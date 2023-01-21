ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Pedestrian killed in northeast Las Vegas crash

A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down traffic to drivers on the east side of the Las Vegas valley, according to police. A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down traffic to drivers on the east side of the Las Vegas valley, according to police. North Las Vegas tree...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

North Las Vegas tree planting ceremony to honor 9 victims killed in crash

An alert passenger could help prevent roadway fatalities. An important message during National Passenger Safety Week, which takes place from January 22nd through January 29th. North Las Vegas tree planting ceremony to honor 9 …. An alert passenger could help prevent roadway fatalities. An important message during National Passenger Safety...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nate's Forecast: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12:20 p.m.

Nate’s Forecast: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12:20 p.m. Nate's Forecast: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12:20 p.m. North Las Vegas tree planting ceremony to honor 9 …. An alert passenger could help prevent roadway fatalities. An important message during National Passenger Safety Week, which takes place from January 22nd through January 29th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Henderson breaks ground for new forensic crime lab

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson is making a giant step forward when it comes to crime solving. The city broke ground Tuesday on a new forensic crime lab. The 20,000-square-foot facility will be located on Sunset Road near Boulder highway. City leaders said it will give Henderson Police Department the latest industry technology for three […]
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Meet the 2023 Trailblazer Award honorees

As Black History Month approaches, the City of Las Vegas honored several people in the Las Vegas community for their work and dedication to the valley. As Black History Month approaches, the City of Las Vegas honored several people in the Las Vegas community for their work and dedication to the valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sherry's forecast: Monday, Jan. 23, 6:45 a.m.

Sherry’s forecast: Monday, Jan. 23, 6:45 a.m. Sherry's forecast: Monday, Jan. 23, 6:45 a.m. North Las Vegas tree planting ceremony to honor 9 …. An alert passenger could help prevent roadway fatalities. An important message during National Passenger Safety Week, which takes place from January 22nd through January 29th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

3 people shot in neighbor dispute: police

A dispute between neighbors resulted in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police. The neighbor dispute was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue, near H Street. 3 people shot in neighbor dispute: police. A dispute between neighbors resulted in a shooting Tuesday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Thieves Swipe Massive Hot Air Balloon From Vegas Company

Police are searching for a hot air balloon that was reported stolen from a facility in Las Vegas. The question is…how do you hide something like that? The owners of Vegas Balloon Rides say it was stolen from a flatbed trailer on Monday. The hot air balloon worth $175,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year

Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Update: Stolen hot air balloon found

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It carries 16 passengers, is worth $175,000 and is filled with 400 pounds of flammable gas. It’s a hot air balloon and its owners say it was stolen from a Las Vegas backlot Monday. “It was an open flatbed trailer, around 18 feet long...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

Why Is Lake Mead Drying Up? Here Are the Top 3 Reasons

Lake Mead’s dramatically decreased water level has brought concerns about climate change, water consumption, and drought conditions in the Southwest. However, the water shortage has also revealed startling discoveries. Lake Mead’s story is one that exhibits the importance of discovery and of conservation. Find out why Lake Mead is drying up and what discoveries have been made within and around the lake’s remaining waters.
LAS VEGAS, NV

