California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Man sentenced to 25 years for assaulting woman on Aurora trailHeather WillardAurora, CO
Father-daughter dances in Castle Rock and Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf CourseDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Denver weather: Snow chances Tuesday, Wednesday
Denver's weather will stay cold and snowy for most of the next week. There are two waves of snow that will move through this weekend, keeping temperatures below 40 degrees.
Will this January make it into the Denver weather record books?
While this January has been anything but typical weather-wise, it might not make it into any record books.
Denver weather: Chilly temperatures on the way
Cold, dry conditions are coming later this week.
Denver weather: Cloudy with light flurries
We start off the workweek with light flurries in Denver and light snow in the foothills. Travis Michels forecasts.
Denver weather: Cold weekend before more snow Monday
Saturday will have a few morning flurries around with cloudy skies. There will be limited sunshine as lots of clouds stream across the region.
It's going to snow a lot somewhere tomorrow night, but probably not in Denver
A weird weekend for weather underway, as probabilities were slim at best for snow today (and we're seeing showers and flurries all day) and tomorrow's "big snow" looks more and more like a nothing-burger with each passing hour. The NWS still has "heavy snow" in the forecast grid for Denver...
Aggressive coyotes out during mating season
Pet owners are being warned to take extra precautions to protect pets from coyotes. Courtney Fromm reports.
Deadliest year on Colorado roads since 1981
According to the Colorado State Patrol, data shows there were 745 deaths on Colorado roads last year.
Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS
Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado
Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
Downtown Denver still recovering from pandemic
Researchers say remote work has to do with the change to Downtown Denver. DJ Summers reports.
New survey gauges teachers' feelings on safety
Evan Kruegel is looking into the latest survey released by the Colorado Education Association.
What is Colorado spending to bus migrants away?
FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent busing migrants out of Colorado. Nicole Fierro reports.
Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community
Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports.
Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area
According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Driver wanted in Aurora bus stop hit-and-run
Police say a driver plowed into two people at an Aurora bus stop and fled the scene. Greg Nieto reports.
$522,000 verdict for CU athlete run over by Denver cop
A Denver jury has awarded $522,000 to a former Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball player after she was run over by a Denver police officer in 2019. Rob Low reports.
USPS sends resources to fix Buena Vista mail mess
Residents in Buena Vista have been missing mail for weeks, especially along rural routes, but the Problem Solvers are learning help is on the way. Alex Rose reports.
Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases
Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large number of staff called out due to COVID. Kim Posey reports.
