ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Radio signal detected from galaxy 8 billion light years away; breaks previous records

By Eric Henrikson
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSidv_0kM6f0Ui00

(KXAN) — A new record has been broken in the search for signals in deep space. Scientists using the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in Pune, India detected a radio signal emitted by hydrogen atoms. The hydrogen is believed to be 8.8 billion years old and is the furthest radio signal of this type detected by scientists on Earth.

The findings were published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society in December.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Researchers from McGill University in Canada and the Indian Institute of Science noticed the radio signal. The team said the radio signal had traveled furthered than any other signal ever detected.

Gravitational lensing, when the gravity of a galaxy literally warps space, allowed the signal to travel the distance it did. The researchers said the lensing allowed the radio waves to travel thirty times further than it normally would.

The radio signal is weak. The signal had lengthened to 48cm. Called red shifting, this lengthening of the signal occurs the further it travels. The signal is believed to have been sent when the universe was just 4.9 billion years old.

James Webb telescope captures stunning image of Pillars of Creation: What to look for

Until now, the most distant signal detected using this method was 4.1 billion light years away.

Hydrogen produces a radio signal?

According to the report, hydrogen provides the basic fuel for stars. Hydrogen atoms emit a tiny bit of electromagnetic radiation called a hydrogen line or 21cm line. The radio frequency of this line is 1420.405751768(2) MHz and its about 21cm thick.

This line appears within the electromagnetic spectrum, is relatively weak but easily passes through the Earth’s atmosphere. Radio astronomers look for the line while observing the cosmos and while looking for alien life.

In a 1959 paper, physicists proposed using the line to search for interstellar communications . The hydrogen line is used in many modern SETI (Search for extraterrestrial intelligence) missions.

What is the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope?

The GMRT in India is an array of thirty parabolic radio telescopes. The telescope is designed to search for the 21cm hydrogen line. It does this to search for baby galaxies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00B3Ok_0kM6f0Ui00
An exhibitor arranges a scaled down model of Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

GMRT discovered what is believed to be the most distant galaxy in the universe , which is nearly 12 billion light years away. It also observed what is believed to be the “biggest explosion” in the history of the universe in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
TechSpot

Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say

Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
Andrei Tapalaga

New study confirms everybody alive today came from one African country

All of humanity comes from the same place.Photo byDamian PatkowskionUnsplash. It can be difficult to determine where humanity started, especially going back many years. We know that there is a start, a single person or "patient zero" where it all started. Something else that has been known for many years and lots of scientific studies has confirmed is that humanity did come from the African continent, but this was during a time when all continents were merged together, forming a supercontinent known as Rodinia.
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
BBC

Antarctic: Giant iceberg breaks away in front of UK station

A big iceberg roughly the size of Greater London has broken away from the Antarctic, close to Britain's Halley research station. Sensors on the surface of the Brunt Ice Shelf confirmed the split late on Sunday GMT. Currently, 21 staff are at Halley, maintaining the base and operating its scientific...
24/7 Wall St.

The Last 3 Years Were the Closest We’ve Ever Come to Ending Life on Earth

The end of the world. The Scandinavians called this Norse Ragnarök. The ancient Christians called it the apocalypse. In modern times, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a nonprofit science and global security organization, uses the Doomsday Clock to represent the likelihood of human-made global catastrophe. And according to the clock, the last three years […]
Vice

A 500-Year-Old 'Paradox' by Leonardo da Vinci Has Finally Been Solved, Study Says

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. More than 500 years ago, Leonardo da Vinci was watching air bubbles float up through water—as you do when you’re a Renaissance-era polymath—when he noticed that some bubbles inexplicably started spiraling or zigzagging instead of making a straight ascent to the surface.
CNET

NASA Spots Bizarre Formations on the Surface of Mars

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars landscapes have a different kind of beauty than the ones we have on Earth. The red planet might not sport dazzling oceans and grand green spaces, but it features a stunning variety of wild and wonderful surface formations. A particularly unusual area is the star of a NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image shared this week showing "bizarre icy landforms."
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy