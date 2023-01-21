Read full article on original website
Related
Lzzy Hale Rocks with All-Female Musicians at Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp: “They’re Just Ferocious”
Britt Lightning noticed a pattern of behavior the week before Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp. Many of the people who signed up will try to call out, their self-doubt, fear, and anxiety disguised with excuses about why they can’t make it. More often than not, Lightning gets to the root of it, with people admitting that they’re “scared to death.”
Chris Stapleton to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LVII
The NFL announced the pregame entertainment lineup for the Super Bowl LVII, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12. Award-winning musician and songwriter Chris Stapleton has been chosen to perform the national anthem. The eight-time Grammy winner is a prolific songwriter and...
Comments / 0