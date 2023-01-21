ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Elizabeth Holmes Tried To 'Flee The Country' After Conviction, Prosecutors Say

By Lydia O'Connor
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zn2yS_0kM6efRL00

Elizabeth Holmes , the disgraced Theranos founder set to begin a prison sentence for fraud later this year, made plans to “flee the country” after her conviction last year, prosecutors revealed Thursday.

The allegation comes in a court filing opposing Holmes’ request not to report to prison while she appeals her case. In it, prosecutors say Holmes booked a one-way ticket to Mexico departing last January. However, she did not cancel the trip, which was set to depart several weeks after she was found guilty on four counts of fraud, until after prosecutors confronted her defense team, the filing states.

It’s “difficult to know with certainty what [Holmes] would have done had the government not intervened,” prosecutors said, but given her lack of remorse over her crimes running a fraudulent blood-testing company and her current lifestyle living on an expensive estate, it’s apparent she “has both the means and the motive to flee.”

According to an email included in Thursday’s filing, Holmes’ lawyer explained to prosecutors that the Mexico trip was booked before the verdict, that she did not plan to take the trip, and she hadn’t canceled it because of “everything that has been going on” with the trial. However, there was no explanation for why no return flight had been booked.

Holmes, set to begin her 11-plus-year prison sentence in April, is currently prohibited from leaving Northern California ― though she has petitioned the court to ease her travel restrictions. Her April surrender date, which the court agreed to because she’s currently pregnant, is already “generous,” prosecutors said.

“There are not two systems of justice — one for the wealthy and one for the poor — there is one criminal justice system in this country,” prosecutors wrote.
“And under that system, the time has come for Elizabeth Holmes to answer for her crimes committed nearly a decade ago.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Biden pardons six ex-prisoners including woman, 80, who shot ‘abusive’ husband when she was 33

President Joe Biden pardoned six people on Friday who had already completed their sentences, the White House said. The individuals pardoned had already served sentences for crimes relating to drugs and second-degree murder.A White House statement said that following their release the individuals became active members of their communities.The pardoned includes Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, 80, who was convicted of murder for shooting her husband when she was 33. She claimed that her husband had attacked her and threatened her just before she killed him, but the court found her guilty of second-degree murder. She went onto become a mother and...
msn.com

A woman who claimed she was wrongly dismissed was ordered to repay her former employer about $2,000 for misrepresenting her working hours

Slide 1 of 24: Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of infamous blood-testing startup Theranos, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last week.The development follows Holmes' four-month trial last year. She was joined by her partner, William "Billy" Evans, in court everyday.The couple share a child and have another on the way, and Evans was central to one of Holmes' last-ditch efforts to avoid prison time. Here's what we know about him, including how he met Holmes and his initial hesitation about dating her.Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.More than four years after charges were brought against her for defrauding investors and patients at her blood-testing startup, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.In federal court last week, the Theranos founder was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison with three years of supervised release. She will report to prison on April 27, 2023. This follows a four-month trial in which Holmes was convicted in January on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Throughout the trial, crowds of paparazzi, curious spectators, and even fans of Holmes gathered outside the San Jose courthouse to watch her arrive at court. During this time, these onlookers also saw a lesser-known figure by Holmes' side everyday: William "Billy" Evans.Evans, heir to chain of hotels in California, is Holmes' partner, with whom she shares one child born last year and another on the way.Not much is known about their relationship, but Holmes' trial has recently revealed more information about the couple, including the story of how they met, and Evans' initial hesitation about a relationship with Holmes.Here's everything we know so far about Billy Evans, Elizabeth Holmes' partner:
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Prosecutors Say Elizabeth Holmes Bought a One-Way Ticket to Mexico

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes tried to flee the country after she was convicted on four fraud counts last year, prosecutors alleged in a court filing on Thursday.The filing came in response to Holmes’ request to remain out of prison pending her appeal.“Contrary to Defendant’s assertion that she has a ‘flawless record with U.S. Pretrial Services,’” the filing stated, “the incentive to flee has never been higher.”Officials say they learned on Jan. 23, 2022 that Holmes had purchased a one-way ticket to Mexico. “Only after the government raised this unauthorized flight with defense counsel was the trip canceled,” the filing claimed.It...
RadarOnline

Elizabeth Holmes 'Attempted To Flee The Country,' Allegedly Bought One-Way Ticket To Mexico After Conviction

Convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes allegedly made an "attempt to flee the country" after she was convicted in 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned. Prosecutors made the allegations in a court filing on Friday, accusing the Theranos founder of buying a one-way ticket to Mexico after she was found guilty of defrauding investors. Holmes, 38, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in November 2021. The new filing, however, alleged that she had no intention of moving into her new digs behind bars. According to CNN, Holmes allegedly purchased a one-way ticket that was scheduled to leave South for Mexico in January 2022....
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son

A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bustle

Jen Shah Has Been Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering, as reported by Inner City Press. Shah appeared at a New York federal courthouse on Jan. 6 for her sentencing, after pleading guilty to charges of fraud in July 2022, on the day her planned federal trial was set to begin. Before she was sentenced, Shah apologized for her actions, stating her RHOSLC persona “has nothing to do with” her true self.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
buzzfeednews.com

"That '70s Show" Actor Danny Masterson Will Get A Second Trial After Jurors Were Unable To Agree On A Verdict

Danny Masterson will be retried on three counts of rape after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the That ‘70s Show actor's first trial last year. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told the court Tuesday that his office intends to pursue a second trial against Masterson, who is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 and 2003. In November, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked on all three charges.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Paul Murdaugh Snapchat Video Key in Father’s Trial: Prosecutors

Representatives from Snapchat and Google have been subpoenaed to testify in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial over the prosecution’s digital evidence, including a Snapchat video Murdaugh’s son sent to his friends just an hour before he was killed. “The contents of this video is important to proving the State’s case,” the lead prosecutor wrote in a petition. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman has asked witnesses from Snapchat to review the video to confirm its authenticity. Google has been ordered to send a representative of its own to certify the authenticity of the company’s claim that “no devices with google location data being stored by google were present at the time of the double murder.” The trial against Murdaugh for allegedly murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul begins Jan. 23.Read it at The State
StyleCaster

Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’

He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
RadarOnline

Get A Bucket & A Mop! Criminal Fraudster Julie Chrisley On Floor Duty, Responsible For Keeping Prison Cell Spotless — Or Else

Julie Chrisley will be responsible for keeping her cell clean, which includes sweeping and mopping daily, or her waistline will suffer. RadarOnline.com has obtained the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook, outlining the WAP (wet a-- prisoner)'s daily responsibilities behind bars. Get A Bucket & A Mop! Criminal Fraudster Julie Chrisley On Floor Duty, Responsible For Keeping Prison Cell Floor Spotless Or ElseJulie must wake up at 6:00 AM and tidy up her small cell before her work duties. That includes making her bed, sweeping and mopping, removing trash, and ensuring it is clean and sanitary for official inmate counts....
LEXINGTON, KY
RadarOnline

Scientology Leader David Miscavige 'Nowhere To Be Found' As Lawyers Try To Serve Him In Trafficking Lawsuit

Scientology leader David Miscavige is apparently “nowhere to be found” as process servers search to serve the controversial figure with a trafficking lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.The server has reportedly attempted to serve the mysterious 62-year-old Scientology leader 27 separate times over four months in Los Angeles, California, and Clearwater, Florida.According to Daily Mail, security guards on duty at the California and Florida Scientology properties were “clueless” when lawyers arrived in search of Miscavige. The three plaintiffs in the lawsuit – Gawain and Laura Baxter and Valeska Paris – have also since hired a private investigator in an attempt to track...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell: ‘I wish I had never met Jeffrey Epstein’

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell wishes she “never met” disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.The 61-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in a US prison last year after being found guilty of luring young girls to massage rooms so Epstein could molest them between 1994 and 2004.In an interview for TalkTV’s Jeremy Kyle Live: Ghislaine Behind Bars, which aired on Monday evening, Maxwell also said she believes Epstein was murdered.Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.His death was ruled a suicide.Maxwell said: “I believe that he was...
smallbiztrends.com

Physician Convicted on PPP Loan Fraud, COVID Relief Charges

A federal jury recently convicted a Colorado physician for fraudulently receiving around $250,000 from two separate Covid-19 relief programs. Physician Convicted on PPP Loan Fraud, COVID Relief Charges. Court documents at the trial of Dr. Francis F. Joseph, 57, showed that he applied for and received the government funds from...
COLORADO STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

255K+
Followers
14K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy