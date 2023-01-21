Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North CarolinaDiana RusChapel Hill, NC
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NCMBT Marketing Solutions & AssociatesWake Forest, NC
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
Related
Grizzlies big man Steven Adams dealt tough injury blow
The Memphis Grizzlies have had a tough week already, and it is only going to get worse now that center Steven Adams is expected to miss three-to-five weeks, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Adams suffered a sprained PCL in Sunday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns and could sorely be...
NHL rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs linked with trade for Blue Jackets defenseman
The NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and teams are sorting out their plans for how best to attack their roster needs. Among the squads looking to buff up their defenses are the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers. According to the latest NHL rumors from Frank Seravalli, both teams could be in the market […] The post NHL rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs linked with trade for Blue Jackets defenseman appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham doubles down on Anthony Davis injury update amid reports of ‘imminent’ return
Los Angeles Lakers fans received some tremendous news on the Anthony Davis front on Tuesday after it was reported that his return from injury is now “imminent.” AD has been ramping up his activity in practice of late as he looks to come back in the coming days.
Kevin Durant takes blame for knee injury amid looming month-long absence
For the second consecutive year, the Brooklyn Nets opened January near the top of the Eastern Conference. And for the second consecutive year, Kevin Durant’s MVP-level season, as well as Brooklyn’s climb up the standings, were halted by an MCL sprain. Durant has missed the Nets’ last six games after going down during a Jan. […] The post Kevin Durant takes blame for knee injury amid looming month-long absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Penguins make major Kris Letang decision ahead of showdown vs Panthers
The Pittsburgh Penguins are welcoming veteran defenseman Kris Letang back to active duty following the team’s decision to activate him off the injured reserve ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Florida Panthers at home, as announced by General Manager Ron Hextall (h/t NHL.com). To accommodate the return of Kris Letang, the Penguins also decided […] The post Penguins make major Kris Letang decision ahead of showdown vs Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson reveals Rui Hachimura‘s biggest problem post-trade
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson seems to approve of the team’s trade for Rui Hachimura, but he believes that the former Washington Wizards forward has a glaring weakness. The Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks on Monday. Magic Johnson tweeted that the 24-year-old “has to get more […] The post Lakers legend Magic Johnson reveals Rui Hachimura‘s biggest problem post-trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade
Rui Hachimura is finally getting a brand new start after a rather forgettable stint with the Washington Wizards, and he sure looks excited as he joins the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards traded Hachimura to the Lakers on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. And after the deal was finalized, the […] The post Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills GM Brandon Beane drops truth bomb on another early playoff exit
The Buffalo Bills once again fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations over the weekend, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. And on Tuesday, GM Brandon Beane took full responsibility for the upsetting outcome, putting it down to a lack of consistency up front, both on the offensive and defensive side […] The post Bills GM Brandon Beane drops truth bomb on another early playoff exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Sacramento Kings received a ton of flak for trading away Tyrese Haliburton in exchange for Domantas Sabonis. Sure, Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox didn’t have the most seamless fit in the Kings backcourt. But players with Haliburton’s potential usually don’t get traded while they’re still on their rookie scale contract. However, it’s clear that the […] The post Kings’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship
The NFC Championship Game is set after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a rather interesting remark about their opponents. Shanahan spoke with the media following his team’s victory on Sunday. Reporters asked him about his opponent next Sunday, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles. […] The post 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers forward Marcus Morris receives brutal injury update vs. Lakers
The Los Angeles Clippers are in the middle of, perhaps, the most crucial juncture of their season. Entering their Tuesday night clash against rivals Los Angeles Lakers with a 25-24 record, the opportunity is there for the Clippers to continue washing away the stench of their mostly uneven play during the 2022-23 campaign. But, at […] The post Clippers forward Marcus Morris receives brutal injury update vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency
The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
Kings star Domantas Sabonis pulls off another franchise feat not matched since Oscar Robertson
Domantas Sabonis is living proof that blockbuster trades don’t always have to be heavily one-sided. The Sacramento Kings may have traded away Tyrese Haliburton, but Sabonis has been well worth the price. And the Lithuanian beast displayed his dominance once more on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. With his former teammate Steven Adams out, […] The post Kings star Domantas Sabonis pulls off another franchise feat not matched since Oscar Robertson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jae Crowder’s 3-emoji reaction to ongoing Suns’ Bucks, Heat trade rumors
Jae Crowder is still on the Phoenix Suns. Despite not playing in 2022-2023 up to this point, the forward has yet to be traded. But he’s been linked to teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. And with the NBA trade deadline right around the corner, Crowder is wondering what his future has […] The post Jae Crowder’s 3-emoji reaction to ongoing Suns’ Bucks, Heat trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason Lakers traded for Rui Hachimura, per Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially traded for Rui Hachimura, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange. Now in an official statement confirming the deal, Rob Pelinka revealed their thought process in pulling the trigger for the young Japanese star. Pelinka noted that they really value Hachimura’s two-way skills, […] The post The real reason Lakers traded for Rui Hachimura, per Rob Pelinka appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spencer Dinwiddie throws brutal shade at former team after loss to Wizards
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie did not hold back when giving his opinion about the Washington Wizards following the Mavs’ 127-126 home loss to his former team. Dinwiddie bared what he thinks sets a team like the Mavs and the Wizards apart, and it doesn’t sound like it’s going to be a popular take among Washington fans.
Anthony Davis’ injury status for Lakers vs. Spurs ‘barring any setbacks’
Barring a last-minute setback, Los Angeles Lakers should have Anthony Davis back in the lineup for their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. AD will reportedly be on a 20-24 minute restriction as he’s eased back into action, per ESPN. Following the Spurs clash, […] The post Anthony Davis’ injury status for Lakers vs. Spurs ‘barring any setbacks’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The eye-opening details of Knicks’ swift 180 on Immanuel Quickley trade
NBA trade season is upon us and rumors are already starting to swirl. The New York Knicks are likely to get in on the action, but the latest rumblings indicate that Immanuel Quickley’s name won’t be mentioned on the negotiating table. The latest report on Quickley’s trade status represents a complete turnaround from where things […] The post RUMOR: The eye-opening details of Knicks’ swift 180 on Immanuel Quickley trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Zion Williamson injury update will give Pelicans fans mixed feelings
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is progressing in his recovery from hamstring injury, but unfortunately, there is still no clear timetable for his return. In the latest update from the Pelicans, the team revealed that Williamson was re-evaluated recently and the results showed that his hamstring issue is healing as they expected. Nonetheless, it […] The post Zion Williamson injury update will give Pelicans fans mixed feelings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic enters Michael Jordan territory with feat done once since 1987
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks absorbed yet another loss Tuesday night when they fell prey to the Washington Wizards at home, 127-126. The loss was not because of a lack of effort from Doncic, though. After all, he stuffed the stat sheets again in a huge statistical performance that put him in an extremely […] The post Luka Doncic enters Michael Jordan territory with feat done once since 1987 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0