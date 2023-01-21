ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, LA

City of Gretna announces 2023 Carnival Season festivities

By Mark Menard
 4 days ago

With the Big Easy now two weeks deep into Carnival Season, all sorts of plans for the days leading up to Fat Tuesday are beginning to come into focus.

The City of Gretna announced Friday that they have a robust lineup of Mardi Gras festivities on tap, all posted on the city’s website GretnaLA.com .

Below, you can read what’s on the agenda.

A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna – Wednesday, Feb. 1 – 5-9 p.m.: Billed as a “champagne strut along Huey P. Long Ave.,” the party will make stops at each participating restaurant and bar to enjoy each establishment’s signature drink, poured into an official “Parade the Huey” glass. Advance registration begins Monday, January 23, at the Gretna Welcome Center. Registration is $10 per person, or $15 to both register and enter the competition to be King/Queen of Gretna’s Mardi Gras.

G-REDI King Cake Social – Thursday, Feb. 2 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.: King cakes from area bakeries will be available to be sampled. Participants can vote for their favorite. Tickets are $10 per person and presale begins January 23.

Parade the Huey and Krewe of House Floats – Friday, Feb. 3 – 6 p.m.: Participants can walk or drive along Huey P. Long Avenue to take in the sights and sounds of Gretna’s Krewe of House Floats – elaborately-decorated homes featuring lights and some signature throws.

Bubbles on Parade – beginning Friday, Feb. 3: For two straight weekends, anyone can enjoy a picnic inside a personal bubble tent on the Huey P. Long median. Bubble tents accommodate parties of up to eight people each.
Tent rental is $75-100 plus refundable damage deposit of $50. Tents will be available from 6-10 p.m. the weekend of Feb. 3-5 and again the weekend of Feb. 10-12.

Krewe of Kuties – Saturday, Feb. 4 – 2 p.m.: A children’s parade that makes its way down Huey P. Long Ave. from 2nd to 10th Streets, then back up to 3rd Street before disembarking. Bubble tents will be available for rental during the parade from noon-4 p.m.

Gretna Celebrates Lundi Gras 2023 – Monday, Feb. 20 – 6-10 p.m.: A free concert at the Farmer’s Market featuring a performance from The Wise Guys. Vendors will be on hand selling food and drinks.

For further details on events taking place in Gretna, please call the Tourism Department at 504-363-1580, email tourism@gretnala.com.

