ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

LIVE: Preparations underway in Hancock County

The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. National underage drinking campaign launches in Pascagoula, first time on MS Coast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Rodger Bradley,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Darwell's Happiness Cafe

The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

New Coastal Family Health facility opens up in Biloxi

The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Opening Jan. 27: 'Steel Magnolias' at Downstage Productions Theatre

The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Latest COVID-19 variant making the rounds

The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast

We are sending crews to investigate reported damage in Jackson County. It is going to be windy and cloudy with scattered showers through the day today. By the evening hours, we expect more widespread showers and even some thunderstorms. There is a threat for severe weather from 9 PM until 2 AM tonight in South Mississippi. A potent low-pressure system is moving along the northern Gulf of Mexico. Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings could be issued in or near South Mississippi tonight into early Wednesday. Stay weather aware.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulf Coast organizations address flood risks in Ocean Springs community

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs residents met on Monday to discuss ways to prevent what could become a larger issue in their community, flooding. A local organization hosted Community RISE, meaning Resilience in Sea-Level Rise Education. Concerned citizens gathered in Ocean Springs to discuss the growing issue of...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Harrison County making progress on four-year road plan

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved its four-year road plan. It’s essentially a big to-do list of all the roads that need to be repaired between 2022 and 2025. As we enter the second year of the plan, it’s a great time to look back on...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Harrison County supervisors approve 4-year road plan

Technically 4th Congressional District Representative Mike Ezell is part of the freshman class in Washington, D.C. However, the former Jackson County Sheriff said that experience has already given him some veteran leadership at the U.S. Capitol. |. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Two children dead after fire at Gulfport apartments, coroner says

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young children died in a fire early Wednesday morning, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms. Details are limited right now, but we know the fire happened at William Bell Apartments on 65th Avenue in Gulfport. Officials tell us the fire wasn’t weather related. We...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board

Highlights from Biloxi's win over Gulfport. GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gulfport vs. Biloxi (01/24/23) Highlight's from the Lady Admirals' win over Biloxi. GIRLS SOCCER: Stone vs. Sumrall (MHSAA Playoffs, Round Two) [01/23/23]. Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST. Highlights from Stone's second round playoff win. GIRLS SOCCER: Gulfport vs. D'Iberville...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy