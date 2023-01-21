Eric Church Adds Six New Dates For ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ Due To Overwhelming Demand

You now have six more chances to see Eric Church on his summer The Outsiders Revival Tour .

He added a handful of new stops to the previously-announced 27 cities on the schedule, including Charleston, South Carolina, Atlanta, Georgia, and another show in his home state of North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, among a few others.

In addition to all the great dates, Chief is bringing along an incredible cast of 18 different rotating openers with him on his first headlining amphitheater tour, with the likes of:

Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays rotating as openers in different cities.

Tickets for the newly-added shows will be available to Church Choir members first, starting on Tuesday, January 24th, and general public on-sale will begin next Friday, January 27th:

“Once again due to continued overwhelming demand, we’re fired up to announce SIX additional shows are being added to The Outsiders Revival Tour! See below for details.

6.29 Charleston, SC w/ Ashley McBryde and Red Clay Strays

7.6 Toronto, ON w/ Koe Wetzel and Shane Smith & The Saints

7.27 Rogers, AR w/ Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard*

8.24 Saratoga Springs, NY w/ Lainey Wilson and Red Clay Strays

9.21 Atlanta w/ Whiskey Myers

9.24 Charlotte w/ Whiskey Myers

Premium Church Choir members will have an exclusive presale opportunity for these shows beginning Tuesday, January 24th at 10AM local venue time. General on sale will begin Friday, January 27th at 10AM local venue time. *The Rogers, AR show presale will begin at 9AM CST on Tuesday, January 24th and general on sale will begin at 9AM CST on Friday, January 27th.

Choir members should check their emails for more information.”

Don’t miss it if Eric’s rolling through your town this summer…

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eric Church (@ericchurchmusic)

Of the forthcoming trek, Eric says it will be a whole new ballgame for his team on this outdoor summer tour, headlining outdoor amphitheaters across the country for the very first time:

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually.

Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively. Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters.

Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

In one of the previous teasers, he included a clip from his 2013 Caught in the Act live album, where he details his first amphitheater concert in Charlotte, North Carolina, so this venture seems to also be some sort of nod to that early inspiration in a way:

“I still remember my first amphitheater concert. I was 16-years-old.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eric Church (@ericchurchmusic)

This is easily the tour of the summer in my opinion, and I can only hope an album announcement won’t be too far behind… he released his most recent triple album, Heart & Soul , in April of 2021.

Eric Church 2023 Tour Dates

* denotes festival dates

Sold out dates in italics

Newly added dates in bold

April 14* Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Tortuga Music Festival

June 16* Central Point, Ore. / Jackson County Expo Rogue Music Festival

June 17* Santa Rosa, Calif. / Sonoma County Fairgrounds Country Summer Music Festival

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. / American Family Insurance Amphitheater Elle King

June 23 Detroit, Mich. / Pine Knob Music Theatre Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 24 Cleveland, Ohio / Blossom Music Center Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 29 Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 30 Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 1 Virginia Beach, Va. / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 6 Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 7 Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 8 Pittsburgh, Pa. / The Pavilion at Star Lake Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 14 Cincinnati, Ohio / Riverbend Music Center Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 15 St. Louis, Mo. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 23* Minot, N.D. / North Dakota State Fairgrounds North Dakota State Fair

July 27 Rogers, Ark. / Walmart AMP Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 28 Dallas, Texas / Dos Equis Pavilion Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 29 Austin, Texas / Germania Insurance Amphitheater Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

Aug. 4 Raleigh, N.C. / Coastal Credit Union Music Park Cody Jinks

Aug. 5 Bristow, Va. / Jiffy Lube Live Cody Jinks

Aug. 11 Indianapolis, Ind. / Ruoff Music Center Cody Jinks

Aug. 12 Chicago, Ill. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Cody Jinks

Aug. 13* Des Moines, Iowa / Iowa State Fairgrounds Iowa State Fair

Aug. 17 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 18 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 19 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 24 Sarasota Springs, N.Y. / Saratoga Performing Arts Center Lainey Wilson, The Red Clay Strays

Aug. 25 Holmdel, N.J. / PNC Bank Arts Center Whiskey Myers

Aug. 26 Philadelphia, Pa. / Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Whiskey Myers

Sept. 8 Portland, Ore. / RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 9 George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 10 George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 15 Albuquerque, N.M. / Isleta Amphitheater Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 16 Phoenix, Ariz. / Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen

Sept. 21 Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Sept. 22 Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Sept. 23 Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion Whiskey Myers

Sept. 24 Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion Whiskey Myers

Sept. 29 West Palm Beach, Fla. / iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Sept. 30 Tampa, Fla. / MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Oct. 7* Bristol, Tenn. / Bristol Motor Speedway Country Thunder Bristol

Oct. 15* Sacramento, Calif. / Discovery Park GoldenSky Festival

“Springsteen/Born To Run (Medley/Live)”