National underage drinking campaign launches in Pascagoula, first time on MS Coast
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With support from area law enforcement, Singing River Services is starting off the new year by launching a campaign across the Coast designed to help prevent underage drinking. Rodger Bradley, an alcohol and drug prevention specialist with Singing River Services, spent Tuesday blanketing bottles sold throughout...
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
LIVE: Preparations underway in Hancock County
New Coastal Family Health facility opens up in Biloxi
HAPPENING NOW: Back Bay Mission Town Hall addresses homelessness in South Mississippi
HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier
Two children dead after fire at Gulfport apartments, coroner says
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young children died in a fire early Wednesday morning, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms. Details are limited right now, but we know the fire happened at William Bell Apartments on 65th Avenue in Gulfport. Officials tell us the fire wasn’t weather related. We...
In the Kitchen with Darwell's Happiness Cafe
4-day-old, 6-year-old dead after fire at Gulfport apartments, 6 others in hospital
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young children died in a fire early Wednesday morning, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms; six other people are also in the hospital, some listed in critical condition. Those children were 4 days old and 6 years old. The fire broke out at William Bell...
Harrison County making progress on four-year road plan
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved its four-year road plan. It’s essentially a big to-do list of all the roads that need to be repaired between 2022 and 2025. As we enter the second year of the plan, it’s a great time to look back on...
Harrison County supervisors approve 4-year road plan
Technically 4th Congressional District Representative Mike Ezell is part of the freshman class in Washington, D.C. However, the former Jackson County Sheriff said that experience has already given him some veteran leadership at the U.S. Capitol. |. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends...
Latest COVID-19 variant making the rounds
Emergency officials to survey damage after overnight storms, minimal damage in most areas
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Emergency officials will be surveying the Coast Wednesday morning, assessing any damage from last night’s harsh storms. So far, we haven’t gotten many damage reports. We are sending crews to the St. Andrews/South Pointe area of Ocean Springs, where viewers tell us there may...
Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin father is speaking out against the Jackson County School District after his son went missing from school. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North Elementary School. According to Johnson, on Jan. 6,...
Robbery suspect in custody following high-speed chase into St. Martin
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff Ricky Adam, a suspect in a robbery of a dollar store in Hancock County is now in custody after finally being stopped in St. Martin. The robbery, which took place at a Dollar General on Highway 43 near North Benville Road, spurred...
Gulf Coast organizations address flood risks in Ocean Springs community
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs residents met on Monday to discuss ways to prevent what could become a larger issue in their community, flooding. A local organization hosted Community RISE, meaning Resilience in Sea-Level Rise Education. Concerned citizens gathered in Ocean Springs to discuss the growing issue of...
Coastal Family Health Center’s new drive-through pharmacy a welcome addition to Biloxi community
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coastal Family Health Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Tuesday to celebrate its new drive-through pharmacy located at 1029 Division Street. Biloxi officials and nonprofit leaders also joined the celebration outside of the newly-constructed facility. It’s welcoming news...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
We are sending crews to investigate reported damage in Jackson County. It is going to be windy and cloudy with scattered showers through the day today. By the evening hours, we expect more widespread showers and even some thunderstorms. There is a threat for severe weather from 9 PM until 2 AM tonight in South Mississippi. A potent low-pressure system is moving along the northern Gulf of Mexico. Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings could be issued in or near South Mississippi tonight into early Wednesday. Stay weather aware.
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board
