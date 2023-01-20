Opinion: We don't have mental disorders. We have neurodivergence. Please use that term instead.

Combs is a junior at Canyon Crest Academy and the founder of Students For Attention, a nonprofit that empowers neurodivergent students, and lives in Carmel Valley.

In this world, people with autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and other mental disorders are often shut out of jobs and opportunities . In this world, being unable to understand social norms is a defect that renders people imperfect and inferior. In this world, a disability is something wrong with the person who is “disabled,” rather than with the society that creates these labels.

This must change.

I was diagnosed with ADHD in 2014 when I was 8 years old. It was a pivotal moment on my journey toward living and coping with my impulsivity and inattention. Yet while a diagnosis opened up medication and psychotherapy to me, it did little to help me socially and emotionally; rather, the term “diagnosis” made me feel like I needed to be quarantined, isolated from “normal” people, and cured. From the moment I woke up to the moment my head hit my pillow, I was constantly reminded that I was a mistake — a faulty human.

I am not alone. It is believed that at least 15 percent of all people on this planet have a mental disorder. On top of that, more than half of all people diagnosed with ADHD, one of many different mental disorders, will receive treatment for depression at some point in their lives. Why? Why are so many people with a mental disorder also battling depression? Because society tells us that we are mistakes every single day.

We are not mistakes. Our mental disorders evolved naturally, becoming cornerstones for human innovation and progress. Many people on the autism spectrum have an incredible memory and can recall minute details from events five years prior. People with ADHD can hyperfocus , completing tasks in 20 minutes that would take the average person two hours.

Some of the most influential people of all time, like Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton, were on the autism spectrum. Michael Phelps, Temple Grandin, Michelangelo, Emily Dickinson — the list of influential people with mental disorders goes on and on.

The core issue at hand is that the characteristics that society deems to be disabilities are only disabilities because the structure of our society demands other abilities. Let’s look at it this way. In a world where everyone has wings, would not having wings necessarily be a disability? No, because assuming everything else stays the same, all the entrances to all the buildings would be at ground level. However, if all the entrances were moved to the roofs, then, suddenly, not having wings is a disability.

Therein lies the problem. Current nomenclature not only does not reflect the skills and abilities of people with mental disorders but also carries with it decades of negative connotations, fueling ignorance and intolerance. If we persist with using such language we are only perpetuating toxic, untrue stereotypes that will continue to build walls in the way of acceptance.

Count the number of times I have used the demeaning term mental disorder in this essay. It is so pervasive, yet so damaging.

What is the alternative?

Neurodivergence.

Coined by activist Judy Singer, neurodivergence is the universal umbrella term for differences in how people perceive and react to the world. ADHD, autism, dyslexia and other disorders are simply various expressions beneath that umbrella.

Try it yourself! Each time “mental disorder” appears in this essay, replace it with “neurodivergent expression.” For example, instead of “Our mental disorders evolved naturally,” it would be “Our neurodivergent expressions evolved naturally.”

With that one, simple, elegant change, we shatter a centuries-old stigma. How? By using the term neurodivergence, we include the strengths and talents of neurodivergent people in the public consciousness. Sweeping away decades of bias and prejudice, we usher in an era of empowerment and tolerance.

Already, the impact of switching terms can be seen and felt in schools across the United States. At my high school, Canyon Crest Academy in Carmel Valley, neurodivergent students have told me that they feel their differences are being embraced and that they feel more welcome.

The long-term benefits of accepting environments cannot be overstated. When students are not stressed about safety and acceptance, their mental health and academic achievement improve dramatically.

There are those individuals whose autism or ADHD is so debilitating that they truly need daily support. However, when we use neurodivergent expression, we are describing the full range, the full spectrum of differences. Instead of using terms that describe a few trees, we can use terms that describe an entire forest, a beautiful forest of individuals who were born different.

So I ask only one thing of you: Call me neurodivergent.

