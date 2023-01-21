Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in HistoryEast Coast TravelerGettysburg, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Related
DCI to once again cure the mid-winter blues with 2023 IceFest celebration
For more than 20 years, thousands of tri-state residents and beyond have marveled at the intricate ice sculptures lining Main Street in downtown Chambersburg during the last weekend in January. Downtown Chambersburg Inc. along with the Downtown Business Council of Chambersburg, and the Council for the Arts will once again...
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in History
Gettysburg, PA - Nestled into America’s rural countryside lies a small town that was the epicenter of the war just a few generations ago. In this scene, the future of the United States hung in the balance. It was where months later, a tall, lanky president arrived on a train and later delivered an immortal speech that would turn the town from a place of epic tragedy into a symbol of hope.
Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” began earlier this week and will continue through February. Actor Bo Brinkman, known for his role as Maj. Walter H. Taylor in the film “Gettysburg,” has returned to Gettysburg, this time as a director. His […]
Music review: Pomona’s Trio at Ploughman Cider Taproom, Jan. 20, 2022
One thing you’re sure to notice when you are at a Pomona’s Trio performance is just how much they like each other. As they float their luscious jazz around the room, taking turns in the lead or improvising a little, they watch each other with obvious delight. Their...
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County's IceFest will be icier than ever and events will evolve in 2023
IceFest is on track to be bigger, better and icier than ever in Franklin County in 2023. Thousands of people are expected to slide into downtown Chambersburg Thursday through Sunday for the biggest winter festival in Pennsylvania. Popular activities and events will be back in pre-pandemic form. After being canceled...
Obituary: Randall Luther Hinkle
Randall Luther Hinkle, age 67, of Carlisle, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Nominations open for Jim Getty Award
Nominations for Destination Gettysburg’s annual “Jim Getty Spirit of Gettysburg Award” are now open, and members of the community are encouraged to submit names of individuals in the tourism industry that exemplify dedication and contribution to the Adams County tourism industry. The award was established in 2016...
PennLive.com
Shippensburg boys hoops clip Northern 52-51 beyond strong outings by Jackson Stought, Trae Kater
Shippensburg picked up a dramatic, 52-51 divisional victory against Northern Tuesday. The Greyhounds outscored the Polar Bears 28-23 in the second half to secure the tightly-contested Mid-Penn Colonial win. Jackson Stought and Trae Kater each netted 14 points to pace the Greyhounds. Cole Trn finished the contest with 11 points.
2 dead after Denny’s sign topples in high winds, falls on family’s car
A husband and wife have died after a sign advertising a Denny’s restaurant in Kentucky toppled and fell on their car last week.
dtbeacon.net
Crumbl Craze Takes on Dallastown
York, PA finally gets a taste of the internet famous cookies. York County can finally taste the craze that they’ve only been able to see on screen. The TikTok famous cookie chain Crumbl recently opened their doors in York County, marking the first location in the area. On Friday,...
End PA wildlife killing contests
It is hard to imagine anything as callous and unsporting as organized games to kill wildlife in large numbers, solely for cash and prizes. As a growing number of states take responsible steps to crack down on this extreme activity, why does Pennsylvania allow wildlife killing contests to continue?. There...
FOX43.com
Danny Dietrich ready to race largest season of his career | Fast Lane
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 racing season might be in the dust now, but it’s something Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich wants to build off of. Dietrich had 14 wins, 53 top 5s and 69 top 10s. Winning the Steve Smith Tribute worth $19,000, it’s the big events he hopes to capitalize on looking forward.
Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates
A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
PA Amish Tourist Spot Famous For Shoofly Pie Hits Market For $2.4M
You could own the recipe for "the best" Shoofly pie and a famous Lancaster County Amish tourist attraction with all the equipment to bake it for $2.4 million, according to a recent real estate listing with Weichert. A beloved bakery that is known as the home to "America's Best Shoofly...
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your Service
*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.
Kinsley Enterprises leaders Tim and Jon Kinsley die while skiing in British Columbia
YORK, Pa. — Two leaders of one of Central Pennsylvania's most prominent construction and real estate development companies have died while on a skiing trip in British Columbia. Brothers Timothy and Jonathan Kinsley, the leaders of York-based Kinsley Properties and Kinsley Construction, respectively, died on Monday, a spokesperson with...
abc27.com
Historic Gettysburg homes are now available for lease
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Gettysburg National Military Park announced earlier today that four historic structures would be made available for lease, with the purpose of making them available as vacation rentals. The Gettysburg National Military Park is in charge of protecting and preserving 147 historic structures across Gettysburg...
Is the start of your school delayed Wednesday? Check here to find out
Snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the city, according to forecasters. A winter weather advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday with a predicted snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts are expected toward State College and Williamsport.
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A historic Lancaster County bakery and Amish store have been listed for sale. According to a real estate listing, properties including the Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery in Ronks have been listed for sale at $2,399,000. Five properties on the 2800 block of Lincoln...
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0