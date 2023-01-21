ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Police: Second teen dies after North Nashville shooting

By Craig Shoup, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zqtr9_0kM6ewCS00

A 14-year-old Nashville boy died Friday, days after he was shot at a North Nashville baseball field, police said.

Cordarion Hall died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He was the second victim to succumb to injuries sustained in the shooting, which occurred in the field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive.

Michael Adams, 19, died Jan. 16.

Adams was found dead in a yard on Salem Mason Drive when officers responded to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. Hall was found a short time later on a nearby baseball field. There were shell casings found near his body.

Police believe Adams was running away when he was shot and then collapsed in the yard, according to a news release from MNPD.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police: Second teen dies after North Nashville shooting

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Cane Ridge student arrested after pulling knife during argument

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cane Ridge High School student is facing charges after he pulled a switchblade knife from his pocket during an argument with another student and chasing the victim, threatening to stab him, Metro Police said. Police said Prince Gillenwaters, 18, is charged with attempted aggravated assault...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVC

Police: Two teenage brothers arrested in North Nashville carjacking, shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two teenage brothers have been arrested after Metro Police say they carjacked someone in North Nashville and exchanged gunfire with the victim. According to police, the victim was following the pair of juveniles, aged 14 and 15, who reportedly stole a red SUV on Haynes Park Drive. The victim continued to follow the stolen vehicle when she reported that shots were fired at her in which she returned gunfire. The SUV then crashed head-on with a vehicle on King's Lane.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle

From Gallatin Police Department 1-24-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00404 On January 23, 2023, Shea Allen Simpson, committed vandalism of a vehicle at 323 S. Cemetery Ave. Gallatin TN 37066. Simpson left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Simpson has warrants on file with Sumner County. If you have any information regarding this individual, or […] The post Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman behind bars after robbing North Nashville store

Woman behind bars after robbing North Nashville store. Woman behind bars after robbing North Nashville store. New pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trials underway in …. Clinical Research Associates are looking for families willing to take part in two different COVID-19 vaccine trials focused on children. Feds: Investigation opened in Memphis man’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy