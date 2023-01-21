Opinion: Why Mexicali, Mexico, is rich with Chinese culture

Rivera Delgado is a historian in charge of the Historical Archive of Baja California’s Secretariat of Culture. He lives in Mexicali. Editor’s note: This has been translated from Spanish by a member of the editorial board.

We can’t talk about the cultural richness of Mexicali, the capital city of the state of Baja California, Mexico, without talking about the Chinese community there.

The first Chinese immigrants arrived in the Baja California region at the end of the 19th century. In 1903, there were 22 Chinese immigrants in Mexicali and its valley. There were 1,000 by 1913, and the number peaked in 1919, when there were 17,000. Chinese immigrants have been considered pioneers of Mexicali’s social, economic and cultural development.

Chinese contributions to the regional gastronomy, local economy, and artistic and cultural manifestations are now well-recognized. The community’s presence for over 100 years in Mexicali and Baja California is why the Chinese New Year Festival has become an annual tradition in Mexicali. This year it will be celebrated Feb. 11.

Last year, a historical tour called “Origins and Secrets of La Chinesca” was honored as an “Innovation of the Mexican Tourist Product 2022” by the Mexican Secretariat of Tourism. The neighborhood where the tour takes place in Mexicali’s Downtown area, built more than 100 years ago, preserves the memory of the Chinese migration to the city.

The tour — managed by Rubén Chen with the support of Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda — represents a permanent tribute to Mexicali’s Chinese culture and to the lifestyle of the thousands of migrants who lived there.

The Chinese immigrants who arrived in the region were integrated into the border dynamics and forged some of the aspects that characterize Mexicali today. They arrived in this region after xenophobic actions against Asian people in Mexican states like Coahuila and Sonora. The start of the cotton boom promoted by the U.S. Colorado River Land Co. in the Mexicali Valley and the need for labor also led to their arrival. First hundreds came, and then thousands, to the point that by 1920, there were more Chinese people in the region than Mexicans themselves. Both communities were part of the workforce that took care of the cotton fields.

Thanks to studies by historians Catalina Velázquez Morales , Maricela González Félix and Eduardo Auyón Gerardo , it is known that most of the Chinese immigrants were farmers who worked clearing land, opening canals for the introduction of water, and planting and harvesting cotton.

In time, some of them set up businesses such as grocery stores, clothing stores, footwear stores, butcher shops, auto repair shops, snack bars, restaurants and bars. Laundromats did not exist in the region, and Chinese immigrants opened the first ones and generally were innovators in regional commerce by establishing the concept of “el pilón” or a “free extra” as an incentive for customers, providing their services by selling products door to door and supplying the residents of the valley and the city.

That’s when the area known as “La Chinesca” was born, and by the beginning of the 1920s, this commercial and residential area was in full swing.

We know a lot of this because in 1919, José Fong set up his Murillo Photographic Studio, and photographed the families of old Mexicali. His images are part of the city’s historical archives. At that time, Chinese immigrants were rising in local business, which allowed them to have a greater presence in Mexicali’s social, civic and cultural scenes.

This was also a consequence of their organization in associations or cooperatives, with a common goal of mutual support, which generated a high sense of solidarity among their community. They started the Chinese Masonic Lodge, the Chinese Nationalist Party, the Chinese Methodist Church and the Chinese Association. Through these organizations, they actively participated with floats in local parades or celebrations and with dancers in social events and at basketball games and other sports and recreational activities.

One of the outstanding aspects of the Chinese culture in Mexicali is its food, which is a delight in any of the more than 300 restaurants of this kind in the city.

Today, the Chinese community is strongly integrated into the economic dynamics of the border, and its presence has strengthened the multicultural richness that universally characterizes Baja California.





