to do with the change to Downtown Denver. DJ Summers reports. Researchers say remote work has to do with the change to Downtown Denver. DJ Summers reports. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday as another round...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New survey gauges teachers' feelings on safety

Evan Kruegel is looking into the latest survey released by the Colorado Education Association. Evan Kruegel is looking into the latest survey released by the Colorado Education Association. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday as another round of snow pushes through...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

What is Colorado spending to bus migrants away?

FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent busing migrants out of Colorado. Nicole Fierro reports. FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent busing migrants out of Colorado. Nicole Fierro reports. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community

Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community. Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Denver weather:...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area

According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Driver wanted in Aurora bus stop hit-and-run

Police say a driver plowed into two people at an Aurora bus stop and fled the scene. Greg Nieto reports. Police say a driver plowed into two people at an Aurora bus stop and fled the scene. Greg Nieto reports. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

$522,000 verdict for CU athlete run over by Denver cop

A Denver jury has awarded $522,000 to a former Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball player after she was run over by a Denver police officer in 2019. Rob Low reports. $522,000 verdict for CU athlete run over by Denver …. A Denver jury has awarded $522,000 to a former Colorado...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

USPS sends resources to fix Buena Vista mail mess

Residents in Buena Vista have been missing mail for weeks, especially along rural routes, but the Problem Solvers are learning help is on the way. Alex Rose reports. Residents in Buena Vista have been missing mail for weeks, especially along rural routes, but the Problem Solvers are learning help is on the way. Alex Rose reports.
BUENA VISTA, CO
KDVR.com

Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases

Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large number of staff called out due to COVID. Kim Posey reports. Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases. Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy