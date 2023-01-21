ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Eric Church Adds Six New Dates For ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ Due To Overwhelming Demand

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago

You now have six more chances to see Eric Church on his summer The Outsiders Revival Tour .

He added a handful of new stops to the previously-announced 27 cities on the schedule, including Charleston, South Carolina, Atlanta, Georgia, and another show in his home state of North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, among a few others.

In addition to all the great dates, Chief is bringing along an incredible cast of 18 different rotating openers with him on his first headlining amphitheater tour, with the likes of:

Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays rotating as openers in different cities.

Tickets for the newly-added shows will be available to Church Choir members first, starting on Tuesday, January 24th, and general public on-sale will begin next Friday, January 27th:

“Once again due to continued overwhelming demand, we’re fired up to announce SIX additional shows are being added to The Outsiders Revival Tour! See below for details.

6.29 Charleston, SC w/ Ashley McBryde and Red Clay Strays
7.6 Toronto, ON w/ Koe Wetzel and Shane Smith & The Saints
7.27 Rogers, AR w/ Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard*
8.24 Saratoga Springs, NY w/ Lainey Wilson and Red Clay Strays
9.21 Atlanta w/ Whiskey Myers
9.24 Charlotte w/ Whiskey Myers

Premium Church Choir members will have an exclusive presale opportunity for these shows beginning Tuesday, January 24th at 10AM local venue time. General on sale will begin Friday, January 27th at 10AM local venue time. *The Rogers, AR show presale will begin at 9AM CST on Tuesday, January 24th and general on sale will begin at 9AM CST on Friday, January 27th.

Choir members should check their emails for more information.”

Don’t miss it if Eric’s rolling through your town this summer…

Of the forthcoming trek, Eric says it will be a whole new ballgame for his team on this outdoor summer tour, headlining outdoor amphitheaters across the country for the very first time:

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually.

Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively. Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters.

Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

In one of the previous teasers, he included a clip from his 2013 Caught in the Act live album, where he details his first amphitheater concert in Charlotte, North Carolina, so this venture seems to also be some sort of nod to that early inspiration in a way:

“I still remember my first amphitheater concert. I was 16-years-old.”

This is easily the tour of the summer in my opinion, and I can only hope an album announcement won’t be too far behind… he released his most recent triple album, Heart & Soul , in April of 2021.

Eric Church 2023 Tour Dates
* denotes festival dates
Sold out dates in italics
Newly added dates in bold

April 14*   Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Fort Lauderdale Beach Park                        Tortuga Music Festival
June 16*    Central Point, Ore. / Jackson County Expo                                      Rogue Music Festival
June 17*    Santa Rosa, Calif. / Sonoma County Fairgrounds                            Country Summer Music Festival
June 22     Milwaukee, Wisc. / American Family Insurance Amphitheater        Elle King
June 23     Detroit, Mich. / Pine Knob Music Theatre Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays
June 24     Cleveland, Ohio / Blossom Music Center                                         Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays
June 29     Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays
June 30     Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade
July 1        Virginia Beach, Va. / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater  Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade
July 6       Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints
July 7        Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints
July 8        Pittsburgh, Pa. / The Pavilion at Star Lake                                       Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints
July 14      Cincinnati, Ohio / Riverbend Music Center                                     Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline
July 15      St. Louis, Mo. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline
July 23*    Minot, N.D. / North Dakota State Fairgrounds                                 North Dakota State Fair
July 27     Rogers, Ark. / Walmart AMP Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard
July 28      Dallas, Texas / Dos Equis Pavilion                                                   Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard
July 29      Austin, Texas / Germania Insurance Amphitheater Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard
Aug. 4       Raleigh, N.C. / Coastal Credit Union Music Park Cody Jinks
Aug. 5       Bristow, Va. / Jiffy Lube Live                                                          Cody Jinks
Aug. 11     Indianapolis, Ind. / Ruoff Music Center Cody Jinks
Aug. 12     Chicago, Ill. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre                             Cody Jinks
Aug. 13*   Des Moines, Iowa / Iowa State Fairgrounds                                    Iowa State Fair
Aug. 17     Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean
Aug. 18     Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean
Aug. 19     Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean
Aug. 24     Sarasota Springs, N.Y. / Saratoga Performing Arts Center Lainey Wilson, The Red Clay Strays
Aug. 25     Holmdel, N.J. / PNC Bank Arts Center                                            Whiskey Myers
Aug. 26     Philadelphia, Pa. / Freedom Mortgage Pavilion                               Whiskey Myers
Sept. 8      Portland, Ore. / RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater                         Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters
Sept. 9       George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters
Sept. 10    George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters
Sept. 15     Albuquerque, N.M. / Isleta Amphitheater Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters
Sept. 16     Phoenix, Ariz. / Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre                       Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen
Sept. 21    Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers
Sept. 22     Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers
Sept. 23     Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion Whiskey Myers
Sept. 24    Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion Whiskey Myers
Sept. 29     West Palm Beach, Fla. / iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre              Whiskey Myers
Sept. 30     Tampa, Fla. / MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre              Whiskey Myers
Oct. 7*      Bristol, Tenn. / Bristol Motor Speedway                                          Country Thunder Bristol
Oct. 15*    Sacramento, Calif. / Discovery Park                                                GoldenSky Festival

“Springsteen/Born To Run (Medley/Live)”

The post Eric Church Adds Six New Dates For ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ Due To Overwhelming Demand first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

