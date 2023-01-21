ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: I-24 reopens near Murfreesboro after man shoots self, runs down interstate

By Craig Shoup and Andy Humbles, Nashville Tennessean
Note: This story contains details about self-harm. If you or someone you know may be struggling with self-harm or suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK(8255) any time day or night, or chat online. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741 .

Traffic along Interstate 24 near Murfreesboro was backed up several miles Friday after a man shot himself in the face and ran down the interstate armed with a handgun.

The man was treated by paramedics and was ultimately transported to Ascension St. Thomas Hospital in Murfreesboro and later to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred after the man's girlfriend was driving on I-24 around 5:30 p.m., and the two were arguing, according to police.

After the shooting, the girlfriend pulled over and called 911.

As police and emergency responders arrived, the man took off running down the interstate with a pistol in hand and refused commands to drop the weapon, police said.

Charges may be pending, Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said.

The interstate was shut down near mile marker 74 and I-840 and is now back open.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police: I-24 reopens near Murfreesboro after man shoots self, runs down interstate

