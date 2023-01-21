ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

WA lawmakers start remake of drug possession laws

News Talk KIT

8 Words That Should Be Completely Banned in WA

I am dying to know what words you think should be banned in Washington state. To be quite frank with you, 9 times out of 10, some of these words and phrases were lifted from the dialogs of inner city youth, the LGBTQ community, and/or your child’s middle school hallway. Here are 8 annoying words and phrases that should be completely banned in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

One Washington lawmaker has the key to block discussions on police pursuits

Since the new police pursuit bills were signed into law, the law enforcement community and some mayors across Washington State have been on a full campaign to reverse it. They say the changes have emboldened criminals, especially when it comes to those stealing cars. Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra holds the power on whether it can even come up as a discussion. She told FOX 13 that she has no plans to bring it up for debate.
WASHINGTON STATE
knkx.org

Washington bill would restrict nighttime lights on wind turbines

Residents of Washington's Tri-Cities area have called the blinking red lights on top of wind turbines hypnotic, distracting and a nuisance. While the lights are necessary to keep aircraft safe, Washington state Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, said it’s not necessary for them to flash from sundown to sun up.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Kindergarten Vaccination Rates Drop in All But Three Washington Counties

In the 2021-22 school year, only one county in Washington reached the federal target of 95% or more children receiving all required vaccinations before entering kindergarten. The sole county was Franklin in Eastern Washington, where Pasco is located. About 1,550 of the county's 1,600 kindergartners — around 96% — had completed all required immunizations in fall 2021, according to new data from the Washington State Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
thereflector.com

State transportation commission hears I-5 Bridge replacement update

State transportation officials heard about the latest developments for the project to replace the aging Interstate 5 Bridge over the Columbia River last week, with concerns over the updated cost range and the timing of determining toll procedure among the questions asked. During the first day of a two-day meeting...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Guess Which Washington State Park Ranked 3rd Best in the USA

We are blessed to have lots of wonderful National parks in Washington State, but one special park has been named the 3rd best in the USA!. A national list of the best parks in the United States was recently released, and Washington State almost claimed the top spot. The list was put together by looking at many factors like the distance from a major city, the cost of entry, and by looking at the percentage of online ratings that mention the word beautiful.
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State. While many picture Washington as a state characterized by cloudy days and immense amounts of rainfall, Washington’s climate varies widely across the state. Temperatures in western Washington are mild, with a smaller range. By comparison, eastern Washington experiences the extremes of summer and winter. Discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state and find out which Washington animals thrive in winter.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar

SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
WASHINGTON STATE

