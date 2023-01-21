Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in northeast Las Vegas crash
A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down traffic to drivers on the east side of the Las Vegas valley, according to police.
North Las Vegas tree planting ceremony to honor 9 victims killed in crash
An alert passenger could help prevent roadway fatalities. An important message during National Passenger Safety Week, which takes place from January 22nd through January 29th.
Ballet dancers audition in Las Vegas with hopes of getting coveted scholarships
Ballet dancers audition in Las Vegas with hopes of getting coveted scholarships.
Nate's Forecast: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12:20 p.m.
Nate's Forecast: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12:20 p.m.
Henderson breaks ground for new forensic crime lab
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson is making a giant step forward when it comes to crime solving. The city broke ground Tuesday on a new forensic crime lab. The 20,000-square-foot facility will be located on Sunset Road near Boulder highway. City leaders said it will give Henderson Police Department the latest industry technology for three […]
Man killed by driverless car after it rolls down driveway dragging him with it in west Las Vegas valley
A 77-year-old man was killed by a driverless vehicle after it rolled down a driveway dragging him with it, Las Vegas police said.
Meet the 2023 Trailblazer Award honorees
As Black History Month approaches, the City of Las Vegas honored several people in the Las Vegas community for their work and dedication to the valley.
Sherry's forecast: Monday, Jan. 23, 6:45 a.m.
Sherry's forecast: Monday, Jan. 23, 6:45 a.m.
Born and Raised Tavern Appears to Be Headed to Centennial Hills
It would be the brand's fourth location
3 people shot in neighbor dispute: police
A dispute between neighbors resulted in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police. The neighbor dispute was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue, near H Street.
Shay Mikalonis pays a visit to Metro police officers
Shay Mikalonis, the Metro police officer who was paralyzed in a shooting on the Strip two and a half years ago, returned to visit officers at the Convention Center Area Command on Tuesday.
Officials air findings in Nevada shooting that left 4 dead
Authorities in Nevada aired the results of the investigation of the November 2020 police killing of a man after he shot two women dead, wounded a teenage girl and abducted a 12-year-old boy.
Las Vegas Grand Prix Plans To Stay In Vegas As ‘Monaco Of North America;’ More Race Tix On Sale Late Feb/Early March For F1 Event In November
Well, it looks like the Formula One Grand Prix race in Las Vegas is going to stay a lot longer than three years. “We’re here to stay. We’re not spending all this money for three years,” said Renee Wilm, chief executive of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Thieves Swipe Massive Hot Air Balloon From Vegas Company
Police are searching for a hot air balloon that was reported stolen from a facility in Las Vegas. The question is…how do you hide something like that? The owners of Vegas Balloon Rides say it was stolen from a flatbed trailer on Monday. The hot air balloon worth $175,000...
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
Update: Stolen hot air balloon found
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It carries 16 passengers, is worth $175,000 and is filled with 400 pounds of flammable gas. It’s a hot air balloon and its owners say it was stolen from a Las Vegas backlot Monday. “It was an open flatbed trailer, around 18 feet long...
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
Water panel talked key issues in Colorado River basin states
Former general manager of Southern Nevada Water Authority asked hard-hitting questions to Colorado River basin state leaders
Why Is Lake Mead Drying Up? Here Are the Top 3 Reasons
Lake Mead’s dramatically decreased water level has brought concerns about climate change, water consumption, and drought conditions in the Southwest. However, the water shortage has also revealed startling discoveries. Lake Mead’s story is one that exhibits the importance of discovery and of conservation. Find out why Lake Mead is drying up and what discoveries have been made within and around the lake’s remaining waters.
Former county commissioner files complaint seeking to void Michele Fiore council votes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Clark County commissioner has filed a complaint seeking to challenge the votes cast by Michele Fiore during her last days as a Las Vegas city council member. Chris Giunchigliani submitted the complaint to the Las Vegas city attorney, Nevada attorney general's office and...
