We are sending crews to investigate reported damage in Jackson County. It is going to be windy and cloudy with scattered showers through the day today. By the evening hours, we expect more widespread showers and even some thunderstorms. There is a threat for severe weather from 9 PM until 2 AM tonight in South Mississippi. A potent low-pressure system is moving along the northern Gulf of Mexico. Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings could be issued in or near South Mississippi tonight into early Wednesday. Stay weather aware.

JACKSON COUNTY, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO