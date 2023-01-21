Read full article on original website
Related
Washington state sheriffs, police chiefs shift gears for police pursuit bills
(The Center Square) – The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs was not pleased to hear criticism of proposed bills that seek to rebalance the state’s controversial vehicle pursuit law. Both the Washington state Senate and House have sponsored bills that seek to roll back House Bill...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
WA lawmakers start remake of drug possession laws
Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
8 Words That Should Be Completely Banned in WA
I am dying to know what words you think should be banned in Washington state. To be quite frank with you, 9 times out of 10, some of these words and phrases were lifted from the dialogs of inner city youth, the LGBTQ community, and/or your child’s middle school hallway. Here are 8 annoying words and phrases that should be completely banned in Washington.
q13fox.com
One Washington lawmaker has the key to block discussions on police pursuits
Since the new police pursuit bills were signed into law, the law enforcement community and some mayors across Washington State have been on a full campaign to reverse it. They say the changes have emboldened criminals, especially when it comes to those stealing cars. Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra holds the power on whether it can even come up as a discussion. She told FOX 13 that she has no plans to bring it up for debate.
knkx.org
Washington bill would restrict nighttime lights on wind turbines
Residents of Washington's Tri-Cities area have called the blinking red lights on top of wind turbines hypnotic, distracting and a nuisance. While the lights are necessary to keep aircraft safe, Washington state Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, said it’s not necessary for them to flash from sundown to sun up.
If WA state lawmakers mess with anesthesia care, they’ll be doing more harm than good | Opinion
A controversial proposal to change how anesthesia care is provided in WA state will hurt rural communities. | Guest Opinion
Gov. Inslee in Bellingham to see the ‘future of electric transportation in Washington’
“It is a milestone, a joint effort to develop a cleaner maritime industry and to speed up the green transition.”
Chronicle
Kindergarten Vaccination Rates Drop in All But Three Washington Counties
In the 2021-22 school year, only one county in Washington reached the federal target of 95% or more children receiving all required vaccinations before entering kindergarten. The sole county was Franklin in Eastern Washington, where Pasco is located. About 1,550 of the county's 1,600 kindergartners — around 96% — had completed all required immunizations in fall 2021, according to new data from the Washington State Department of Health.
thereflector.com
State transportation commission hears I-5 Bridge replacement update
State transportation officials heard about the latest developments for the project to replace the aging Interstate 5 Bridge over the Columbia River last week, with concerns over the updated cost range and the timing of determining toll procedure among the questions asked. During the first day of a two-day meeting...
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
Guess Which Washington State Park Ranked 3rd Best in the USA
We are blessed to have lots of wonderful National parks in Washington State, but one special park has been named the 3rd best in the USA!. A national list of the best parks in the United States was recently released, and Washington State almost claimed the top spot. The list was put together by looking at many factors like the distance from a major city, the cost of entry, and by looking at the percentage of online ratings that mention the word beautiful.
AG Ferguson’s office recovers another $9.3M in stolen unemployment money
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Monday that his office has recovered another $9.3 million stolen from the state’s Employment Security Department. Ferguson said thieves deposited the stolen money into Bank of America accounts and a King County Superior Court judge ordered the bank...
20 Items Washington Goodwill Locations Absolutely Won’t Accept
Here Are 20 Items That Washington State Goodwill Won't Accept. My wife loves to donate to Goodwill but there are a few items that Goodwill In Washington State won't accept. Goodwill Won't Accept These 20 Items At Their Stores In Washington State. Goodwill stores are a great resource that can...
opb.org
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
Idaho State Journal
'It's insane': California copes with 3rd massacre in 8 days
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state. Word that a gunman...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State. While many picture Washington as a state characterized by cloudy days and immense amounts of rainfall, Washington’s climate varies widely across the state. Temperatures in western Washington are mild, with a smaller range. By comparison, eastern Washington experiences the extremes of summer and winter. Discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state and find out which Washington animals thrive in winter.
q13fox.com
Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar
SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
New tax ruled unconstitutional but government still taking money
A new state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting this month on January 28th. Here is a brief overview of what happened.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bill would give Washington state elementary students guaranteed 45-minute recess
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Kids these days aren’t getting enough recess, according to one bill in the Washington State Senate. Senate Bill 5257 is currently in the Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education, where it faced a public hearing and is scheduled for an executive hearing on Jan. 26.
Comments / 8