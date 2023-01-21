ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

AG Rosenblum announces launch of Oregon's Reproductive Rights Hotline

PORTLAND, Ore. — Free legal advice for reproductive rights is now available through a simple phone call. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum launched the "Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline." "Personally, after the Dobbs decision came out, I wanted to do something....
Oregon economists: Recession could impact industries like construction by summer

PORTLAND, Ore. — Employment economists expect a mild recession in Oregon about halfway through the year. Gail Krumenauer is the state employment economist with the Oregon Employment Department. Krumenauer said analysts are predicting about 24,000 job losses. "It would be significant, and it would especially be significant in those...
YVYV: Republican house leader Vikki Breese-Iverson

PORTLAND, Ore. — Steve Dunn is at the state capitol in Salem where he just finished interviewing house speaker Dan Rayfield about this critical session of the Oregon legislature. Now we're going to hear what Republicans are focusing on in this legislative session. Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson is the Republican...
Several gun measures proposed in Washington state Legislature

Several gun control measures are working their way through the Washington state Legislature this session. House Bill 1240, which is by request of Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, would ban the manufacture, importation, distribution or sale of assault weapons in Washington state, with some exceptions. (If viewing...
Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
Pharmacists talk effectiveness of opioid overdose reversal drug ahead of FDA review

PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal regulators are considering whether to make a life-saving drug more available to everyone and Oregon pharmacists are pushing for its expanded access. Narcan, or the generic naloxone, is the nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose in an emergency. Administered when a patient is showing signs of opioid overdose, naloxone is a temporary treatment and its effects do not last long. Therefore, it is critical to obtain medical intervention as soon as possible after administering or receiving naloxone, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
