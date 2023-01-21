ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot by off-duty cop during robbery attempt has died: M.E.

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hATdB_0kM6ejyF00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A man has died days after he was shot during a struggle with an off-duty Chicago police officer during an apparent robbery in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

The officer pulled a weapon and struggled with Leevon Smith, 39, in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street about 12:55 p.m.
Wednesday, police said.

Smith, 39, was shot during the struggle and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Chicago Fire Department said. He died Friday morning, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The officer was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with minor injuries, fire officials said.

The officer was placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2023. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

