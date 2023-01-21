ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Coast Traveler

Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in History

Gettysburg, PA - Nestled into America’s rural countryside lies a small town that was the epicenter of the war just a few generations ago. In this scene, the future of the United States hung in the balance. It was where months later, a tall, lanky president arrived on a train and later delivered an immortal speech that would turn the town from a place of epic tragedy into a symbol of hope.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” began earlier this week and will continue through February. Actor Bo Brinkman, known for his role as Maj. Walter H. Taylor in the film “Gettysburg,” has returned to Gettysburg, this time as a director. His […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Randall Luther Hinkle

Randall Luther Hinkle, age 67, of Carlisle, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
CARLISLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Nominations open for Jim Getty Award

Nominations for Destination Gettysburg’s annual “Jim Getty Spirit of Gettysburg Award” are now open, and members of the community are encouraged to submit names of individuals in the tourism industry that exemplify dedication and contribution to the Adams County tourism industry. The award was established in 2016...
GETTYSBURG, PA
dtbeacon.net

Crumbl Craze Takes on Dallastown

York, PA finally gets a taste of the internet famous cookies. York County can finally taste the craze that they’ve only been able to see on screen. The TikTok famous cookie chain Crumbl recently opened their doors in York County, marking the first location in the area. On Friday,...
YORK, PA
Gettysburg Connection

End PA wildlife killing contests

It is hard to imagine anything as callous and unsporting as organized games to kill wildlife in large numbers, solely for cash and prizes. As a growing number of states take responsible steps to crack down on this extreme activity, why does Pennsylvania allow wildlife killing contests to continue?. There...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Danny Dietrich ready to race largest season of his career | Fast Lane

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 racing season might be in the dust now, but it’s something Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich wants to build off of. Dietrich had 14 wins, 53 top 5s and 69 top 10s. Winning the Steve Smith Tribute worth $19,000, it’s the big events he hopes to capitalize on looking forward.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates

A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
Michele Orsinger

Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your Service

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic Gettysburg homes are now available for lease

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Gettysburg National Military Park announced earlier today that four historic structures would be made available for lease, with the purpose of making them available as vacation rentals. The Gettysburg National Military Park is in charge of protecting and preserving 147 historic structures across Gettysburg...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy