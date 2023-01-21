ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ald. Sawyer hopes to distinguish himself in crowded mayoral field

By Craig Dellimore
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Ald. Roderick Sawyer says he hopes people who watched this week’s Chicago mayoral debate will see him as the candidate who will be straight with voters.

He said he thought the debate at the ABC 7 studios was fair and moved quickly with 45-second time limits on answers. Sawyer, who represents the 6 th Ward, said he hopes voters will see him as honest and someone who "does the work."

The alderman says he didn’t just hear about problems with mental health care – he investigated. He says he found that the mental health clinics were greatly under-used.

After reporting that to top health officials, Sawyer says, the administration did a better job of getting more people to come to the clinics and increasing funding.

Sawyer was the only candidate at the debate who would not make a “no new taxes” pledge. He said you have to be honest with people about economic conditions.

Sawyer is the guest on “At Issue” this weekend. It airs 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

